A Group 1 winner running in a sales race - is Aidan O'Brien's star filly Sun Goddess unbeatable in Harry's Half Million?

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Some good horses have run in the Harry's Half Million By Goffs in the last decade, but none were on the same level as Sun Goddess .

There have been just eight horses with official ratings of 100-plus to have run in the race in the last ten years, the highest of them being the 107-rated Devious Company, who had placed in a Group 2 before finishing second in this in 2020. All of them were beaten, including the Group 1-placed Arizona Blaze in 2024.

Sun Goddess arrives with an official rating of 114, having followed her Albany second with victories in the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes against her own sex and the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes against the colts at the Curragh last time.

She won that top-level contest convincingly in a good time, a performance that leaves her 7lb clear of the field on adjusted Racing Post Ratings despite having to carry a penalty, and she undoubtedly sets a high bar in this sales race.

Sun Goddess: won the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh last time Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

An 11-day turnaround is quite quick, but it is worth noting that Aidan O’Brien, who will be saddling his first runner in this sales race in the last decade, won the Goffs Million at the Curragh last year with Dorset, who backed up just 13 days after running in a Group 1, so he has previous.

Sun Goddess has tended to race handily, so she could have enough early pace to get a good position despite her wide draw, especially if the field congregates to the far rail, and it is very hard to get away from the fact she is a lot better than her rivals on form.

If there were to be a spanner thrown into the works it would likely come from Clive Cox, who has won this race the last three years with horses who arrived under the radar, having only run in novices or maidens.

Satellite Of Love , who is unbeaten in two starts, and Pride Of Toledo , who comfortably won a novice last time, could well have bigger runs in them than their ratings suggest.

Analysis by Harry Wilson

Murphy back on home shores

Amy Murphy bids to have a first winner in Britain since she moved her operation to France at the beginning of 2025 with Tokaido, who carries a 7lb penalty for winning the Group 2 Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly last time.

The £58,000 purchase will find this 22-runner charge a bit different from the three-runner Robert Papin, but has travelled over from France well by all accounts and connections are hopeful of getting some of the near £600,000 on offer.

Tokaido: runs in the Harry's Half Million at York Credit: Scott Burton

Murphy said: “He’s in good form and travelled over well and it’s always been the plan to come over with that amount of money on offer.”

She added: “He won the Robert Papin well last time but this will be a different test for him in terms of field size, but he’s an extremely straightforward horse to deal with so should be okay. He’s versatile as regards trip and should get seven furlongs in time but this fast six should suit him well.”

What they say

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Glorious Game

She found the ground a bit lively for her last time at Ascot so hopefully the drop of rain will help. She’s possibly ready for seven furlongs now but should run well, although getting only 2lb from a Group 1 winner in this race makes no sense.

Jack Channon, trainer of Innichen

I don’t think many expected a Group 1 winner to be in opposition and if she turns up we’re playing for places. I do think he’s a well-handicapped horse and hopefully he can be bang there. He’s drawn around everything bar Sun Goddess, so we’ll see how it pans out.

Jack Channon: "Hopefully he can be bang there" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of Kodiac Breeze

He’s progressing nicely and has got a great attitude, which bodes well in a big field like this. His form stacks up well with the horse who is favourite for the Gimcrack [Arapaho Gold]. This has always been the plan and it’s a huge pot to shoot for.

Clive Cox, trainer of Satellite Of Love, Pride Of Toledo and Secret Society

Satellite Of Love has performed admirably so far, especially when winning at Newbury under a penalty, which is never easy. The second horse franked the form at Goodwood and he’s justifiably here with a real chance, despite the much stronger depth of race. I’m very happy to be coming in here with an unblemished record. Pride Of Toledo will appreciate the nicer ground than we’ve faced during such a dry summer. It was a pleasing success at Salisbury and he has a lot of quality. It’s a job to know where the best place to be is so I’m pleased those two are drawn on opposite sides. Secret Society is drawn high, next to Sun Goddess. He’s an improving type who we have been very pleased with since his close-up third at Windsor.

Tim Palin, racing manager to Middleham Park Racing, owners of Weekend Roar

He’s a progressive type who bumped into a good one in Ireland last time. He ideally wants seven furlongs or a mile so any rain would help slow them down and we think he's in the bracket of finishing between fifth and tenth.

Richard Spencer, trainer of Speed Of Sound

There is obviously a significant Ballydoyle horse in the race but she’s progressing with every run and hopefully she can get some of the nice prize money. She’s drawn close to Sun Goddess which may help.

Reporting by David Milnes

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