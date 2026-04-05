'A smashing prospect' - key horses on Easter Monday's undercard including one who has beaten Sunday Grade 1 winner Zanoosh

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The Irish Grand National might be the headline event at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday but here are four contenders to keep an eye on elsewhere on the card.

Race: O'Driscoll's Irish Whiskey Juvenile Hurdle, Grade 2 (2.40 Fairyhouse)

Willie Mullins dominates this Grade 2 juvenile hurdle, saddling half of the ten runners and the first four in the market, with Paul Townend opting for Majolique, who was impressive in landing a Listed Naas contest on her stable debut.

Owned by Kenny Alexander, Majolique won a 1m2f maiden on the Flat at Longchamp in May before moving to Closutton, and it was an indication of the regard in which she was held that she was thrown straight into Listed company on her hurdles debut.

She showed a smart turn of foot to sprint four lengths clear of Michonne and could be another smart filly in the silks made famous by Honeysuckle. With plenty of her rivals running in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham, she has the benefit of coming here fresh and can announce herself as a top prospect.

Race: Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle, Grade 2 (3.50 Fairyhouse)

One of the most intriguing horses running on this card has to be the JP McManus-owned Kawaboomga, given the huge promise he showed as a novice hurdler last season.

Kawaboomga (right): bright prospect Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The six-year-old ran an excellent race on his stable debut to finish second to subsequent dual Grade 1 winner Kopek Des Bordes in a maiden hurdle at Leopardstown before beating the talented William Munny at this track, when the pair pulled miles clear of smart horses Koktail Divin and Zanoosh in January last year.

He missed Cheltenham that term due to a setback, but his form was advertised in spectacular fashion when Kopek Des Bordes and William Munny finished first and second in the Supreme. He was beaten three and a quarter lengths into fourth on his return from a long layoff at Gowran Park in February, and a big step forward can be expected.

He could be a smashing prospect if he recaptures his novice hurdle form.

Race: BetGoodwin Sussex Champion Handicap Chase (2.35 Plumpton)

Matterhorn was beaten only by his stablemate Sans Bruit in this race last year and looks to have a good chance of going one place better.

The eight-year-old posted a career-best performance after that outing with a five-length victory when stepped up in trip at Uttoxeter. He was pulled up on his seasonal reappearance at Ascot in December, but that was on ground softer than ideal, and his record suggests he often improves for a run after a break.

Jay Tidball, who rode the winner of this race last year for the Paul Nicholls yard, takes off a valuable 5lb.

Matterhorn, pictured racing over hurdles, has a great chance in the Sussex Handicap Chase Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Race: Virgin Bet A Good Bet Handicap (Div I) (4.40 Kempton)

Silca Bay has recorded all three of his wins at Kempton and arrives here fresh, having not been seen since finishing fourth over this course and distance in December, when he was a bit keen early on in a field of 12.

The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained four-year-old looks well treated, having been dropped 1lb for his fourth-placed effort last time. He will be partnered by 7lb claimer Oliver Carmichael, who was on board when he won here and finished second in September.

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