'A lot of these have no chance - I think there's only two or three to beat, so he has a live opportunity'

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Some late Royal Ascot clues could be on show across the Derby festival, especially when the juveniles tackle Epsom's unique camber in the Woodcote Stakes (2.05 ).

The 6f conditions event has been a notable contest for unearthing winners for the royal meeting in the last decade. The best of those was 2019 winner Pinatubo, who went on to take the Chesham Stakes, was crowned that year's leading juvenile and ended his career as a three-time Group 1 winner.

Oscula won this five years ago and was then third in the Albany Stakes. She subsequently won multiple Group 3s and was placed at the highest level.

Being defeated in the Woodcote does not mean all hope for Royal Ascot is lost, either. Havana Hurricane was runner-up to Maximized a year ago before winning the Windsor Castle Stakes.

That race is on the agenda for Wild Terrain , who made the perfect start to his career when winning by a length and a half at Hamilton. Oisin Murphy replaces Jack Nicholls in the saddle.

His trainer Hugo Palmer said: "He was impressive at Hamilton we like him very much. We wanted to get another run into him before he goes for the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot.

"The ground shouldn't inconvenience him, as he seems very versatile. He's got a big field to contend with, but he'll need to get used to that for Ascot."

Main rivals Possessive and Alpe D'Huez also made winning debuts at York and Lingfield respectively, while Hickory Lad was runner-up in the Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes at Chester's May meeting.

What they say

Phillip Makin, trainer of Hickory Lad

He improved from his run at Chester more than his previous two because he had to learn a bit going round there. We had him in the Two Year Old Trophy at Beverley, but I thought that was a strong race. He looks as though he'll go six furlongs and Chester is good practice for Epsom. It looks pretty open so we have some sort of chance.

Richard Hughes, trainer of The Bookkeeper

Hector Crouch got off last time and said he can go back to six furlongs. A lot of these have no chance – I think there's only two or three to beat, so he has a live chance.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Ardad Steve

He's improved hugely from his debut, which was very encouraging. The Woodcote is worth a lot of money now and I think he can definitely be in the first four.

Eve Johnson Houghton: "He's improved hugely from his debut, which was very encouraging" Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

George Boughey, trainer of Havana Flash

It's a tough test for her debut, but she's shown enough at home to warrant running in a race like this. She's from a soft-ground family out a Lope De Vega mare [Fort Del Oro], who was a winner on slow ground. We're taking a bit of a chance, but hopefully she can run a promising race.

Matt Rennie

Three horses who will be suited by the going

It’s fair to assume we’re going to be looking at ground on the softer side of good .

A good few of the Diomed (2.40) field want quicker conditions than what’s likely, but one who should appreciate some cut is Skukuza .

The five-year-old was beaten two lengths in a Longchamp Group 2 at the back end of last season, a race that has worked out well subsequently, and he was beaten a length and three-quarters in a Group 3 on his second run this season at Saint-Cloud.

His main problem is that he can pull too hard, as seen when blowing out at Newmarket last time, but there’s plenty of pace on here which should allow him to get cover, and there’s no better jockey for the job than Ryan Moore, who has been on board for his last two wins.

Skukuza (far): Listed winner for Ed Dunlop Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It’s hard to gauge what sort of form Thunder Roar is in after his three runs this term, but a return to slower conditions can only help in the 1m½f handicap (4.40) .

He was backed like defeat was out of the question when winning a competitive handicap at Ayr’s Gold Cup meeting last season on soft ground, and all five of his wins have come on soft or heavy, so the more rain the better as far as his chance is concerned.

As long as the ground hasn’t dried out too much by the 7f handicap (5.50) , Rhoscolyn has to be high on any shortlist given his course record.

Rhoscolyn: has an excellent record at Epsom Credit: John Walton (Getty Images)

His two course-and-distance wins have both come in this contest, and he was beaten third in the race last season, beaten just a length and a quarter.

Rhoscolyn is now 3lb below the mark of his win in the Golden Mile at Goodwood last season, and the idiosyncratic nature of tracks like Epsom and Goodwood seem to suit. Nine of his ten wins have come on good to soft, soft or heavy ground.

Analysis by Phill Anderson

Best of the quotes

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Seagulls Eleven

I feel he's improved again this year. It's quite a quick turnaround from his win at Longchamp, but we've been very happy with him since. We know he likes turning tracks, small fields and going up and down hills.

Seagulls Eleven (left): won at Glorious Goodwood last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Quai De Bethune

This is first run for Hamad Al-Jehani. We bought him at the sales in July last year and he's had some frustrating issues, but nothing serious. We're relieved to get him on the track as he's been off for a long time, but we'll learn a bit more about him.

George Boughey, trainer of Celeborn

He returns to Epsom, where he is a course-and-distance winner. He'd been off the track a long time before running at Newbury, and the ten furlongs there looked to stretch him. Cheekpieces go on for the first time and his work has been good. We always thought he could be competitive off this mark.

George Boughey: runs course-and-distance winner Celeborn on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Ardisia

It looked like the ground was just quick enough for him in the Carnarvon Stakes. The softer going and the step up to seven furlongs should suit.

Ed Walker, trainer of Northern Champion

He's in good order after a break since his spell in Dubai, where he had a great time and won twice. His effort in the Al Quoz sprint can probably be ignored. He's been entered for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and it'll be good to get him back on track.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Postmodern

We believe he's talented. He won impressively first time, but was then a little disappointing. We've gelded him and Hamad believes it's brought out plenty of improvement. He ran solidly at Meydan last time and going up in trip should suit.

George Boughey, trainer of Awaken

She ran too free in the Nell Gwyn, but has pleased us since. She didn't seem to like soft ground at Salisbury last year, so we'll be playing it by ear, but her work has been good. Hopefully they don't get too much rain as she should be able to step forward from her return.

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