A huge week for Wathnan Racing at Goodwood - we rank the powerful owners' stacked squad for Wednesday

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Wathnan Racing's modus operandi is centred on Flat racing's biggest festivals and they are represented by nine runners on day two at Goodwood. Racing Post tipster Robbie Wilders ranks how likely the six races are to be won by the powerful owners.

6. Coral Charlton Handicap (5.00)

Wathnan runner: Lunar Melody

There is little to suggest Lunar Melody is well treated off an opening mark of 76 in the 6f handicap.

This is a tough environment for this daughter of Havana Grey to have her first handicap start, although there was enough in her second in a Doncaster maiden to suggest she can win eventually.

Soft ground was a credible excuse for her flat performance at Carlisle on her final run to qualify for a mark and she may have grown up in the 72 days since. There will be easier assignments later in the campaign.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan, said: "I think this is going to be her trip. It's a big field but she's probably relatively well handicapped and I think she'll run a solid race. She's unexposed."

5. Veuve Clicquot Molecomb Stakes (3.35)

Wathnan runners: Ruler's Pride & Flight Signal

Debut maiden winners Ruler's Pride and Flight Signal went backwards at Royal Ascot, finishing 17th and 20th respectively in the Coventry and Norfolk.

It is too soon to write off these twice-raced colts in the Molecomb as Goodwood provides a different test. However, they are well down the pecking order on Racing Post Ratings and Topspeed figures and must improve.

Pershaada is a course-and-distance winner and has stronger claims for Richard Hannon, who has trained two of the past five winners.

Brown said: "Ruler's Pride was really impressive when he won and I think we ran him in the wrong race at Ascot as he's all speed. We're very much looking forward to seeing him running back over the minimum. Flight Signal was an impressive debut winner at Bath and we went to Ascot with some confidence but he ran absolutely no race. We've got to put a line through that and see what he can do."

4. HKJC World Pool Handicap (5.40)

Wathnan runners: Colombier & Defence Minister

Class counts for plenty in handicaps and Wathnan have the joint-topweights Colombier and Defence Minister in this 7f one.

These two met in the Buckingham Palace and Colombier fared better in 12th, while he also finished fifth in the Bunbury Cup last time.

James Doyle has sided with him and this represents a slight drop in grade, but Defence Minister possesses significant course form as he was a close fourth in last year's race off 2lb lower.

This may have been his major aim, although there is a suspicion others in the field are better handicapped.

Brown said: "I really fancied Colombier until the draw came out. It's very hard from stall 20 but it is what it is and we'll just have to do our best. He was impressive at Epsom and there have been excuses for his performances since. Jamie Spencer will probably bring out the best in Defence Minister and get him settled. He's certainly capable of running a decent race."

3. Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap (1.50)

Wathnan runner: Tierra Del Toro

The London Gold Cup’s tendency to work out well was not lost on Wathnan, who opened their wallets to acquire the first three from this season’s race.

The winner Lost Boys repaid some of his purchase price by landing the Golden Gates at Royal Ascot and Tierra Del Toro, who was third at Newbury, can do better than he did in the King George V Handicap.

A slow break and racing freely thwarted Tierra Del Toro from showing his best at the royal meeting and his London Gold Cup display suggested 1m4f was his trip. Granted an end-to-end gallop, he can go well and his trainer is in form.

Brown said: "His run in the London Gold Cup was very good. It didn't really happen for him at Ascot and this is very competitive but we hope we can see a return to that London Gold Cup form."

2. Rolls-Royce Oak Tree Stakes (3.00)

Wathnan runner: Flora Of Bermuda

It is surprising Wathnan have taken this long to run Flora Of Bermuda over 7f given her staying prowess in top sprints.

The Oak Tree Stakes is the sort of race she should be winning under a 3lb penalty. The daughter of Dark Angel has finished third in three big-field Group 1 sprints against the colts and geldings (two over Ascot’s stiff 6f) and she is trustworthy when dropping in grade.

The 2024 Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin is the only horse who has defeated Flora Of Bermuda over 6f in a non-Group 1 since the 2023 Lowther and she is one from one at Goodwood. Class and stamina are no problem, but she could be vulnerable to trouble in running given her run style.

Brown said: "She is penalised for her win at York but we've been talking for a long time about trying her over seven furlongs and this is a good place for it as it's an easy seven."

Flora Of Bermuda 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Andrew Balding

1. British Stallion Studs EBF Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes (2.25)

Wathnan runners: Wild Blossom & Hidden Gift

It is difficult to make a case for the Albany being a stronger race than the Queen Mary this year, but Wathnan have both bases covered in the Alice Keppel.

James Doyle’s pick Wild Blossom was best of the rest behind top-class pair Victorious and Senorita Bonita on the far-side group in the Queen Mary, while Hidden Gift appeared to be stretched by Ascot’s stiff 6f when a fading fifth in the Albany.

This test should be more Hidden Gift’s bag and both runners have earned their positions at the top of the market.

Brown said: "Wild Blossom is in very good shape and we earmarked this race straight after Ascot. She was on the wrong side there and I have a feeling we're going to see the real Wild Blossom. She's an exciting filly. Hidden Gift ran a solid race at Ascot and James McDonald said she was all speed, so we're dropping back to the minimum."

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