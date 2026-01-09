An undercard race to note, three horses to back and key quotes: all you need to know for Kempton's ITV card

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

After a week of cancelled meetings due to the biting cold, the ITV Racing cameras are set to return to Kempton on Saturday when it will feature alongside Warwick, provided both tracks pass 8am inspections. Here we look at some of the key angles for Kempton . . .

Race in focus: Coral “Daily Rewards Shaker” Handicap Chase ( 12.55 )

It may have only attracted a small field, but this is a mightily interesting contest from a punting perspective, owing to the running styles of the six runners.

Outlaw Peter, Go West, Lookaway and Leader In The Park are all horses who either make the running or sit very close to the pace.

Kempton’s chase course is ideal for a front-running, fluent jumper, but that’s not necessarily the case if pace pressure is constantly being applied during the early and middle stages.

Old Cowboy , who won nicely from off the pace at Newbury last time, looks an improving type and could have the race run to suit.

Gary Moore: joint-trainer of Old Cowboy Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

His joint-trainer Gary Moore agrees, saying: "I was very pleased with his first two runs over fences. He ran well at Warwick when third to Chuggy and then won nicely at Newbury.

“We’re stepping him up in trip and I feel it will suit him. There are a few front-runners in there and it could set up nicely for him. He jumped very well at Newbury and looks an improver.

“The key is probably the ground. It was good ground at Newbury and he loved it. Good to soft would be okay, but I wouldn’t want it any softer for him.”

Three key horses for punters

The form of Baron Noir’s Uttoxeter win received a timely boost on Thursday when the runner-up Bobby’s Nelson scored comfortably at Ffos Las.

Baron Noir, who also landed a Punchestown bumper last May, sets a good standard on form for the others to aim at and he can land this £15,000 novice hurdle en route to even better things.

A second-season chaser, The Doyen Chief looked the type who could win a valuable prize this term on the back of wins at Kempton and Warwick last spring.

Alan King aimed him at the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in the first part of the campaign, but it all went wrong when he lost many lengths at the start and could never get competitive.

He reverts to calmer waters in this £35,000 small-field 3m handicap chase and as long as the ground doesn’t get too soft, it looks an ideal opportunity for him.

There was lots to like about the way Williethebuilder dismantled his field over course and distance last month.

By far the last off the bridle in a race which included notable strong traveller Indemnity, runner-up to handicap blot Alexei at Ascot, Williethebuilder quickened away from Trustintimes on the flat to score by three and a half lengths.

He is clearly at the very top of his game and an 8lb rise might not stop him.

Best of the quotes

Dan Skelton, trainer of Gambino (12.20 )

He's new to us and has some nice form on the Flat. He has no experience over hurdles, so it’ll be hard to win on debut. We would expect him to run nicely without saying he’s got to win this to have a future. The lack of experience will be hard to overcome, but we like what we’ve seen at home.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Outlaw Peter and Go West (12.55 )

Outlaw Peter needed the run at Newbury. He’s on a bit of a recovery mission and the more rain the better for him. Go West loves Kempton and jumps very well. He’s got a good chance.

Leader In The Park: goes well at Kempton

Ben Pauling, trainer of Leader In The Park (12.55 )

He'll have improved for his first run of the season in a competitive race at Newbury and we couldn't have been more pleased with the effort, as he tends to need his first run back. He's come out of it very well and we know he acts well at this track too, having won there before.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Precious Man (1.30 )

He's a nice horse who carries a penalty because he won in France, and was second at Cheltenham on his debut for us giving weight away. He's got lots of speed, the track will suit him and he can give away that penalty.

Harry Derham, trainer of Wertpol (1.30 )

He's grand. It wasn't much of a race at Taunton and this is obviously a step up in class, but a flat, right-handed track will suit him again. It's attractive because he didn't get a penalty for winning, so it's why we're having a go.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Your Darling (2.05 )

He's in grand old form, but he disappointingly needed his first run of the season. He's been great since, though, and we're looking forward to having another crack with him over three miles. However, we don't know if he will fully stay or not.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Welcom To Cartries (2.05 )

He’s only gone up 4lb for winning at Sandown the other day. The track will suit him and I think he’s got a lovely chance.

Washington: drying ground in his favour Credit: Patrick McCann

Harry Derham, trainer of Washington (3.53 )

He looks out of form, but the ground is nice and dry and Megan [Fox] is taking 7lbs off. We're hoping rather than expecting.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Quaviste (3.53 )

He's probably turning out quite quickly but a two-mile flat track looks like his cup of tea. I was much happier with his run last time after he had unseated the time before. The handicap mark doesn’t look beyond him, but he doesn’t have as much experience as some. I would like to see a solid run here. He should go and run very well.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Courageous Strike (3.53 )

He ran very well at Doncaster last time. This represents a rise in class, but I think he’ll run very well.

This is a selection of the very best quotes our reporters gathered for runners at Kempton. Racing Post+ subscribers can read more quotes from trainers with runners at Kempton via our racecards .

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.