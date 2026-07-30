Banker of the week? Charlie Appleby confident Talk Of New York will be the talk of Goodwood

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Charlie Appleby is brimming with confidence about Talk Of New York 's bid to take advantage of a drop in class in the Group 3 HKJC World Pool Thoroughbred Stakes .

Talk Of New York's form took a timely boost when his St James's Palace conquerors, Bow Echo and Gstaad, once again fought out a Group 1 finish when first and second in the Sussex Stakes on Wednesday.

Having won three of his first four starts, the son of Wootton Bassett lost little in defeat at Royal Ascot, finishing just a length and three-quarters behind Bow Echo, and he looks banker material on day four of Goodwood.

Appleby has roared back to form in July, boasting a 35 per cent strike-rate this month following the second day of Glorious Goodwood.

The trainer said: “On the back of the Sussex Stakes, you would have to go into this with a lot of confidence in Talk Of New York. We were a length and three-quarters behind Bow Echo and Gstaad at Royal Ascot, and we were having our first experience at that level. Talk Of New York has done well since and will hopefully get the job done."

Talk Of New York is set to go off odds-on and has six rivals standing in his way, including Saber Strike , another horse who went into Royal Ascot unbeaten but has now suffered two defeats, and Shayem , a Listed winner at Newmarket this month.

Analysis: He could be Appleby's next star

Opera Ballo may not have won Wednesday’s Sussex Stakes for Charlie Appleby, but the two three-year-olds who finished in front of him paid a handsome compliment to his stablemate Talk Of New York, who must be considered one of the standout chances of the week in the Thoroughbred Stakes.

Talk Of New York was last seen chasing home Bow Echo and Gstaad, the Sussex Stakes one-two, in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. He was lit up after some scrimmaging shortly after exiting the stalls and pulled hard early on, so he deserves plenty of credit for getting within two lengths of that high-class pair on his first go in top-level company.

There has been a sense that Talk Of New York could be a bit special ever since his incredibly taking debut win at Kempton in October. He quickened up in the manner of a smart colt, with William Buick not having to get all that serious, and took a while to be pulled up after the line, suggesting he had plenty left under the bonnet.

Talk Of New York (blue silks) finishing third in the St James's Palace Stakes Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Appleby started his 2024 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech in a similar race and Talk Of New York clocked a time 1.85sec quicker than his stablemate did on his debut. In fact, he clocked a quicker time than Notable Speech managed for all three of his Kempton wins.

There was much chat about him around Newmarket over the winter but the decision to skip the 2,000 Guineas and let him mature looked right. He set many a ‘good horse alarm’ ringing with a sensational success in the Heron Stakes at Sandown in May, when he was a lot more settled and drew clear impressively to score by five and a half lengths in a quick time.

Talk Of New York looks every bit a Group 1 horse, and could well be Appleby’s next star. He should be capable of taking advantage of this huge drop in class en route to better things.

Analysis by Harry Wilson

Read more:

He's conquered Ascot, York and the Breeders' Cup - now Willie Mullins has his sights on Goodwood

Aussie ace Asfoora set for swansong in King George - but there is one caveat

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.