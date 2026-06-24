Amo Racing youngster is the one to beat in Listed feature, but will the quick turnaround prove her undoing?

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Hugo Palmer tends to excel with his juveniles. Over the last five seasons in Britain, the Cheshire trainer has a 15 per cent strike-rate with his two-year-olds on turf, and that has improved to 18 per cent this term.

Palmer is doubly represented in the Listed Empress Fillies' Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday with Californian Angel and Glorious Game .

Californian Angel was doing her best work late on at Nottingham first time out and, while that form did not receive any boosts at Royal Ascot last week, she looks likely to improve, particularly if she is more streetwise coming out of the stalls.

Glorious Game did not show any signs of inexperience when making all the running to win at Windsor first time out, with a well-backed favourite in third who then ran respectably in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot last week.

A high draw against the rail could be a big advantage for Glorious Game and this daughter of Pinatubo could be hard to pass if Oisin Murphy deploys the same tactics.

On Racing Post Ratings, What A Girl Wants looks the one to beat. She was second to Velozee (ran with credit in the Queen Mary) before a neck defeat at Naas, and nothing went right on her first run for Kevin Philippart de Foy in the Albany (keen before meeting trouble in-running on several occasions).

If you put a line through that effort and the relatively quick turnaround, she is set to be a big player on her Irish form in what looks a below-par race for the grade.

Analysis by Phill Anderson

What they say

James Tate, trainer of Beauty Box and Havana Sprite

They both got their head in front last time and hopefully they can pick up some black type. Beauty Box was not in love with the track last time at Ripon, while Havana Sprite is stepping up to six furlongs but has shaped as if she would get it on every start.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Californian Angel and Glorious Game

We sent them down today at 4am to beat the heat, and they arrived in Newmarket at 9am. Californian Angel is a nice filly and will enjoy the fast ground; it was too soft for her last time. We put her in this in the anticipation it would cut up, which it has. Glorious Game won well at Windsor on her debut and we’ve always liked her. It’s hard to know what she achieved and she'll have different ground, but I was more worried about the soft ground going into Windsor, where she had to run as her owner had come over from America.

Richard Spencer, trainer of Motown Filly

She ran second to Glorious Game at Windsor first time and hopefully can step up on that. We had her in the maiden on Friday but decided to go for the better race. It’s on our doorstep so doesn’t involve much travelling, which will help in the heat.

Reporting by David Milnes

By Matt Rennie

Ryan's globetrotter back at Newcastle

Newcastle's prestigious three-day Northumberland Plate meeting kicks off on Thursday and the main contest is the £35,000 Seaton Delaval Handicap (3.47 ) named after the Northumberland village just five miles from the track. Al Mubhir 's career has taken him from Britain to France and Australia and back. Having finished down the field in two Australian Group 1s for William Haggas last year, he remained there in the care of Annabel and Rob Archibald, but failed to win. Now back in Britain with Kevin Ryan, he has actually run at Newcastle before, albeit the one in New South Wales.

Bunbury ace has Newmarket warm-up

Could this year's Bunbury Cup winner be warming up at Newmarket today? That could be the case when Aalto goes in the 7f handicap (12.45) . The Ian Williams-trained six-year-old loves the July festival's ultra-competitive handicap, having won it two years ago before being beaten a nose by More Thunder last year. He may need a penalty to get into the race next month though and must bounce back from a disappointing run at York this month. His losing streak dates back to the 2024 Bunbury Cup, but he goes off 3lb lower than his last winning mark and Ryan Moore is again booked to ride.

Rookie Williams out to make it two from two

Kayleigh Williams could not have imagined a better start to her riding career and is a perfect one from one in the saddle after winning on Doon The Glen for Jim Goldie at Hamilton this month. What made her success even more special is Carol Bartley, Hamilton's clerk of the course, is her mother. Williams bids to maintain her 100 per cent record when she rides the Goldie-trained Annandale in the opening 1m5f amateur jockeys' handicap (6.00) .

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