A race that has thrown up numerous future stars, plus a trainer bidding to maintain his red-hot form - key angles for Ayr and Newbury on Friday

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The 1m2f races for three-year-olds on Newbury’s Friday card have both proved a rich source of future stars in the last dozen years, with John and Thady Gosden making hay in the fillies’ maiden and the novice contest for winners of no more than two races.

Lah Ti Dar and Star Catcher graduated from the maiden (3.07) in 2018 and 2019 ahead of Group success, with the latter going on to Classic glory in the Irish Oaks. The Clarehaven team will hope they have another filly with a bright future among this year’s entries.

I’m The One is the first daughter of the top middle-distance mare Sunny Queen, who had the misfortune to be campaigned in Germany in the same era as Torquator Tasso and Alpinista.

William Buick gets the call-up from the Gosdens and I’m The One is the only filly in a field of 15 to hold an entry for the Betfred Oaks.

The Gosdens' heyday in the novice race (3.42) came before it was opened to colts and geldings, when Star Of Seville and the mighty Enable used it as a stepping stone to greater things in the middle of the last decade.

Rab Havlin (right) will be aboard the John and Thady Gosden-trained My Love Is King at Newbury Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Their My Love Is King is among a number of runners who fall into the ‘could be anything’ basket following one win.

However, the Charlie Appleby-trained Shabab Al Ali could hardly have been more impressive in scoring by eight and a half lengths on debut at Southwell in February. He represents a yard that won this with Irish Derby and St Leger winner Hurricane Lane and Military Order in recent times.

Nicky Richards aims to keep rolling with Beau

The run of winners for Nicky Richards was bound to come to an end earlier in the week, but it was some performance from the Greystoke team to get to eight in a row before Tuesday's meeting at Hexham.

Nicky Richards will look to keep the winners flowing at Ayr on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Richards does not have a runner in the feature handicap chase at Ayr, but Saracen Beau looks to have a live chance of adding to the stable's riches in the following 2m5½f handicap hurdle (4.05).

The lightly raced seven-year-old broke his maiden over hurdles at the track in November 2024, which was the second of three starts before joining Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore.

Late last year, Saracen Beau rejoined Richards and after a promising third at Newcastle, scored easily at Doncaster when upped in trip for the first time.

As you might expect, with £30,000 up for grabs, his rivals have also been in good recent form.

Both Came From Nowhere and A Perfect Day were narrowly beaten on their most recent starts, while Eagles Reprieve looks to make it three wins from his last four runs as he steps out of novice company for the first time.

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