Are we set for another upset in one of the toughest betting races of the year?

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Newbury's Super Sprint (3.37 ) has proven to be a tricky betting proposition and it is no different this year with a full field of 25 speedsters set to go to post, many of them having minimal racecourse experience to call upon.

Runners often come into this valuable sales race with just a handful of runs to their name, and the difficult task of getting a handle on their quality this early in their careers means there have been more winners scoring at 10-1 or bigger than favourites over the past ten years.

Proven quality won out 12 months ago, when Listed winners Anthelia and Havana Hurricane battled out the finish, and this year's established name is Bint Archange , another Listed winner hailing from the yard of Richard Hughes.

The trainer described the filly's last-place finish in the Queen Mary as "horrendous" but she got back on track at Sandown 15 days ago when seeing off Windsor Castle-sixth A Bear Affair by half a length in the Dragon Stakes.

Bint Archange will be the first winner of that Listed contest in the past decade to head to Newbury, with Glorious Goodwood proving very much to be the next destination, and she shoulders a 5lb penalty as a result, but she is the class angle in the race provided you can forgive her no-show effort at Royal Ascot.

She is the clear favourite in the market, however, so those searching for value would be best looking for some progressive up-and-comers. Sky Secret fits that bill after an impressive win on his second start at Leicester, and has been targeted at this race by Clive Cox, who has a fine record in these sorts of contests.

"He won nicely at Leicester back in the spring and we've just given him a bit of time," Cox said. "This was the race we always had in mind to come back to and hopefully he'll be able to continue to show his progress."

Cox may be reliant on Sky Secret but other trainers have aimed several bullets at the £275,000 on offer, with previous winners Rod Millman, Archie Watson and Jonathan Portman all saddling two runners apiece.

Richard Hannon, a four-time winner of this race, has made the biggest statement of intent with five runners, with the trainer singling out Rollthedicebaby as his likely best chance earlier this week , but Richard Spencer could be just as competitive in search of his first Super Sprint win and thinks highly of his pair Etienne and Zigazig Ah .

Richard Spencer (right) and Phil Cunningham send out Etienne and Zigazig Ah Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"They've both got good chances," Spencer said. "Etienne made a good debut in what was quite a nice race. He'll have come on for the run and his homework has been good. He's got a nice weight in the race to stand him in good stead.

"Zigazig Ah has had one more start than Etienne. In these big races, you need the experience, which Etienne is lacking a little bit, but hopefully off a light weight Zigazig Ah can run a solid race. She'll be fine coming back to five furlongs and the ground isn't an issue, but I just hope the ground isn't going to be too fast for Etienne."

Concerns over inexperience and dry weather are also shared by Henry Candy, who fields Angels Lane . The Harry Angel filly shocked punters with her 33-1 success at Chepstow last month but not Candy, who has called in the services of Laura Pearson for the first time in over five years.

"I like Angels Lane a lot," Candy said. "She goes nicely but her inexperience will not be a help. There's a lot there that have had plenty of racing.

"Her win at Chepstow was good though, she was a big price but we weren't surprised she was able to win. The biggest worry for me is as a typical Harry Angel, she likes a bit of cut in the ground."

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