A Royal Ascot winner, a race with a rich roll of honour and a superbly bred gelding - three horses to follow at Killarney on Wednesday

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Green Carrera bids to build on her Royal Ascot success as she heads for a fascinating clash with handicap sensation Meriden in the Listed Cairn Rouge Stakes at Killarney.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained filly landed the biggest victory of her career when comfortably accounting for 29 rivals in the fiercely competitive Sandringham Stakes and now goes in search of a first black-type success. She arrives seeking a hat-trick, but standing in her way is one of the stories of the season.

Meriden has rocketed 40lb up the ratings after four consecutive handicap victories and earned her chance at Listed level with another commanding display in a premier handicap on Irish Derby weekend.

The Denis Hogan-trained filly now sits just 1lb below Green Carrera in the ratings, setting the stage for a compelling clash between two supremely progressive fillies.

Hogan said: "She's been a massive improver and she's probably only learning her job in the last run or two. This is a step up in grade, but we think she can be competitive, and we have a nice draw in stall four."

South Dakota the one to beat in a race with a rich roll of honour

Past winners of the mile Irish EBF Median Sires Series Race suggest it is an excellent springboard to the top for Aidan O’Brien-trained stars. Epsom Derby winner Lambourn took his first steps to Classic glory in 2024, while 2021 winner Luxembourg became a subsequent four-time Group 1 scorer.

Last year's victor, A Boy Named Susie, is still chasing a breakthrough at the highest level but has been knocking on the door in the biggest races this season.

South Dakota carries the burden of expectation for Ballydoyle this time around, and the St Mark’s Basilica colt looks the most likely winner following his close-up fourth in the Chesham Stakes last time.

South Dakota (far left) fourth in the Chesham Credit: Edward Whitaker

As is often the case with Ballydoyle juveniles, he demonstrated marked improvement over his Curragh debut when upped to 7f at Royal Ascot and shaped that day as though already in need of this further trip.

He can take this en route to bigger targets later in the season.

Superbly bred gelding to get off the mark

A son of Starspangledbanner out of Oaks winner Forever Together, Transcript boasts a standout pedigree in the mile maiden .

Although he did not race at two and was gelded before making it to the track, Donnacha O'Brien's representative showed plenty of promise when winning a Naas barrier trial in May. He almost made a winning start under rules at the same track, only to be headed close home and finish second, but he did have several of his reopposing rivals behind him.

There should be more to come from Transcript, and he can make the most of this opportunity to gain a first win.

O'Brien said: "He had a very good run in Naas the last day, and we think he has come forward from it. He goes there with a live chance."

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