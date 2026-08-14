A returning Group 1 winner, three horses to back and key trainer insight your Newbury guide

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Race in focus: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Geoffrey Freer Stakes (1.25)

This race looked a bit of a banana skin when the entries came out on Monday, and following the defections of Amiloc, Waardah and Galiyan, it provides an even greater poser for punters.

The runner many will focus on is William Haggas’s globetrotting veteran Dubai Honour , who will be having his first turf start on home shores since July 2024.

This year he’s been plying his trade in Australia, including when finishing fourth in a Randwick Group 1 in April. However, that was the last time we saw him so this outing is likely to be needed.

Dubai Honour heads the official ratings by as much as 6lb from Silver Cup one-two Mount Atlas and Tabletalk . The former has a 3lb penalty to carry for that success, while Tabletalk is still awaiting his first Pattern victory, although he’s getting ever closer having been beaten only a head in that York clash. Cheekpieces are reapplied and Saffie Osborne takes the ride.

The sole three-year-old in the line-up is Rebel Rocker , who deserves a mention given the Classic generation have won five of the last seven runnings.

Faye Bramley’s colt is having only his fourth career start, having run twice at Epsom this term, including an honourable sixth in the Derby when last seen. This first start against older horses is another step up and it'll be interesting to see how he fares. He holds a St Leger entry.

Analysis by James Hill

What they say

Philip Robinson, racing manager to the exors of Mohammed Obaida, owners of Dubai Honour

He’s been off a while and had a nice break from which he’s come back bouncing. He went very nicely in a racecourse gallop the other day but will benefit from the run. I think the plan is to go to the Irish St Leger after this.

Billy Jackson-Stops, racing manager to Victorious Forever, owners of Gamrai

It’s his first start for us and we’ve opted to run him in this rather than the Ebor as it’s a smaller field and we didn’t want to throw him into a hurly-burly race. He’s been bought to run in Bahrain in winter and this will give us a chance to have a look at him but he’s been going very well at home and we expect a nice run.

Jackie Clover, assistant to Tom, trainer of Tabletalk

He was entered at York but he would have had a lot of weight in the Ebor and we don’t think the two miles of the Lonsdale Cup is his best trip so we’ve opted for this. He was in front a long time last time out and deserves a win.

Runners to note

Robert Cowell has two going for him in this 5f sprint, both of whom are of interest, but in particular Rhythm N Hooves, who won this event 12 months ago off a 9lb higher mark. Furthermore, he has prepped for this in the same Ascot Class 2 that he did last year, and although he didn’t fare as well this time around, he ran much better than his eighth-place finish suggests given he was drawn on the wrong side of the track. The fitting of a visor seemed to work well on that occasion and it’s being retained on Saturday.

Recommendation: back each-way

Rhythm N Hooves 13:55 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Robert Cowell

The 7f handicap is a race William Haggas has won three times since 2017, and it's no surprise his Scoville heads the market. Those looking to oppose him will question his form figures this term – 870 – and although he disappointed on his comeback, he ran much better than those figures suggest in his next two starts following a wind op. In the Hunt Cup at Ascot he was simply drawn on the wrong side, while he got completely unbalanced in the Golden Mile at Goodwood, having still been in front a furlong out. He’s now down to a 6lb lower mark since the start of the season, so is handicapped to win.

Recommendation: back win-only

Scoville 14:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Newbury’s closing race, a five-runner 1m2f handicap , could go to the topweight Bayaann who has been gelded since his last run at Royal Ascot.

He veered right towards the end of the 1m2f Golden Gates Handicap at the royal meeting, which might be the reason he was gelded.

He clearly has ability, having won a maiden and a novice, so is looking well treated now that he has come down 3lb in the handicap.

Bayaann 16:55 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

The key quotes

1.55 : 5f handicap

Billy Jackson-Stops, racing manager to Victorious Forever, owners of Major Neigh Sayer

He’s been gelded since his last run which hopefully will bring him on and he'll be in the Middle East team for the winter.

Ed Walker, trainer of River Spey

It could be a good race for him. I was happy enough with the way he ran at Goodwood, where the action developed away from him.

3.42 : 7f novice stakes

Ed Walker, trainer of Mr Whippy

He ran well on his debut at Doncaster and should take a step forward for that experience.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of Silent Force

It’s just down the road for him from Andrew Balding’s and we are hoping for a nice introduction.

4.55 : 1m2f handicap

Ed Walker, trainer of Golden Knight

He's only 3lb higher than for his narrow victory at Ascot last month. He's a nice horse who will continue to progress.

Billy Jackson-Stops, racing manager to Victorious Forever, owners of Major Neigh Sayer

He’s been gelded since his last run which hopefully will bring him on and he'll be in the Middle East team for the winter.

Ed Walker, trainer of River Spey

It could be a good race for him. I was happy enough with the way he ran at Goodwood, where the action developed away from him.

Read more:

The Grey Horse Handicap: runner-by-runner guide to Newmarket's unique Saturday race

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