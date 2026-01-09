- More
Another Bob Olinger or Envoi Allen? How Naas's Grade 1 novice hurdle fits into Ireland's road to the Cheltenham Festival
Scott Burton assesses the recent history of Friday's big race and its influence on the festival
After a weather-ravaged start to January in Britain and Ireland, Naas brings us roaring back to Grade 1 action on Friday with the delayed running of the Ballymore Novice Hurdle (1.43) over 2m4f.
It's tempting when looking back through the list of names associated with the race to think it unearths slow-burners, given a future Irish Gold Cup winner and two Grand National heroes have won or made the frame in the last 15 years.
- Naas's Grade 1 Friday card to go ahead after track passes morning inspection with Exeter's meeting also on
- 1.43 Naas: Paul Townend opts for Saint Baco over Sortudo in Grade 1 novice hurdle - but has he made the right choice?
But with three Naas winners and one third-placed runner going on to score at Cheltenham this century, the race more than punches its weight among the more influential novice hurdles run in Ireland between the turn of the year and the festival.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRaceday Intel
Last updated
- 1.43 Naas: Paul Townend opts for Saint Baco over Sortudo in Grade 1 novice hurdle at Naas - but has he made the right choice?
- Trainers target a £55,000 handicap, plus key quotes and a hat-trick-seeker who could still be improving at Wolverhampton
- Speed dating, DJ sets and big prize-money: what to expect as Friday Night Live kicks off on ITV4
- 2.10 Ffos Las: can anything stop this eye-catching handicap newcomer for Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen?
- 'Another Dessie moment beckons' - why this horse can win the Cheltenham Gold Cup, plus tips for the Champion Chase and Ryanair
- Arsenal vs Liverpool betting offer: 50-1 for Arsenal to win or draw with Sky Bet
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Arsenal vs Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Arsenal vs Liverpool betting offer: Get 40-1 odds for Saka to have shot on target with Coral
- Get 40-1 on either team to score in the first half of Arsenal vs Liverpool with Ladbrokes
- Newcastle vs Leeds odds boost: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Betfair
- 1.43 Naas: Paul Townend opts for Saint Baco over Sortudo in Grade 1 novice hurdle at Naas - but has he made the right choice?
- Trainers target a £55,000 handicap, plus key quotes and a hat-trick-seeker who could still be improving at Wolverhampton
- Speed dating, DJ sets and big prize-money: what to expect as Friday Night Live kicks off on ITV4
- 2.10 Ffos Las: can anything stop this eye-catching handicap newcomer for Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen?
- 'Another Dessie moment beckons' - why this horse can win the Cheltenham Gold Cup, plus tips for the Champion Chase and Ryanair
- Arsenal vs Liverpool betting offer: 50-1 for Arsenal to win or draw with Sky Bet
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Arsenal vs Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Arsenal vs Liverpool betting offer: Get 40-1 odds for Saka to have shot on target with Coral
- Get 40-1 on either team to score in the first half of Arsenal vs Liverpool with Ladbrokes
- Newcastle vs Leeds odds boost: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Betfair