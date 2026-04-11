A Group 1-winning sprinter and smart 1,000 Guineas entry are among three runners to note at Leopardstown on Sunday

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The Ballysax Stakes features the seasonal reappearance of Aidan O’Brien’s big Derby contender Pierre Bonnard, but there is plenty of interest on the Leopardstown undercard.

2.10 Leopardstown: Look De Vega At Ballylinch Stud Fillies Maiden

Joseph O’Brien nominated Thundering On as one of his horses to follow this season on a recent press day and the Frankel filly will make her return in the opening race on the card.

She finished fourth in what looks a strong maiden at the Curragh on her debut in October and was immediately thrown into Group 3 company a couple of weeks later. She put up an impressive display to take the runner-up spot behind Sugar Island, beating some more experienced rivals, and has a couple of Classic entries.

Thundering On (right): runner-up in a Group 3 last time Credit: Patrick McCann

Winning this mile maiden won’t be easy, with the 106-rated Skydance setting a good standard, but O’Brien said: “She had two nice runs as a two-year-old. This looks a very competitive maiden but we're looking forward to getting the season started with her.”

Thundering On 14:10 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: J M Sheridan Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

3.55 Leopardstown: Group 3 Ballylinch Stud Red Rocks Stakes

Group 1-winning sprinter Power Blue will step into unknown territory when he tackles a 7f trip for the first time in his career.

Amo Racing's colt never raced beyond six furlongs in his six-race juvenile season, but connections are evidently keen to test his stamina and he holds entries in the 2,000 Guineas and Irish 2,000 Guineas.

A winner of a maiden on his debut, the son of Space Blues ran some nice races in stakes company following that, including when pushing the much discussed Albert Einstein all the way in the Marble Hill Stakes. He ended his season with a Group 1 success in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes in August and will make his first official start for Robson Aguiar.

It looks a competitive contest, with the powerful Aidan O’Brien team headed by Flushing Meadows, who will seek to give Ballydoyle a fourth consecutive victory in the race.

Power Blue 15:55 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Robson De Aguiar

4.25 Leopardstown: Ballylinch Stud Priory Belle Stakes

A 270,000gns yearling, Black Caviar Gold showed just glimmers of ability in her opening two maiden defeats, but she got her act together towards the end of the season and holds a good chance on her return in Group 3 company.

She stormed three lengths clear of her closest pursuer when making the breakthrough at Cork in September and followed that with a similarly power-packed performance in the Group 3 Weld Park Stakes that month.

Black Caviar Gold: puts her Classic aspirations on the line at Leopardstown Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Trainer Patrick Twomey has 1,000 Guineas aspirations for the Havana Grey filly, with entries in both the Curragh and Newmarket Classics. Her form suggests soft ground is necessary for her to show her best form, although her trainer believes that as she matures, the turf conditions will be less of an issue.

Aidan O’Brien’s Group 1 winner True Love heads the market and is ahead of Black Caviar Gold on ratings despite giving away a penalty.

Twomey said: “She’s wintered well and is in good form. I think she’s ready to start and I’m looking forward to seeing her run.”

Black Caviar Gold 16:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: P Twomey

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