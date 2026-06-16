Brilliant last year, baffling last time out - but Aidan O’Brien has a message for punters as Minnie Hauk bids to bounce back

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Only one filly has landed the Prince of Wales's Stakes in the last decade and hopes are high that Minnie Hauk can shrug off a below-par effort in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and repeat the feat five years after Aidan O'Brien saddled Love to a resolute victory in this race.

The Frankel filly was one of the best middle-distance performers in Europe last season, securing a Classic double before following up in the Yorkshire Oaks and going agonisingly close to landing the Arc with the reopposing Daryz edging her out by a head.

Her four-year-old campaign got off to a promising start with a straightforward success in the Mooresbridge but she was soundly beaten in her first big target of the season when trailing nine lengths behind Almaqam in fifth in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

Ryan Moore often rides Minnie Hauk patiently in her races and given she proved herself top-class over a mile and a half last year, she likely needs a solid pace over this trip to be seen at her best. O'Brien believes that setup did not unfold for her at the Curragh.

"We just felt that Minnie Hauk might have got back a little bit and the pace went out of the race, so she had no real chance," he said. "She's been in good form since, as has Mississippi River."

Stablemate Mississippi River led in the Lockinge over a mile last time before finishing last of ten and is a likely pace angle from stall seven. The four-year-old enjoys going forward and will have plenty of gears to lead the field over this trip.

Minnie Hauk: seeks to bounce back at Royal Ascot Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien has landed this Group 1 contest on five occasions, including with dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin and the globetrotting Highland Reel, both of whom had similar profiles to Minnie Hauk in that they were probably at their best over a mile and a half but stayed this trip particularly well.

Had she not run at the Curragh, Minnie Hauk would not be too far off the prices of Daryz and Ombudsman given she hit a Racing Post Rating of 124 at York and Longchamp last year. It will be fascinating to see if she can bounce back from her Curragh effort.

Can Ed Walker strike gold once more at Ascot?

Ed Walker may have caused a shock on Tuesday with a 50-1 success in the Queen Anne but he is back for another slice of the pie in Wednesday's feature race with Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Almaqam .

The five-year-old was a length and three-quarters behind runner-up Ombudsman in the Champion Stakes over course and distance in October and proved that was by no means a flattering piece of form when he powered two lengths clear of subsequent Coronation Cup winner Bay City Roller in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

That was a huge effort on his first run of the season when recording an RPR of 125, so he is a huge contender again under Kieran Shoemark. The nagging concern is his ability to handle fast ground, as connections kept him away from similar conditions last year after he finished sixth on similar going in the St James's Palace Stakes in 2024.

Walker is taking confidence from the fact he handled ground officially described as good at the Curragh last time and believes he can improve for his return, which would put him in with a big chance.

Can Almaqam give Ed Walker a second Group 1 win at Royal Ascot this week? Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"He goes into the race on the back of a career-best effort in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh, where he broke his Group 1 duck in style," said Walker. "That win vindicated the faith we've always had in him and the form has already been boosted as runner-up Bay City Roller landed the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

"This is obviously a ferociously hot race but he's a big horse who should have tightened up for the run and he proved himself over course and distance when third in the Champion Stakes last year.

"As for conditions, I'd been pretty worried about the ground when I walked the track at the Curragh last time yet he coped with it well. I know clerk Chris Stickels does a great job of producing lovely, fair ground for everybody at Ascot. I have faith it will be all right for him."

See The Fire , the winner of the Middleton Stakes at York last month, Dancing Gemini and Devil's Advocate , who operated as a pacemaker in the Champion Stakes, complete the field.

Read more:

The Windsor Castle has an all-new look - but will Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore hold the key again?

2026 Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict

'I expect him to leave that form a long way behind' - Tom Segal is anticipating big improvement from an unexposed runner on day two at Royal Ascot

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