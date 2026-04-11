Aidan O'Brien's Derby favourite Pierre Bonnard is back in action as he bids to join illustrious roll of honour

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Not since Harzand in 2016 has a colt landed the PW McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes en route to Epsom glory, but plenty will fancy Pierre Bonnard to do the same a decade on as Aidan O'Brien's 4-1 ante-post Derby favourite is a warm order for this Group 3 contest.

After landing his maiden at Dundalk in August, the son of Camelot emerged as a top juvenile when powering clear of stablemate and the reopposing Endorsement in the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket. While he raced a little freely that day, he really thundered to the line and stamped himself a clear Epsom contender this year.

Pierre Bonnard finished off the campaign with a straightforward Group 1 success at Saint-Cloud 15 days later when clearing away from A Boy Named Susie by two lengths.

There will be hope that Pierre Bonnard can scale similar heights to Delacroix in his three-year-old campaign. He should prove a very tough nut to crack.

Pierre Bonnard: ante-post favourite for the Derby Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Christmas Day is probably the best of O'Brien's other contenders, particularly given he will not mind any rain. He showed a nice attitude to beat A Boy Named Susie by a short head in the Eyrefield last season and promises to be a horse who will come into his own over these middle-distances, and possibly further.

Endorsement was really impressive in winning a Tipperary maiden last year before a good second to Pierre Bonnard. He was less effective at Saint-Cloud on his last start, but it might have come too soon and he is still promising. Italy ran some solid races last year but he is best watched over this much longer trip in a first-time hood, as he can be keen.

The in-form Joseph O'Brien saddles two and it is hard to split them. James J Braddock was wildly impressive in landing a Curragh maiden in November, beating Cannes by six lengths. The time was strong on heavy ground and he could emerge as Pierre Bonnard's biggest challenger.

Shosholoza was also impressive in his maiden before finishing fifth behind Pierre Bonnard three weeks later. That was a promising effort stepped up to Group 1 company on his second start in pretty quick succession and he is open to plenty of progression.

Donnacha O'Brien, who trained the winner in 2022 with Piz Badile, relies on two with Oisin Murphy coming over for the spin on A Boy Named Susie . He looked very exciting when making a winning debut at Killarney before a couple of below-par runs, but bounced right back to form to finish off the campaign with runner-up finishes behind Christmas Day and Pierre Bonnard.

South Island had some strong maiden form last year but has to put a below-par run at this track behind him, while the Henry de Bromhead-trained Victory Tip looked a nice prospect when winning a Curragh maiden last month but has to cope with an enormous step up in class.

Can Pierre Bonnard deliver on his seasonal debut?

Pierre Bonnard is the star attraction at Leopardstown on Sunday and Aidan O'Brien is looking forward to getting the Derby favourite's campaign under way in the Ballysax Stakes.

It will be his fifth start following four runs as a juvenile, a season capped by a Group 1 win in France which propelled him to the head of the Derby market.

O'Brien took this race last year with Delacroix, who had subsequent Derby winner Lambourn behind him in second on that occasion, and he reports his representative to be in fine health.

Pierre Bonnard: enjoyed a racecourse gallop at the Curragh last month Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"We're happy with Pierre Bonnard," O'Brien said. "He was at the Curragh a couple of weeks ago and everything is good with him and he's just ready to start."

Ballydoyle have three other representatives in search of Group 3 honours, and O'Brien said: "Christmas Day will appreciate a mile and a quarter, is in good form and it's good to get him started too.

"We think Endorsement will like this trip as well. He had a good run at Newmarket last year before he went to France.

"We're trying to get Italy to relax as he's inclined to be a little bit keen. We're going up in trip with him and he'll take his time and hopefully relax."

What they say

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of A Boy Named Susie and South Island

A Boy Named Susie is in good form and everything has gone to plan with him. We're running him to figure out where we'll go next. It's obviously a very hot race but he's ready to start, so we're hoping he can run well and it'll guide us for the rest of the season. He's done very well over the winter. The nicer the ground, the better. South Island had some good form and then ran poorly here on his last start and we're not really sure why. He's always worked like a very nice horse. We're pitching him in at the deep end but we're going to find out whether he's up to this class.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of James J Braddock and Shosholoza

James J Braddock is a good horse and won on heavy ground last year and is by Zarak, so we'll see if he handles better ground. They're both nice horses and Shosholoza will like getting on better ground too. He had two good runs last season and we think he'll improve with racing and stay well.

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