All the inside info for Ascot's Shergar Cup card - including course winners who clash in £100,000 finale

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Richard Spencer is hoping a step up in trip, as well as the addition of dual Classic-winning rider Dylan Browne McMonagle, can strengthen the chances of Two Tribes returning to winning ways in the Shergar Cup Mile (4.30) at Ascot on Saturday.

The five-year-old finished last of 27 when sent off 11-2 favourite in last week's Stewards' Cup, but before that he posted a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when second in the International Handicap at the royal track.

Two Tribes's last victory came at Meydan in January, but Spencer believes tackling this distance for the first time could be exactly what he needs to bounce back to form.

He said: "He had no luck in the Stewards' Cup, so we're stepping him up to a mile, and with Dylan riding, then hopefully he can run well. He'll suit the horse, and he'd be one of the more experienced riders in the competition, so we're lucky to have drawn him.

"I think he'll be suited to a mile, and we wouldn't be running him in the race if we didn't think that. He's won over a stiff seven furlongs at Ascot, with a little bit of ease in the ground, and he's been second over that course and distance, so I can't see the mile being a problem with the way the race will set up."

If Two Tribes is to register a first victory in Britain since last year's Stewards' Cup, he will have to get past the 2025 winner Ebt's Guard , who arrives here on the back of finishing ninth in the Golden Mile.

Joint-trainer William Muir said: "He's in great order, and he looks a picture. He didn't get any luck in running at Goodwood, but that can happen. He went to that race last year and finished second before winning this, so hopefully we can get a replica of that."

Ebt's Guard's last victory came in this £100,000 contest, but he has run some creditable races since then, and finished a close fourth in the Royal Hunt Cup.

Muir added: "I don't think any track worries him, and he's that type of horse who acts on any track and on any ground, and he always gives his running."

David O'Meara tasted success in this race in 2024 with New Image, and the trainer is hoping Cerulean Bay , who was runner-up 12 months ago, can continue his good run after finishing second at Glorious Goodwood last time.

He said: "I was delighted with his run at Goodwood in the Golden Mile. He's been in good form all year, and he ran well in this race last year, so I'm very hopeful."

What they say

Ian Williams, trainer of Dancing In Paris , Oneforthegutter and Hermetic (2.10 )

Dancing In Paris ran a really nice race at Ascot over a mile and a half last time, which should dovetail into this race very nicely. Oneforthegutter is not an out-and-out stayer but he has fallen to a fair mark and didn't run a bad race in defeat at Newmarket last time. Hermetic ran a huge race in the Plate at Newcastle and will be suited by the track.

William Haggas, trainer of Frances Ethel (2.45 )

She's got a bad draw in stall 11 and hasn't run for a while, but she's done some nice work and should run a decent race.

Havana Hurricane (yellow cap) heads back to Ascot after being gelded Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Havana Hurricane (3.20 )

We've gelded him since his last run and he's seemed in good form since. We know he likes Ascot, so we'll have to see if the jockey [Frida Valle Skar] gets on with him. She seems like a good rider and rode a winner at Deauville on Thursday.

William Haggas, trainer of Thunder Call (3.20)

He's drawn on the outside but on the stands' side. He's uncomplicated and should run a good race.

Marco Botti, trainer of Archers Bay (3.55 )

He's in good form and wants that kind of fast ground. The step up in trip shouldn't be a problem and I'm delighted Ryan Moore is on board. He's carrying top weight but it looks a nice opportunity for him. This race has been the plan for a while.

William Haggas, trainer of Hoseki (3.55)

She's in good form. I think we've got the top one [Archers Bay] to beat, but she's improving and should run well.

William Muir, joint-trainer of Blue Hercules (3.55)

He ran well at Ascot last time and he seems in really good form, so I'm looking forward to running him.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Ohara (3.55)

He's been dying for rain but it doesn't look like it's coming, so we're going up in trip instead to a mile and a half. Dylan Browne McMonagle certainly knows his way around the track, which is a plus. Hopefully with only ten runners, he'll have a smoother passage than last time.

Roger Varian, trainer of Fondo Blanco (4.30)

He's in really good form. He'd probably prefer good to soft ground, but hopefully it's nice ground with no jar. A smaller field should suit him. He was drawn on the wrong side at the royal meeting but ran a nice race all the same.



William Haggas, trainer of Bullet Point (4.30)

He's been a bit out of form, so we've put some cheekpieces on. He's got a nice draw in stall two.

Ian Williams, trainer of Ozat (4.30)

He's been a little unfortunate in his last two races. He looked right back to his best at Goodwood last time, but had no run when required. He's in good form and the track should suit. He ran well at the royal meeting and this isn't quite as tough.

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