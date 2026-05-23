A new question for Minnie Hauk to answer - but Aidan O'Brien's confidence (and that striking turn of foot) bodes well

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Last season's dual Classic heroine and Arc runner-up Minnie Hauk started the season in smooth fashion with a straightforward victory in the Mooresbridge Stakes over this course and distance last month, but the question in the Tattersalls Gold Cup (3.30 ) is whether she's vulnerable over a mile and a quarter in as deep a Group 1 as this.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained filly enjoyed a sensational campaign last year, reeling off the Cheshire, Epsom, Irish and Yorkshire Oaks before being denied by a head by the exceptional Daryz in the Arc. Even her below-par defeat in the Breeders' Cup Turf is an easy one to forgive since it came just short of a month after her massive effort at Longchamp at the end of a long season.

All those efforts came over further than this trip, but there's little evidence to suggest that distance will be an excuse today. Indeed, the electric change of gear she produced so often last season suggested she could prove even better over a mile and a quarter this season.

Minnie Hauk: three-time Group 1 winner last season Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

A feature of her races last year was a striking turn of foot before doing the bare minimum when she hits the front and that was probably most evident at Longchamp. She blasted to the front a furlong and a half out and seemed to be merely maintaining her advantage 100 yards from the line before Daryz motored up on her outside. There was a feeling he may have caught Minnie Hauk napping in front that day and she didn't have sufficient time to wrestle back the initiative.

O'Brien clearly has no issues with the distance, having long set her out on a mile-and-a-quarter programme this year.

"Everything has gone to plan for her so far this season," he said. "We started her out on a programme which saw her begin in the Mooresbridge, then the plan was always to come here on the way to the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot. She seems to be very well and everyone is happy."

With stablemate Edward Hamilton presumably on pacemaking duties again, it seems a briskly run contest over this distance is thought to be her optimum set-up.

Saddaad heads strong British challenge

Minnie Hauk's sternest opposition will likely come from a strong travelling party, with Saddadd possibly the best of them.

A decisive winner of a competitive Sandown handicap off a mark of 101 in August, he made a smooth winning return to action in the Gordon Richards Stakes back at that same track last month.

Roger Varian said: "We've been happy with Saddadd since Sandown and his preparation has included a racecourse gallop at Newmarket. I think the Curragh will suit him well and this will tell us a bit more about him.

"We had the option of going to Sandown to take on Ombudsman under a penalty for less money next Thursday but this looks the better option."

The Pinatubo colt is one of the biggest potential improvers in the field, but he has a fair bit to go to reach Minnie Hauk's level.

Also racing in the Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum colours, Almaqam would be a danger if he can reproduce his top-class run from the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October when he finished third behind Calandagan and Ombudsman and ahead of Delacroix, but the lack of a recent run makes it a big task.

Ed Walker revealed it had been a frustrating spell for Almaqam, although he feels the five-year-old is in top form.

Almaqam (yellow silks): finished third in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"We have had frustrations with him as the long dry spell denied us opportunities last season and he was ready to go early this season but scoped dirty before the Gordon Richard Stakes," the trainer said.

"But he's ready to go again now, looks amazing and his work has been great. This has been the target for a while and we've stuck to the plan."

German Group 1 winner Bay City Roller found Lambourn too resolute to get past in the Huxley Stakes last time but, considering he was conceding 5lb to a dual Derby winner, it was a fine return to action to be edged out by just a neck and he should be on the premises.

His trainer George Scott said: "He’s in great shape. We’re really pleased with the draw [3]. We realise we’ve got a big task ahead of us, but we’re looking forward to it. He’s come on a lot since Chester, so it’s going to be interesting to see how he runs."

The other British challenger is Royal Rhyme for Karl Burke, who said: "He wouldn't want the ground to dry out. He's in good form and travelled over well."

Of the rest, Green Impact made a very encouraging return when finishing fourth on unsuitably soft ground in the Alleged Stakes last time for Jessica Harrington. He'll want the ground to dry out as much as possible and this is his ideal distance, so don't be surprised if he outruns his odds.

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