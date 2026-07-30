Aussie ace Asfoora set for swansong in King George - but there is one caveat

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Asfoora will be heading home to prepare for a new career as a broodmare in Australia – unless she wins the King George Qatar Stakes (3.35) on Friday at Goodwood.

The Henry Dwyer-trained globetrotter has won the Abbaye, Nunthorpe and King Charles III Stakes in the past three years on a memorable European adventure for connections.

Oisin Murphy’s mount has failed to hit the same heights this season, having been well beaten on three of her four starts, but she did run creditably when finishing seventh, just two lengths behind Mission Central in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Dwyer said: “She needs to go into quarantine on Monday, so if she was to win we might reconsider and go for the Nunthorpe, but otherwise she’ll be heading home.

“We’re putting her performance at Sandown last time down to her hitting her head on the stalls when they opened, but, realistically, all season we’ve been making excuses for her. I was buoyed by her run at Royal Ascot, so we know she can still do it, but she hasn’t done it in the runs around Ascot.

“There’s no reason why she can’t run a big race. She looks terrific and is very well, but it’s up to her at the end of the day.”

If this does prove to be Asfoora’s swansong, Dwyer will look back with pride on her achievements.

“It’s been a phenomenal few years with her,” he said. “She’s given me the opportunity to go to places I never thought I’d get to. I owe a debt of gratitude to her and the owners for facilitating the trips. All good things must come to an end, sadly, but it’s been a hell of a ride.”

The international theme to the race is bolstered by the presence of Lamborghini Bf , a prolific Listed winner in Sweden for trainer Fredrik Reuterskiold and the mount of Brazilian jockey Elione Chaves, a multiple champion in Sweden.

Analysis: 'If these two rockets influence where their rivals race, it could sway the result'

On Wednesday, the winners of both 5f races for two-year-olds got within hailing distance of Big Mojo's juvenile course record. Should the ground continue to dry in the meantime, the fully-fledged Group horses in the King George Qatar Stakes would have the right conditions to at least tap Battaash's all-age course record on the shoulder.

The problem is there is not a Battaash in this field. The 5f horses generally are not a great crop and the best of them are preparing for the Nunthorpe. At one point, Asfoora might have been considered a genuinely top-class sort and not just an opportunistic champion, but her season has been so modest that she is on the verge of retirement.

The horse who would be an obvious type to thrive on Goodwood's famously fast sprint course would be Jakajaro. He forced his way out of handicaps with some explosive spring performances and has made the running in Group races since, with his best result on ratings being a fifth in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Jakajaro won a 5f handicap at York in May Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The other most likely pace angle is the Swedish-trained Lamborghini Bf. He has been the big dog in his homeland for the best part of a year, since winning the Bro Park Sprint Championship from the former Mick Appleby-trained Aphelios last September.

While most of Lamborghini Bf's form is over 6f round a bend, speed is his main asset and a straight 5f could easily suit him better. While it's hard to say with certainty that he offers great value, if he were a true 66-1 shot it would be a pretty damning indictment on the Swedish sprint programme.

Jakajaro and Lamborghini Bf are both drawn low, in stalls five and two respectively. Most of the action in the sprints has been on the other side, the stands' rail which is home to the higher-drawn horses. If these two rockets influence where their rivals race, it could sway the result as the likes of Night Raider (stall 13) and Jm Jungle (14) would need to tack across. There could also be second-order effects on Saturday's Stewards' Cup, in which those drawn first opted for stalls in the higher half of the draw.

Analysis by Keith Melrose, betting editor

What they say

Jim Goldie, trainer of American Affair

It’s a competitive race but he’s one of the best horses in there and I hope he'll run a big race. There should be plenty of pace and the track should hopefully suit him.

Robert Cowell, trainer of Jakajaro

He deserves his place in the line-up in what is a hugely competitive race, and this track plays to his strengths. I’d ideally have liked a bit more time since the Curragh, but we can’t miss this opportunity. He looks superb and has been bubbly in himself at home.

Sean Quinn, joint-trainer of Jm Jungle

We’ve been happy with him since York and look forward to running him. It was a strong race for the grade last time and he ran well. It’s a day-to-day approach with the draw, but, going by the races on day two, and with speed around us, we’re happy with stall 14.

Jm Jungle: bids for back-to-back King George wins Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Dave Loughnane, trainer of Partisan Hero

I couldn’t be happier with him and he’s in a rich vein of form. It’s a very good race – it’s more like a Group 1 than a Group 2 – but when the ball bounces for him he can win one of these. The track should suit him and I think he’s massively overpriced.

Jonathan Portman, trainer of Rumstar

He’s fresh and well; we haven’t done much with him since Sandown. I’m just a little apprehensive about a sharp five furlongs not being as ideal for him as other assignments. However, the race fits in with his programme and he’s in great shape so why not run.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Argentine Tango

She’s been working well and likes this track. I’m not concerned by stall one and expect her to run a big race.

Michael Bell, trainer of Spicy Marg

She's got very good course form, which is important, and she's a player. I'm happy with the draw [stall 15] and with her. She didn't perform in the Nunthorpe at York last year and I'm hoping her run when last seen can be explained by being a bit flat after Ascot and not liking the Knavesmire – it's very much horses for courses there.

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