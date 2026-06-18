Aidan O'Brien stars clash for third successive time in Group 1 thriller - have punters (and Ryan Moore) finally got it right?

The market is omniscient, they say. Well that hasn’t been the case in the first two meetings between True Love and Precise. In fact, it has been the opposite with the betting getting it wrong on both occasions, so will punters be on the right one in this third, and potentially final, rubber?

Talk was rife about Precise having had an interrupted preparation for the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, but that didn’t stop her price collapsing. Punters simply couldn’t get enough of her and she went off the 9-5 favourite only to run as though she wasn’t right, finishing just seventh.

True Love took full advantage and won well at 5-1, which led to a complete role reversal in the rematch for the Irish 1,000 Guineas. Ryan Moore, who had partnered Precise at Newmarket, switched allegiance and that meant his mount went off the 4-6 favourite.

True Love: winner of the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

However, Precise turned the tables on her stablemate and there were two and a half lengths between them at the line. That day they finished first and second, both appearing to have ‘no excuses’, and Precise was just as impressive as True Love had been at Newmarket.

So what happens next and can Moore, and the market, call it right here? Moore is back on Precise this time and has jumped ship more times than a rat on a leaking vessel, but it’s the ‘no excuses’ part of the argument that makes me think he is definitely on the right one now.

True Love came into the Curragh race on the back of a big career best and at her peak, but Precise beat her so easily it’s not difficult to conclude there was a reason for her Newmarket performance. The rumours about an interrupted prep were right.

Precise: impressed at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Let’s hope she can prove that is the case because on all of her other runs, bar her debut, Precise has looked a superstar and her form stacks up. She hasn’t only beaten True Love, she has seen off other classy fillies like Venetian Sun, Venetian Lace and Legacy Link.

Should Precise win decisively that will end the argument, but it might start another one over where she ranks in comparison to the yard’s other star filly Diamond Necklace.

It’s crazy that she could settle the score with True Love and still not be the best three-year-old filly at Ballydoyle but, such is the strength in depth at Aidan O'Brien's yard, that’s the reality.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Has Ryan Moore chosen right this time?

It has been a game of musical chairs for Ryan Moore regarding True Love and Precise this season, but this was probably the most straightforward choice of the three times the Ballydoyle stable jockey has had to choose.

While the Coronation Stakes was not plan A for Precise – that had been the Oaks before the rain poured down at Epsom and Amelia Earhart became the chosen one for Aidan O'Brien – she improved hugely for her comeback at Newmarket to defeat True Love at the Curragh.

While the extra half-mile of the Oaks would have been an unknown for Precise, the mile trip of the Coronation Stakes is comfortable for the filly. Moore can also have been cheered by O'Brien's assessment that Precise's preparation has been smoother than before he rode her at Newmarket.

The trainer said: "With the way the ground went at Epsom we didn't think running Precise in the Oaks was the right thing to do for her. Once she missed the Oaks, it was always the plan to stick to a mile for the Coronation. She was very good in the Irish Guineas and everything has been good with her since.

Aidan O'Brien: "Once she missed the Oaks, it was always the plan to stick to a mile for the Coronation" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"We're happy with True Love and we thought it would be better for her to stick to the mile against the fillies. She's done well since the Curragh."

The biggest danger to the two Ballydoyle runners could be the Owen Burrows-trained Touleen , who finished fifth at Newmarket.

Burrows said: "She's got a few lengths to find on her 1,000 Guineas run, but I'm happy with where she is at the moment. She seems to have taken a step forward and hopefully the track will suit her better than Newmarket."

Another intriguing runner is Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf heroine Balantina , who will make her first start since her Del Mar heroics in October.

Trained by Donnacha O'Brien, who won this in 2024 with Porta Fortuna, the Ten Sovereigns filly ran a cracker at this meeting last year when third in the Albany and loves fast ground.

O'Brien reports her in good order but expects her to improve plenty from her first outing.

He said: "She's been off the track a good while but she's in good form. We think she will improve for the run fitness-wise. Whatever she does, she'll take a big step forward but she's in a good place physically and we're looking forward to getting her started."

What they say

Richard Hughes, trainer of Rose Ghaiyyath

Fast ground should help her because she got bogged down in soft last time.

Jack Channon, trainer of Sukanya

She's on a bit of a recovery mission. She scoped and blooded badly after the Irish Guineas, so we can put a line through that. If you go back to her trial winning form, it puts her bang there with Touleen. The two Aidan fillies are going to be very hard to beat, but otherwise on her form she's nearly best of the rest.

Reporting by Conor Fennelly

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