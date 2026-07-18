Al Riffa heads a strong Curragh Cup challenge for Joseph O'Brien as he goes head to head with father Aidan again

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Aidan and Joseph O'Brien have dominated the Group 2 1xBet.ie Curragh Cup in recent years as the pair have been responsible for 11 out of the last 13 winners, with eight hailing from Ballydoyle and three from Owning.

The roll of honour in that time has been sparkling with Joseph O'Brien using it as a key stepping-stone for both of his Melbourne Cup winners, Rekindling (2017) and Twilight Payment (2020), while the returning Al Riffa landed this en route to Classic glory in the Irish St Leger last year.

Al Riffa will likely prove a warm order to go back-to-back as he is operating close to the level he was at last year, particularly based on his unlucky third in the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier at Longchamp in May.

The classy six-year-old ran a decent race in the Ascot Gold Cup last time fourth behind Scandinavia, given the 2m4f trip was always likely to stretch his stamina to the max, and he will be tough to beat under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

However, the stable's other two runners have live chances, too. Tennessee Stud is a big player based on the pick of his form, notably when third in last year's Derby, and a Group 2 win at Longchamp in October.

He has not hit those heights in two starts this year but they were spaced out having come in February and May, and he might need a few runs to hit top stride. Whether he can do that after another 51 days off remains to be seen, but he is capable of running a big race.

Trustyourinstinct can never be overlooked at the Curragh given he has won three races and been placed another four times from nine starts here. He ran close to a career best when beaten three-quarters of a length into second by the smart Purview in the International Stakes last time and the form received a boost when Geryon landed a Group 3 during the week.

Trustyourinstinct is a three-time winner at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The JP McManus-owned gelding tackles the longest trip of his career here.

"Al Riffa likes the Curragh and we're hoping for a good run," said O'Brien. "Tennessee Stud is progressing well and we think he's in for a good autumn, while Trustyourinstinct is a Curragh specialist and steps up in trip here. We think he has an each-way chance."

The opposition from Ballydoyle is limited to Illinois , who waved the white flag worryingly early when tailed off in the Coronation Cup but, remarkably, bounced back just 14 days later when fending off French Master by a neck in the Queen Alexandra at Ascot.

He has plenty of class, being a dual Group 2 winner, and a runner-up in the St Leger and Ascot Gold Cup, and should have no problem with this drop in trip.

Of the rest, the Johnny Murtagh-trained Floresta appeals from an each-way perspective. An impressive Listed winner at Leopardstown last year, she came on plenty from her return at Gowran Park to land a Group 3 at Fairyhouse, beating the very useful Goodie Two Shoes, with the pair pulling well clear of the field.

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