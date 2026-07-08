Beaten 66 lengths at Epsom but ready to hit back - why Convergent's team believe you'll see a different horse against Rebel's Romance

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With good to firm ground expected for the opening day of Newmarket's July festival, it offers a stark contrast to the mudbath of the Coronation Cup, where the Karl Burke-trained Convergent was beaten 66 lengths into fifth behind Bay City Roller.

The four-year-old heads to Newmarket for the first time to contest the Princess of Wales's Stakes (3.35 ) and is set to race on ground quicker than good for the first time in his career.

However, despite Burke previously suggesting Convergent would prefer cut in the ground, his impressive John Porter Stakes success at Newbury on good ground in April, followed by his struggles in the rain at Epsom, suggests the opposite may be true.

Stable jockey Clifford Lee, who rode Convergent in seven of his nine starts, believes the return to a sounder surface can help him bounce back.

Convergent: wins the John Porter at Newbury Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"We always thought he'd be better with a bit of juice in the ground," said Lee. "But once I rode him at Newbury he found a gear that he wasn't able to show on soft ground. I was really delighted with him and I'm looking forward to his run at Newmarket.

"He hated that soft ground at Epsom and I'm not sure he handled the track very well. He's such a big horse, but I think better ground at Newmarket will suit him better."

Convergent earned a Racing Post Rating of 121 for his John Porter success, the highest by a Burke-trained runner this season, and the trainer echoed his jockey's thoughts.

"The ground was horrendous [at Epsom] and, with the benefit of hindsight, I wish we hadn't run," Burke said. "It looked a nice race going into it and he just didn't cope.

"He's a big, heavy horse, but he's in great shape. I don't think the size of the field matters as long as there's a bit of pace in the race, and I'm sure there will be."

Clifford Lee: has some big rides ahead including on Venetian Sun Credit: Patrick McCann

The July festival marks the start of an important few days for the yard, with Zeus Olympios due to run at Ascot before star sprinter Venetian Sun lines up in Saturday's July Cup. An early winner would be a welcome boost.

Lee said: "It's always great to have these big winners, but at the same time they're very hard to get. Every Group race has good horses in it. It's always great to bag one [at the start of a meeting] because you get a bit of relief and it takes the pressure off for the rest of the few days."

Analysis: Godolphin superstar may be vulnerable

Rebel’s Romance ’s position in the history books is guaranteed as he embarks on the twilight of a career that has yielded more than £12 million in prize-money and counting.

Godolphin’s globetrotting superstar is the most reliable horse in training and has run to a Racing Post Rating of at least 110 on all bar one of his last 24 starts dating back to June 2022.

Rebel's Romance: won a Meydan Group 2 on his last run 131 days ago Credit: Dubai Racing Club

That’s an incredible record and Rebel’s Romance’s only defeats in that timeframe have been in Group 1s.

He tends to bully his rivals in this lower grade, although the Convergent we saw in the John Porter Stakes is capable of beating him receiving 3lb.

Convergent registered an RPR of 121 at Newbury and deserves a pass for his Coronation Cup effort on bad ground. The two others who finished tailed off, Calandagan and Illinois, bounced back to win good races on their next runs.

The last time Rebel’s Romance bettered a 122 RPR was in 2024 and he’s never gone above 124 on that metric in spite of his impressive CV.

If the old boy is rusty after a 131-day break, then the younger legs of Convergent will take advantage.

Robbie Wilders

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Rebel's Romance and Arabian Crown

I've been very happy with Rebel’s Romance coming into this. We felt this looked a suitable race, having toyed with the idea of going to Royal Ascot. We think he's in great nick and, if he turns up on his game, they'll have him to beat. Arabian Crown is a fair horse in his own right. He's run some of his best races from the front and the plan would be to let him bowl along again.

William Haggas, trainer of Tenability

He won nicely at Goodwood last time and this looks the right race for him although he has a bit to do on the figures.

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