Aidan O'Brien 'not sure' Amelia Earhart can beat Thundering On in Irish Oaks - but hopes new headgear will close the gap from Epsom

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Aidan O'Brien has been responsible for the favourite in seven of the last ten runnings of the Juddmonte Irish Oaks (4.35 ), but unless there is a massive late move for Amelia Earhart , he will not have the market leader in 2026.

Amelia Earhart was sent off the 7-4 market leader for the Oaks at Epsom, but her wheels were spinning up the home straight and she faded into sixth so she has more than 18 lengths to make up on the impressive winner of that Classic, Thundering On .

This, however, is O'Brien and he specialises in picking horses up off the canvas and having them raring to go next time with Benvenuto Cellini being the most recent example at this track a few weeks ago.

O'Brien is convinced we did not see the real Amelia Earhart at Epsom and expects to unleash a different filly this time back in more conventional surroundings.

He said of the Cheshire Oaks winner: "She seems to have come out of Epsom well and we're looking forward to seeing her again. We think maybe the track and the ground may not have suited her over there but we will know more the next day."

The unusual combination of blinkers and a hood have been replaced by cheekpieces for this test. On that decision, the master trainer said: "We think she might be ready for a change and we’ve been happy with what she has been doing with just the cheekpieces on her."

When asked whether Amelia Earhart can turn around Epsom form with Thundering On, O'Brien replied: "Ah, I’m not sure. Thundering On looks like a very good filly. We’re hoping we run well."

On the rest of his Irish Oaks team, O'Brien added: "Sugar Island ran at Epsom also and ran well. It'll be different ground at the Curragh, but hopefully she’ll go well. Cameo has come out of Epsom well and we’re hoping that she might be more suited by better ground.

"Composing was interfered with by the loose horse off the bend in the Ribblesdale, so we’re hoping to get a good look at her again. Beautify ran a good race in the Pretty Polly and we’re hoping that the mile and a half trip might improve her again."

'She has surprised us' - Sparan out to sparkle for Bolger

It is now 43 years since Give Thanks gave Jim Bolger his first Irish Oaks and 24 years have skipped by since Margarula doubled his account in the Classic, but the legendary Coolcullen conductor could be on the cusp of a third triumph with the unbeaten Sparan Nua , who has been supplemented at a cost of €50,000.

Bolger has admitted to being surprised by Sparan Nua's rapid progress but she has answered every single question she has been asked and, while this is the toughest one yet, we still have absolutely no idea how good she is.

Sparan Nua: takes on the O'Brien horses in the Irish Oaks Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Bolger said of Sparan Nua: "She is very well and we wouldn’t have spent the €50,000 if we thought she wasn’t. Both of those Oaks fillies [Give Thanks and Margarula] were hardened campaigners, and they were well up for it on the day.

"Sparan Nua hasn’t had a proper Classic preparation mainly because she was a little bit weak last year, so we left her alone and we didn’t start back with her until well into the new year. I must admit that she has surprised us somewhat, but we are all ready for Saturday."

The Mor the merrier as Menuisier dreams big

Inis Mor has already beaten Earth Shot so why shouldn't connections roll the dice and have a crack at a Classic?

Inis Mor beat Earth Shot at Goodwood earlier this season Credit: Edward Whitaker

That Height Of Fashion triumph has worked out very well indeed and, according to the figures, she improved 13lb on that when third to the unbeaten Diamond Necklace in the Prix de Diane on her next start so the supplementary fee of €50,000 could look a snip if she improves again here.

Her trainer David Menuisier said: "She came out of the Prix de Diane really well, and the owners were eager to see her over a bit further.

"They've put their money where their mouth is so to speak because they decided to supplement her for this. She's working really well and it'll be interesting to see her over a bit further. Oisin [Murphy] seemed to think she'd definitely stay further, but until we try we don't know. She's beaten Earth Shot already this season and the form in France is amazing too, so we go there with a lot of hope."

Read more...

‘She’s her own worst enemy’ - Aidan O’Brien might be red-hot but Kieren Fallon doesn't trust his 'kinky' Oaks favourite

Weights, draw data and where the value lies - Robbie Wilders answers six key questions on the Super Sprint



Is Earth Shot another Sea Of Class for William Haggas? She might need to be to beat the O'Brien battalion in their own back yard

Will Charles Darwin finally evolve into a top-class sprinter? Your cheat sheet for the top-class Irish Oaks undercard at the Curragh

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.