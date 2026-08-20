Better than every Royal Ascot sprint winner - is Bacio the bet of the meeting in the Nunthorpe?

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It seemed inevitable that Bacio would be lining up among the Nunthorpe market leaders in the closing stages of his Palace of Holyroodhouse win. This was the performance of the week in the Royal Ascot sprints, and that is backed up by Topspeed data.

Bacio ran to a Topspeed figure of 111, to expose a potential shortfall in the handicapping of lightly raced US runners. That was a superior number to Mission Central’s 107 in landing the King Charles III Stakes and Almeraq’s 98 in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. Ombudsman, the highest-rated winner of the week in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, registered a figure of 110.

While it is difficult to draw accurate time conclusions between sprints occurring on different days, we can contextualise what Bacio achieved relative to the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup for three-year-olds earlier on the card.

Despite being run over a furlong further, Commonwealth winner Venetian Sun was slower through each of the final four furlongs, and her race was run at a far slower early tempo than Bacio’s.

The only horses in the Commonwealth to clock a faster individual furlong than Bacio were Spicy Marg and Division from the furlong pole to the line, when Bacio already had his race wrapped up. There was surely more under the bonnet if required.

The question punters must ask themselves is whether Bacio can reproduce that blistering turn of foot at York. Or whether he can even improve, given he has run only five times.

The greater emphasis on speed at York should be ideal for a tearaway front-runner like Bacio, and he is the primary source of early speed in this field.

The Racing Post standard time over Ascot’s five furlongs is 59.2sec, whereas it is just 57.3sec over the same distance at York. The closers will have less time to reel him in.

A York winner eludes Bacio's trainer Wesley Ward from six previous runners, compared with his record of 14-100 with Ascot runners, but there have been near-misses in this race.

Two-year-old Acapulco was second in 2015. Two years later Lady Aurelia, who followed a similar route to Bacio and is of the same age, lost by a nose.

What separates Lady Aurelia and Bacio is the former's form on slower ground. Times suggested the ground was good, as officially described in the 2017 Nunthorpe, and Lady Aurelia had already won a Queen Mary by seven lengths on soft conditions.

Bacio is yet to race away from a rattling fast surface, and it remains to be seen how the track at York will ride on Friday afternoon. His pedigree is littered with quick-ground performers, and whether Juan Hernandez explores the far rail from Bacio’s low draw, which seemed unfavoured on the opening day of the Ebor meeting, we will just have to see.

Might he just be the early-peaking sprinter Ward excels with as well?

With one or two quibbles surrounding Bacio, his unease in the betting relative to well-backed four-year-old Rayevka makes sense.

The King Charles III Stakes felt like one that got away from Rayevka, a latecomer to races over the minimum trip who was forced to wait for a clear run under Mickael Barzalona. The fast pace she requires is certain to materialise, and the ability to act on a range of surfaces is in her favour.

Only a significant quickening of the ground may lead to Bacio going off favourite in what looks like the sprint of the season.

Read more York Raceday Intel here

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