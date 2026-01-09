Racing Post logo
Another Bob Olinger or Envoi Allen? How Naas's Grade 1 novice hurdle fits into Ireland's road to the Cheltenham Festival

Scott Burton assesses the recent history of Friday's big race and its influence on the festival

Bob Olinger (left) and Envoi Allen are previous winners of Naas's Grade 1 novice hurdle
Bob Olinger (left) and Envoi Allen are previous winners of Naas's Grade 1 novice hurdle
After a weather-ravaged start to January in Britain and Ireland, Naas brings us roaring back to Grade 1 action on Friday with the delayed running of the Ballymore Novice Hurdle (1.43) over 2m4f.

It's tempting when looking back through the list of names associated with the race to think it unearths slow-burners, given a future Irish Gold Cup winner and two Grand National heroes have won or made the frame in the last 15 years.

But with three Naas winners and one third-placed runner going on to score at Cheltenham this century, the race more than punches its weight among the more influential novice hurdles run in Ireland between the turn of the year and the festival. 

France correspondent

Published on inRaceday Intel

Last updated

