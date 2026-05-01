Asfoora returns in the Palace House - but is she a vulnerable favourite carrying a Group 1 penalty?

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There is a liberating element to Group-race sprints in Britain being a crap shoot at the moment. You worry less about little questions like 'Is this horse good enough?'

That is meant a little facetiously. Form is always the overriding factor to finding any winner, yet knowing how little there is to beat ought to make you a bit more inclined to take a chance on one. The most obvious example from this nascent turf season has been the likeable Aramram, whose low-mid 110s level of ability was enough in the Cammidge Trophy and got him second in the Abernant.

A look at the market for the Palace House Stakes suggests the betting public might be well advanced with that sort of thinking. It is pretty common for the market leader for this race to be around the 3-1 mark. Rarely had that favourite won two Group 1s the season before, and yet on Friday afternoon Asfoora was on the way out to 5-1.

The opposition to Asfoora comes from her two wins in the Nunthorpe and Abbaye last season. As a result of the latter, she gets the full 7lb penalty which overrides her mares' allowance. Her level of achievement also means she is not likely to be tuned-up for her reappearance in a Group 3 in early May. Her trainer's comments appear to confirm as much.

The market order of her rivals largely makes sense, although I do not share the faith in Quinault being fully effective dropped to 5f. There are a large handful of horses at double-figure odds with attractive claims. Last year's King George winner Jm Jungle is one, as is the progressive Shagraan who has returned to Clive Cox after two seasons with Mick Appleby.

On form, only outsider Town And Country and three-year-olds Beckford's Folly and Five Ways – who it could be argued have an opportunity deficit – are way off the pace. This is the real opening in Group sprints; when nothing stands out, so much comes down to conditions and circumstance.

As it happens, I am likely to back Miss Attitude , and she is emblematic of the current sprint division. She progressed last season, peaking in summer to win a Listed race at Deauville by a clear margin. She was a significant eyecatcher in a Listed race at Bath last time, finding trouble at a vital moment.

Fast ground and a stiff 5f is ideal, so she suits conditions. Her form is enough on a positive reading of Deauville. That you can consistently back horses with her profile at north of 20-1 is why British sprints are earning a reputation for surprising results.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Lemos de Souza, trainer of Asfoora

She’s spent all winter here this time rather than head back home and she’s had a spin on the track the other day. Her main target is Royal Ascot, but she’s ready to start off and whatever she does she’ll improve on.

Richard Brown, advisor to Wathnan Racing, owners of Night Raider

He has very good form on the all-weather. He hasn’t quite turned that into the same level of consistency on turf, although he ran very well in the Flying Five at the Curragh. We’ve gelded him since then which we hope will improve him and help his concentration.

Stuart Williams, trainer of Quinault

He finished third in the Abernant Stakes at the last meeting and has come out of that bouncing so we thought we’d have a go at this rather than send him up the watered gallop. He’s not ran many times at the trip, but did run well over it at Newcastle before he went to Qatar.

Jonathan Portman: has his horses in excellent form and runs last year's winner Rumstar Credit: Edward Whitaker

Jonathan Portman, trainer of Rumstar

He's very well and his preparation has gone smoothly. He seems in good order, he looks well and actually looks physically stronger than last year. It doesn't get any easier at this level, but we're looking forward to going back and having another go. It's so far so good and we're very happy with him.

William Knight, trainer of Frost At Dawn

We decided to give Dubai a miss with her this year to concentrate on a domestic campaign in which all roads lead back to Royal Ascot. She’s had a spin at the track during the Craven meeting and will love the ground.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Beckford's Folly

He won over this trip in the Cornwallis Stakes and I was very pleased with how he ran in the Abernant, when he was taking on older sprinters for the first time. He has a run under his belt now and three-year-olds have won this race in the past, which hopefully gives us a chance.

Reporting by David Milnes

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