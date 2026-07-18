'Big Gossey is becoming sort of a cult figure around here' - can the ultimate underdog strike again at the Curragh?

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Local legend Big Gossey is back in action in front of his adoring fans at the Curragh as he seeks a first Group success on his 90th start in the Group 2 Glenroyal Hotel And Shoda Cafe Minstrel Stakes .

His Curragh stats are staggering. Big Gossey has run at the home of Irish Flat racing 52 times, winning ten and being placed on a dozen occasions. It is most certainly his happiest hunting ground and the figures say he's getting better with age.

In winning the Listed Dash Stakes on his last visit to the Curragh on Irish Derby weekend, the nine-year-old posted a Racing Post Rating of 111, which equalled his best performance. His top five Racing Post Ratings have all come over the last 16 months.

Now it is time to see whether he can improve again as he steps back up to 7f in what looks a wide-open running of the Minstrel Stakes.

Trainer Charles O'Brien said: "He’s becoming sort of a cult figure around here. I only walk into the racecourse and people are coming up to me wishing me well. They say ‘God he’s great, I hope he wins again’, that sort of thing. He’s got his own little fanbase and he gets on great with Billy [Lee], too. The two of them are made for each other.

"He's a nine-year-old by Gutaifan that you couldn’t sell anywhere because he was a box-walker and not very nice as a young horse. That’s how they end up staying around!"

Big Gossey: Curragh cult hero Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Big Gossey's career earnings have soared past the €600,000 mark.

Billy Lee has been on board for his three most recent wins and he cannot wait to be reunited in search of a fourth success.

The rider said: "He takes a little bit of knowing as he has his quirks, but he's been a great horse over the years and tries his heart out for you.

"Everyone is enjoying the journey with him, including me! He has such a great following and you can see all the eyes on him when he comes into the parade ring."

A field of seven has been declared for the Group 2, which has been won by Aidan O'Brien three times since 2021. The remarkable thing about this year's race is that the world's most dominant trainer is not represented.

David O'Meara, who was successful in 2018 with Larchmont Lad, runs Audience , while Group 1-winning juvenile Power Blue brings the top official rating of 109 to the table.

The big improver in the event is Zodiac Bear , who showed a cracking attitude to fend off Alcantor in the Celebration Stakes over a mile last time.

But we all know who the neutrals will be cheering on.

Big Gossey is the ultimate underdog story and there could be another glorious chapter written here.

Read this next:

Al Riffa heads a strong Curragh Cup challenge for Joseph O'Brien as he goes head to head with father Aidan again

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