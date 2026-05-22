A late Derby steamer? Saxon Street out to enhance Epsom claims for John and Thady Gosden in Cocked Hat

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The Cocked Hat Stakes is the final realistic chance of seeing a Derby horse with the Epsom Classic only two weeks away.

While the strength of a Derby trial changes year on year, the Cocked Hat is generally one of the weaker ones.

It has failed to produce a winner that has gone on to stud since Lone Eagle went from Goodwood glory to an Irish Derby near miss in 2021 and three of the past four winners were gelded later in their careers, while the other, Amiloc, underwent that procedure before he saw a racetrack.

Saxon Street , the only Cocked Hat runner with a Derby engagement, could yet be a late steamer for the great race. He is odds-on to remain unbeaten, represents top connections and is proven at Epsom following an easy victory in the Blue Riband Trial. Future entries in the Eclipse and Arc suggest John and Thady Gosden are dreaming big.

Inexperience is probably the main reason for Saxon Street's participation at Goodwood. The Blue Riband Trial was only his second run and feels a distant memory with so many Derby dress rehearsals taking place since.

The Cocked Hat will also give us a nice line into Aidan O'Brien's Derby protagonists Benvenuto Cellini and Constitution River. Del Maro was beaten over eight lengths by Benvenuto Cellini in the Chester Vase, with Golden Story a similar distance behind Constitution River in the Dee. If Saxon Street can dismiss these high-class colts with similar ease under a 3lb penalty, the Gosdens may have another star.

The case against Saxon Street at his price is still easy to make. He is only 1lb ahead of Golden Story on adjusted Racing Post Ratings and the horses he defeated at Epsom who have raced since were stuffed.

Nor is Saxon Street's Chelmsford maiden victory working out well, the subsequent form figures of the also-rans reading 36364468553408.

Golden Story's inexperience was evident on his winning debut at Doncaster and again in the Dee behind a potential generational talent in Constitution River. Perhaps Karl Burke's runner will make Saxon Street sweat and some.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Big ride for Benoit

Benoit de la Sayette was called up for an important ride for the Gosdens at Newbury last week when steering promising royal colt Point Of Law to success and eight days on he gets the leg up on another fascinating three-year-old in stablemate Saxon Street.

The former champion apprentice partnered the Listed Blue Riband Trial winner, who was ridden by suspended William Buick at Epsom, in his latest exercise on the Al Bahathri Polytrack in Newmarket on Wednesday morning.

Benoit de la Sayette: will ride Saxon Street at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Joint-trainer Thady Gosden said: "Benoit had a sit on Saxon Street in the week as he was booked for Goodwood and everything was good. Saxon Street won well at Epsom on what was only his second start and, as he handled the undulations there, you would be hopeful he will handle Goodwood.

He added of the race: "It's a small field but quite competitive with some unexposed colts in there. It's only two weeks to the Derby after this but we'll see how he gets on and comes out of it before a decision is made about Epsom, which will be up to the owner."

View from the gallops

As he is race-fit from his Epsom win, Saxon Street participated in only easy exercise in his most recent piece of work over seven furlongs on Wednesday when owner Marc Chan's racing manager Jamie McCalmont turned out to see him.

The son of Saxon Warrior looked to have stepped forward from his Listed win when working with a senior handicapper and it will take a good one to stop him at Goodwood.

What they say

George Scott, trainer of Command The Stars

He had a high level of form last year but has not been seen at his best this year. There are a couple in the race with a bit to prove and we thought a small field around Goodwood should see him in a better light.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of Golden Story

He's a big raw baby and hopefully will improve for every start. He was a bit gormless at Chester in the Dee before running on at the finish and we think he's a nice horse who should enjoy the trip.

Reporting by David Milnes

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