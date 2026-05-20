Arc heavyweight Daryz tops the bill on a stellar card at Longchamp with Al Riffa and Lazzat among stars on show in Paris

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Evening meetings at Longchamp on a Thursday have become a thoroughly successful destination for Parisian youth in recent years under the 'Jeuxdi' banner of racing and music nights, but the programming of a pair of Group 1s and a Group 3 is way beyond any action that has been laid before the crowds here before.

And in the Prix Aga Khan IV (6.33) – formerly the Prix d'Ispahan – there are three genuine middle-distance stars on show, all running over a 1m1½f trip which will place a real accent on speed.

Daryz had both Sosie and Leffard behind him in last season's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe over 1m4f, and then showed he has plenty of gears when dancing clear of his rivals in the Prix Ganay over 1m2½f on his reappearance last month.

Trainer Francis Graffard and the Aga Khan Studs team have made the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot the main target for the first half of the season, and this race fits perfectly into the schedule of a horse who thrives on racing.

Francis Graffard: no doubts about the ability of Daryz to drop back in trip Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Daryz handled very soft ground in the Arc on his first try at 12 furlongs and the unseasonal weather shouldn't be a problem to him, any more so than during his preparation in a wintery Chantilly.

"Daryz is in very good shape, all is fine with him," said Graffard. "The distance won't be a problem at all, we know he can quicken strongly. Even in a tactical race, he should be able to produce that strong acceleration of his at the end."

Sosie showed surprising versatility in terms of trip when running down Sardinian Warrior in this race 12 months ago, and has his first start of the year in Europe after finishing a fine third in the FWD QEII Cup in Hong Kong on the same day that Daryz took the Ganay at the end of April.

Sosie and Maxime Guyon (white cap) chase Romantic Warrior in the QEII Cup at Sha Tin Credit: Alex Evers/ HKJC

"Along with the twice he's run in the Arc, I thought the other day was right up there with his very best performances," said Pierre-Yves Bureau, racing manager to Sosie's owner-breeders, Alain and Gerard Wertheimer. "Romantic Warrior is a true champion and Masquerade Ball, who finished just in front of him, is highly regarded.

"It's a better Ispahan than the one he won last year, but the horse is in great shape and it's certainly worth a try. He's run well in soft ground before and while the trip is a bit short, he managed it well in this race last season."

Leffard completes the trio of French stars bidding to prove themselves in more of a speed test than we are used to seeing any of them tackle, and has been given time to recover from an encouraging comeback run in the Prix d'Harcourt by his trainer Jean-Claude Rouget.

Qilin Queen showed her liking for Longchamp when making all to defeat Sunly in the Group 2 Prix de Malleret over 1m4f last July, and Kieran Shoemark will attempt to get among the more established names on her first start of the campaign.

"Her return was postponed due to a dirty scope," said Ed Walker. "The way the Dahlia Stakes panned out, that may have been a blessing in disguise. She takes on Daryz in a small field, but she had a great season last year and is training well."

Galaxy of staying stars line up

Al Riffa heads the official ratings for the Group 1 Prix Vicomtesse Vigier (7.50), although he has ground to make up on Fairy Glen and Caballo De Mar, the 1-2 from the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan on World Cup night.

Caballo De Mar and George Scott after the Prix du Cadran Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Caballo De Mar was runner-up on that occasion and has since pushed Sweet William all the way in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot, while soft ground is a definite bonus for a horse who won the Cadran over 2m4f at this track last October.

"I was delighted with his last run," said trainer George Scott. "He gave a couple of pounds to a seasoned Cup horse, and it's clear he can go another half-mile [in the Ascot Gold Cup] on the back of that. He was fresh beforehand and will definitely improve for that run."

Another with Longchamp form is Consent, who got the better of Santorini Star in the fillies' and mares' Prix de Royallieu over 1m6f for the Arc-winning combination of Luke Morris and Sir Mark Prescott.

Prescott said: "Mathematically, if official ratings are right, then she has a great chance of finishing second. They are our best guide we have."

Consent wins the Prix de Royallieu under Luke Morris Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Arrow Eagle showed his staying prowess when outclassing his domestic rivals in the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak last October, only three weeks after running sixth to Daryz in the Arc.

Closely matched on this year's form are Asmarani and Double Major, who at the age of six already seems to have been around for ever in these Longchamp staying races for Christophe Ferland and the Wertheimers.

"He's run into Asmarani on all three starts this season, and in the first two he was giving him quite a lot of weight," said Bureau. "We know we have a horse who almost never disappoints, who is very tough and who knows Longchamp like the back of his hand. The soft ground won't bother him but it's a high-quality renewal."

Royal Ascot the priority for Lazzat

Lazzat is the standout among five who will contest the Group 3 Prix du Palais-Royal (5.58), his first start since two big placed performances in Saudi Arabia and Dubai in February and March

"It's quite astonishing that, after two hard races and all the travelling, he wasn't at all tired and we could have run him back quite quickly," said trainer Jerome Reynier. "But we took the opportunity to ease down a bit with him and since the end of April gradually build him back up.

Lazzat: has been running in Saudi Arabia Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"He's in very good form ahead of what is a comeback run to get him ready for Ascot in June. Five runners around the Longchamp 'Toboggan' is a completely different test to the Ascot straight, while it's the first time Mickael Barzalona has ridden him. Whatever happens, he'll be there to defend his crown in the [Queen Elizabeth II] Jubilee."

Another of Ed Walker's high achievers returning from a layoff is Noble Champion, who suffered an injury at Glorious Goodwood 296 days ago.

Walker said: "He's in great form, none the worse for one of those annoying hold-ups this spring, and is another talented horse, who won the Jersey Stakes at Ascot before Goodwood."

Read these next:

Daryz out to break a 41-year record in Thursday's Prix Aga Khan IV - and put himself on course for Paris in October

Willie Mullins could be about to take on the might of Daryz and Japan as entries for the 2026 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe are revealed

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.