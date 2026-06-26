Amo's 2.5 million guineas sister to Alpinista returns - the key runners to note on Friday's morning cards

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The heatwave rolls on into Friday and has led to the meetings at Doncaster and Yarmouth being brought forward to 10.15 and 10.30 start times. Enjoying the racing with a spot of brunch? Keep an eye on these three runners . . .

Race 10.15 Doncaster

This sister to Arc winner Alpinista was bought for 2.5 million guineas by Amo Racing at the Tattersalls Book 1 sale in 2024 and is trained by Sir Mark Prescott.

Alpinara, bred by Kirsten Rausing, made one appearance at two and finished seventh of nine in a mile fillies’ novice on soft ground at Newbury in October.

Earth Shot, the runner-up, won the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot last week and the fourth, Annastarzy, has landed two handicaps this season.

Alpinara steps up in trip to a mile and a half for her second start and encounters much quicker ground (described as good to firm). Three of her four rivals finished second or third on their last start, including recent Salisbury runner-up Brunhilde, who is James Doyle’s only mount on the card.

It was revealed last week that Amo Racing has increased its borrowing from a US private equity giant to £55 million. The high-profile owners failed to strike from 24 runners at Royal Ascot, with Maldives, another of the seven-figure yearlings purchased during Amo's 2024 spending spree, beating one home in the Ribblesdale.

Race 11.30 Yarmouth

If you are seeking a course specialist at the seaside venue of Yarmouth, look no further than Gorgeous Mr George.

Dylan Cunha’s handicapper has recorded four wins and three seconds from 11 runs at the track and added to his tally when scoring by two and a quarter lengths eight days ago.

Taryn Langley: won on Gorgeous Mr George last time and has a good record at Yarmouth Credit: Edward Whitaker

Apprentice Taryn Langley has a 26 per cent strike-rate at Yarmouth (5-19) and maintains the partnership with the four-year-old, who seeks to defy a 5lb penalty for his recent win.

Race 12.30 Yarmouth

Kimbara cost £150,000 as a yearling in 2024 and looks to have been shrewdly placed to gain a first victory in this 7f confined handicap.

The Richard Spencer-trained three-year-old qualifies for this race having not won in 2026 but arrives on the up after posting a career-best second at Sandown this month.

Richard Spencer: trainer of Kimbara Credit: Edward Whitaker

The son of Night Of Thunder was beaten just half a length on his handicap debut at the Esher track and a 1lb rise looks fair. This looks his best opportunity yet to get his head in front.

Read more:

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