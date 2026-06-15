A right royal handicap plot? How the King and Queen are in pole position for a winner on Tuesday - with the help of Willie Mullins

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For many people who follow Royal Ascot as much for the presence of the King and Queen as for the elite racing, the week will reach a climax should any one of five royal runners end up in the winner's enclosure.

That thirst could be sated on day one of five, with Reaching High a strong fancy to avenge his defeat 12 months ago in the Ascot Stakes.

Handicap 'plots' are not usually associated with the purple and crimson silks of the monarch. But then most of the King and Queen's horses are not trained by Willie Mullins , a man their majesties' racing and breeding manager, John Warren, describes as a "master of his trade".

Last year, Reaching High was all the rage for the Ascot Stakes but, having been sent off at 11-4 on his second start for Mullins, rider Ryan Moore found himself locked up in a series of dead ends and cul-de-sacs, and could only finish ninth.

Mullins must hope he is dealing with a Group-class horse here, judged by future entries in two of Ireland's leading contests for stayers, the Curragh Cup and the Irish St Leger.

Reaching High (black cap, red sleeves) finished a luckless ninth in the 2025 Ascot Stakes Credit: Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

So he and his owners have sat on their hands for 12 months in the hope of getting that first royal victory at this meeting since Tom Marquand steered Desert Hero to victory in the 2024 King George V Handicap.

Warren told the Racing Post: "We’re very hopeful that Reaching High is going to run a big race. He’s been off for 365 days, so it’s a big ask to come back after that time, but obviously Willie Mullins is a master of his trade. So fingers crossed the horse’s fitness will be up to it.

"We’ve only waited this long so as not to spoil his handicap mark. He’s off 94 and conditions are right for him, and it’s nice to have Ryan Moore on, so we’re hopeful."

Mullins – who is on 12 career winners at Royal Ascot, putting him ninth on the list of the most successful trainers currently with a licence – is one of racing's most patient practitioners when required and has had no problem sticking to the brief.

"He ran very well in the race last year, when his passage was impeded," he said. "He was a shade unlucky, but that's racing. I think he's in as good form as we can get him without a run."

And what a story it would be if the royal team could win at Ascot with a homebred son of Estimate, the late Queen's Gold Cup winner.

Mullins seeks record-equalling success

Analysis by Phill Anderson

Willie Mullins’ annual assault on the Ascot Stakes sees Reaching High and Bunting bid to give Closutton their fifth win in the race, a success that would put them level with Martin Pipe’s post-war record.

While Harry Vigors is starting to look like very good value for his 7lb allowance, the decision to claim off Bunting is a hint that connections believe his current rating of 98 is not generous, something that can’t be said about his royal stablemate.

Reaching High looked like a stayer with real potential when bursting onto the staying scene in a Racing League handicap in August 2024, running the final three furlongs just under a second quicker than any of his rivals (albeit receiving weight from the field).

Things didn’t go to plan on his final start for Sir Michael Stoute in the 2024 Ebor, but there was always a suspicion there would be plenty left to work on for his new connections given Stoute’s renowned long-term approach.

Jody Townend sported the royal silks when Reaching High finished a close second at Leopardstown on his stable debut for Willie Mullins Credit: Patrick McCann

A narrow defeat over an insufficient trip at Leopardstown on his debut for Mullins was followed by his nightmare run in last year’s Ascot Stakes.

Having been denied a clear passage on the inside for the best part of a furlong from the entry to the straight, the gelding met more trouble in-running in the closing stages.

Even with the benefit of hindsight, it’s hard to see what Ryan Moore could have done differently from stall one; the recently appointed MBE will at least have options from stall eight this time.

Reaching High is even shorter in the betting than last year, with two factors at play – the evidence of last year’s unlucky run and this contest looking like a slightly weaker renewal.

But he’s entirely unexposed over a course and distance where his dam, Estimate, produced her very best. It's also worth noting that his sire, Sea The Stars, gets his fair share of stayers, including three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner Stradivarius.

Who could spoil the royal party?

If Willie Mullins is sometimes pigeonholed as a jumps trainer who has a fair degree of success on the Flat, then the reverse applies to Joseph O'Brien , who fields no fewer than seven of the 20 declared runners.

Puturhandstogether on the way to Cheltenham Festival success in 2025 Credit: Patrick McCann

Stable jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle has opted for Puturhandstogether in the green and gold hoops of JP McManus, a decision the market has not missed, with bookmakers declining to take any chances over last month's Chester Cup beaten favourite.

O'Brien has called in plenty of top-class jockey support, with Oisin Murphy on Small Fry for Australian syndicate OTI, Tom Marquand aboard another McManus runner in Comfort Zone , and Colin Keane on Galileo Dame .

Mullins himself has a very live second contender in Bunting, who was third in last season's Cesarewitch.

Who are the King and Queen's other runners this week?

The King and Queen have four other chances at Royal Ascot, and Warren had little hesitation in highlighting the credentials of Point Of Law , who has received market support since being declared for Wednesday's Group 2 Queen's Vase .

"The horse I’m most interested in would be Point Of Law," said Warren. "It’s an experiment for a young, inexperienced horse to tackle Group company on his third start. It will be fascinating to see whether he can stay a mile and three-quarters.

"That’s going to be quite a test for him, but on the dam’s side Deep Impact stayed two miles, so we’re hopeful that he will stretch out. He’s going to be very interesting to see how his future unfolds from here. John Gosden is happy with him."

John and Thady Gosden train Point Of Law and Warrant Holder for the King and Queen Credit: Edward Whitaker

On Thursday the Ribblesdale Stakes sees Ralph Beckett field Golden Orbit , who was strongly fancied for the Newbury Fillies' Trial but could only finish fourth behind Esna. More time to develop and an extra two furlongs should both be to her advantage, while the application of first-time blinkers is also worth noting.

Beckett also trains King's Prize , the winner of a Nottingham novice race over 6f in April and currently a 20-1 chance for Friday's Albany Stakes .

Her dam, Award Scheme, was talented at both a mile and a quarter and a mile and a half, and found only the future Arc winner Alpinista too good in a Listed race at Salisbury as a three-year-old. So the fact she is showing enough dash to be considered for this Group 3 is perhaps a pleasant surprise to connections.

And the famous five is rounded out by Warrant Holder , who is no bigger than 6-1 for the Duke of Edinburgh Handicap later on Friday afternoon and, as the joint top-rated horse among the entries on an official mark of 105, will carry top weight of 9st 12lb.

More Royal Ascot Raceday Intel:

2.30 Ascot: 'He's as good as he's ever been' - Charlie Appleby holds pocket aces in bid to get off to a flyer and end his recent Royal Ascot hoodoo

3.05 Ascot: Ryan Moore sides with Ballydoyle's 1.7 million guineas speedball in key stallion-making race - but has he chosen right?

The next Frankel? It's 'special colt' Bow Echo's big day and one Royal Ascot legend says he's 'the banker of the week'

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