Ascot Gold Cup pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Graeme Rodway's ratings for every contender

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The Gold Cup takes centre stage on day three of Royal Ascot 2026, with defending champion Trawlerman returning to defend his crown against a fascinating field of 11 stayers.

The feature race gets underway at 4.15pm and features leading contenders including Trawlerman, Scandinavia, Rahiebb, Caballo De Mar and Sweet William.

Below, Racing Post's Graeme Rodway assesses every runner, alongside exclusive trainer quotes and star ratings, to help you decide who to back in Thursday's feature.

4.15 Ascot: Gold Cup

Graeme Rodway's view: The staying division’s ‘Mr Reliable’, Al Nayyir is as solid as they come. He has been all over the world and performed with credit, but is that good enough to win a race like the Gold Cup? Not likely. He will plug away all day and isn’t without a chance of running into a place, but surely there will be at least one or two who have more class than him. That’s his downfall.

Star rating: **

Al Nayyir 16:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Tom Clover

Graeme Rodway's view: It’s from one extreme to another because Al Riffa is the class act in the field. In terms of pure ability he is racing royalty, but does he really stay this far? He’s won an Irish St Leger over 1m6f, but an extra three-quarters of a mile will be an entirely different test and he will need his sheer brilliance to see him home. I’ll be the first to doff my top hat to him should he do it.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Joseph O'Brien: "He gets two miles and he obviously ran great in France last time. It's an extreme test but he's prepared very well and we think he's in with a live shout. "

Al Riffa 16:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Graeme Rodway's view: This would be a fairytale because George Scott has masterminded a career that could have been in a Hollywood script. Caballo De Mar has gone from winning handicaps at Ayr and Southwell off marks in the 60s to beating some of racing’s bluebloods. Last year’s Prix du Cadran winner definitely stays and is improving relentlessly, so has an outstanding each-way shout to steal the crown jewels.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: George Scott: "He's prepared very well for this race and has some course form. I'm looking forward to getting him back up to two and a half miles, and I appreciate he'll need to produce a career-best performance to get into the mix."

Caballo De Mar 16:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: George Scott

Graeme Rodway's view: Age catches up with us all in the end, doesn’t it? Maybe Saeed bin Suroor hasn’t passed on that memo to this ten-year-old, who pulled off a bit of a heist under an enterprising David Probert ride in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown last month. This won’t be so easy to steal, though, and I’ll be as shocked as anyone in the Royal Enclosure if he runs off with the crown.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Saeed bin Suroor: "Dubai Future won nicely at Sandown and has been going well since. He was third in this race last year and deserves to take his chance again."

Dubai Future 16:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

Graeme Rodway's view: If we were handing out honours for services to the staying division then this lad would be getting a knighthood because he shows up for all the big gigs and always runs well. The problem is that he has made a habit of playing the bridesmaid at the royal wedding and usually finds one or two blocking his path to the throne. Rab Havlin knows him well and will be waiting for his partner to perform his party trick of idling when he hits the front, but does Sweet William really have the guts to win a Gold Cup? I'd love to see it, but won’t bet on it.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Thady Gosden: "Sweet William won the Sagaro Stakes at the track on his reappearance and has been in good order since his second at Sandown the other day. He likes Ascot and hopefully can be bang there again."

Sweet William 16:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Graeme Rodway's view: The current king of the stayers has a huge chance of holding on to his crown, but it’s impossible to ignore the bizarre build-up he’s had to his title defence. He has developed an eye condition that makes him extremely sensitive to sunlight and has to be housed in the darkest box at Clarehaven. It’s so serious that he hasn’t been able to have a prep run and he’ll surely be the only one allowed to wear a pair of ski goggles in the Royal Enclosure. It will take a majestic training performance for him to win but, if anyone can do it, it’s the Gosdens.

Star rating: *****

Trainer's view: Thady Gosden: "Trawlerman will be wearing goggles in the preliminaries, which he has been wearing at home to help with his eyes. He's been training well into the race and had a racecourse gallop on the July course the other day. It's a tough ask going two and a half miles on his first start of the year but he likes Ascot and hopefully can give another good account."

Trawlerman 16:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Graeme Rodway's view: If you’re looking for an outsider who could slay the king then this Irish raider has the perfect profile for a royal ambush. Paddy Twomey doesn’t send runners to Royal Ascot just to sample the strawberries and cream and we saw that last year when Carmers beat Furthur, Rahiebb and Scandinavia in the Queen’s Vase. He lost his way after, but looked back to his regal best at Down Royal last month in a first-time visor, and he’s got a huge chance if he stays. That’s a big ‘if’, though, because his sire Wootton Bassett isn’t renowned for stayers.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Paddy Twomey: "He came forward nicely from Navan to Down Royal and I think he'll come forward again. We're looking forward to stepping him up to two and a half miles and he has course form from winning last year. "

Carmers 16:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: P Twomey

Graeme Rodway's view: It has been one backward step after another since Furthur won the Geoffrey Freer at Newbury last year and he came back from a trip to the Melbourne Cup with his tail between his legs. He has already crossed swords with several of these rivals this season and been outgunned, and he will need the others to take a wrong turn down Ascot High Street to have any chance.

Star rating: *

Furthur 16:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

Graeme Rodway's view: There was just a neck between him and Scandinavia when the pair finished one-two in the St Leger last year and Rahiebb’s victory in the Yorkshire Cup last month proved that he has developed into a battle-hardened fighter. My suspicion is that he packs a better finishing punch than Scandinavia, who is more of a plodder, so the tactical subplot between the pair is fascinating. Who would you rather be on if they are locked together when the bell tolls turning for home? I’ll take Scandinavia to outplod him, but not with any great confidence.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Roger Varian: "We're going into the unknown trip-wise but he had a very good comeback when winning the Yorkshire Cup. Everything has gone smoothly since and he goes into the race in excellent condition. We'll only find out on the day if he will stay the trip but think he will. He's pretty uncomplicated and is relaxed in his races which will help, but this will tell us plenty."

Rahiebb 16:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Graeme Rodway's view: If Trawlerman is the king of the stayers then Scandinavia is undoubtedly the prince who is first in line to the throne. When Ballydoyle sends a lightly raced four-year-old like this to the Gold Cup you don’t just take note - you bow. He has won the Goodwood Cup and the St Leger, and he strolled through both prep races this season. He is a dour galloper who will look to break the hearts of his rivals by leading the procession into the straight, but can he hold on? Nothing has got past him since last year’s Queen’s Vase, but he looks a very skinny price.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Aidan O'Brien: "He's a big cruiser and everything has gone great in the lead-up to the race. He's done everything we've asked of him so far and we always thought the Gold Cup trip would suit him, so it's going to be very interesting."

Scandinavia 16:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Graeme Rodway's view: There are plenty of princes lining up, but what about a princess? She has been climbing the ranks steadily and her second in the Bronte Cup at York last time was another career best. However, the Gold Cup is a bigger step up in class than going from the Queen Anne Enclosure to the Royal one and she surely won’t be good enough. She’ll be found wanting.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Ed Walker: "I expect Miss Alpilles to outrun her long odds in the Gold Cup on Thursday. I'm not saying she's good enough to win but it's not beyond the realms of possibility that she could run into a place. She has more to offer and shaped better than the bare result when placed on her two outings this year, as she was still a bit fresh in the Sagaro Stakes here and then had a bit of a barging match with the third when runner-up in the Bronte Cup at York."

Miss Alpilles 16:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

Gold Cup FAQs

What time is the Gold Cup today?

The Gold Cup is scheduled for 4.15pm and is the feature race on Thursday's Royal Ascot card.

Who is the favourite for the Gold Cup?

Trawlerman heads the market as he attempts to defend his Gold Cup crown, although Scandinavia and several progressive rivals are expected to provide a stern test.

How many runners are in the Gold Cup?

Eleven runners have been declared for this year's Gold Cup.

Who won the Gold Cup last year?

Trawlerman returns as the defending champion after landing last year's renewal.

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