A son of Vroum Vroum Mag for JP McManus - plus a big handicap that often throws up a shock

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Race in focus: Guinness Galway Blazers Handicap Chase (6.00 )

The winner of the Blazers has been priced 20-1 or bigger in three of the last four years, so it is worth hunting around for some value in this ferociously competitive handicap chase.

It's certainly surprising on the face of it that Harry Cobden is on board Ballybawn Belter of owner JP McManus's two as Jalila Moriviere seems to have more obvious form claims. Simon Torrens' mount finished runner-up in a valuable handicap chase at Punchestown over two miles and ran another promising race when filling the same spot at the same track next time out over half a mile further, with the front two pulling well clear.

She's always appealed as a mare who would come into her own when upped to this sort of trip and ran well when sixth in the Galway Hurdle last year.

Henry de Bromhead has landed this pot four times over the last decade and Antrim Coast is another leading contender for Knockeen. He finished second in this race last year off a mark 2lb higher when trained by Gavin Cromwell and returned from 279 days off with a satisfactory effort at Wexford last time.

A Law Of Her Own has some smart form for Peter Fahey and was a winner at this festival in 2023. She was last seen bolting up in a handicap hurdle at Punchestown in October and is of obvious interest on stable debut for Emmet Mullins.

Donnie Devito and Intense Approach make plenty of appeal from an each-way perspective, particularly the latter who could be underestimated in the market. He landed a beginners chase over course and distance last year and while he hasn't been in the same form since, a return to this track on decent ground could see him recapture that groove.

Charlie Luciano and Rexem are also high on the shortlist. Charlie Luciano bolted up in a beginners chase at Kilbeggan last time and is back in a handicap off an enticing weight.

Two novices to note

Vicar Street (5.30 )

Vroum Vroum Mag is up there with some of the most memorable mares to run in the Rich Ricci silks for Willie Mullins and her son Vicar Street will undoubtedly be popular in the market for this beginners' chase.

Vicar Street (green and gold silks) was beaten by Sticktotheplan Credit: www.carolinenorris.ie

There were plenty of burned fingers at Ballybrit when the seven-year-old failed to justify strong support in a bumper on his racecourse debut two years ago but he ran an excellent race at this venue last year when second behind Sticktotheplan in the Listed novice hurdle.

He returned after 11 months off the track with a solid third on chase debut at Punchestown last month and given this is his third appearance at this festival in just five starts, you'd imagine this has been the long-term target.

Pampar Lady (7.10 )

Aidan O'Brien was responsible for the last two winners of this 1m4f fillies maiden and Cosmetic sets the standard based on her five starts.

However, Gavin Cromwell's Pampar Lady ran a promising race on her Flat debut at Ballinrobe 11 days ago and can go one better. A three-time hurdles winner rated 118 in that sphere, she shaped nicely when second behind Nuit, who brought useful Group form to the table.

The form in behind looks solid given Catherin Magennis finished runner-up in a decent Roscommon maiden beforehand and Pampar Lady is open to plenty of improvement in what looks a winnable race.

Cromwell said: "She ran a lovely race at Ballinrobe and is very experienced, which should be of benefit at Galway. She’s up to running well and hopefully making the frame."

Interesting each-way contender

Joe Murphy saddled the winner of the Guinness Handicap in 2022 with Sionnach Eile and has significant claims again with Immutable.

Immutable has each-way claims for the 1m4f Guinness Handicap Credit: Justin O'Hanlon

The six-year-old won on heavy ground over course and distance in October 2023 and has dropped below that winning mark despite doing little wrong in the interim.

While he's disappointed a touch over hurdles since winning his maiden at Cork, he ran some solid races on the Flat last year and bounced back to something close to his best when runner-up in the Cork Derby last time, form which got a boost when the third-placed Perry Mason came out and won a premier handicap next time.

He's raced almost exclusively on testing ground throughout his 19-race career, but he shaped well when fourth on the only occasion he raced on a surface that wasn't soft or heavy, suggesting the yielding ground should be fine. He has a decent draw at a track he operates well at and is definitely well treated off a mark of 85.

Best of the quotes

Ross O'Sullivan, trainer of Talk In The Park

He had a little bit of a mishap the last day as he made a very bad mistake and was pulled up quickly. We've been concentrating on his schooling in the meantime to get his confidence back. He's back to the same race he was just beaten in last year and he has the experience.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Addragoole

He’s been on a break since his Aintree run and he’s been training well. This step up in trip could stretch his stamina but the nice ground will certainly help. I think he should be competitive.

John McConnell, trainer of Rexem and Intense Approach

Rexem has been very consistent and he was a bit unlucky not to win at Kilbeggan. This is a quick turnaround but he seems in very good form and he's run well around Galway before so we're hopeful. Intense Approach is a bit in and out. We put blinkers on him to focus him; he lacks a bit of focus jumping but he's on a nice enough mark if he can put it together.

Emmet Mullins, A Law Of Her Own and Rising Dust

A Law Of Her Own is in good form and has won at Galway in the past, so we'd be hopeful she can find that winning groove again. Nice ground would suit her and Rising Dust too. He picked up a niggly injury at Kempton but he ran well for a fair way at Kilbeggan on his return. We're imagining the handicapper has him in his grasp but the track and ground should suit and he's a good, hardy horse.

Ross O'Sullivan, trainer of Donnie Devito

He has a lovely weight and likes Galway. The ground should be okay for him. It's very competitive and with a bit of luck, we're hoping he can run a good race.

Emmet Mullins, trainer of This Songisforyou

He's a bumper winner in the past around here and was third in the mile handicap so he's a horse who enjoys Galway. He's getting a little bit older at this stage and we're up in trip but he stayed well at the Curragh the last day.

Mark Fahey, trainer of Chica Guerrera

She was very impressive in a fillies race at Down Royal and we're hoping for a good run. This is a big step up and she got 14lb for winning the last day but Reese is taking 7lb off. The bit of juice in the ground will definitely help and we're confident she'll stay the trip.

John McConnell, trainer of Aquilla Star

She's got Galway form and she won't mind a cut in the ground. She's in good form since Ballinrobe and we think the cheekpieces might help her.

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