A 900,000gns Godolphin top lot and William Haggas saddles first runner for Irish Classic-winning owners

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The first three races on Newmarket’s Friday evening card on the July course are two-year-old contests that have unearthed many smart types.

Let’s take a look at who has run at the fixture in recent years and the interesting juveniles in action.

Recent alumni

The mile fillies’ maiden (6.02) was won last year by the Karl Burke-trained Evolutionist, who ended her two-year-old campaign with a third in the Fillies’ Mile and finished second to True Love in the 1,000 Guineas in May.

There was further depth to the race with debutante Legacy Link, this year’s Oaks runner-up and Musidora winner for John and Thady Gosden, back in third.

Legacy Link: Oaks second finished third to 1,000 Guineas runner-up Evolutionist on this card last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Godolphin’s Al Zanati, a winner and dual runner-up at Group 3 level, landed the 7f newcomers confined maiden (5.27) last year. The race was split into two divisions in 2023 and went to Ghostwriter, a Royal Lodge winner and Eclipse and Juddmonte International third, and Macduff, who was second in Sandown’s Classic Trial.

Qirat, the 150-1 Sussex Stakes winner last year, finished third on his debut in 2023 in the 6f maiden (6.37) that is now run as a novice.

Loughnane and Appleby team up

William Buick is on the sidelines due to a careless riding suspension, so Billy Loughnane rides for Charlie Appleby in all three of the two-year-old races.

The championship-leading jockey partners Desert Castle in the 7f newcomers confined maiden (5.27 ), a race Appleby has won in three of the last six runnings. The son of Frankel is a brother to Dream Castle, a Group 1 winner at Meydan for Saeed bin Suroor, and With The Moonlight, who was a runner-up at the top level at Belmont, Keeneland and Woodbine for Appleby.

Billy Loughnane: sports the Godolphin silks at Newmarket on Friday Credit: Patrick McCann

Loughnane, who has a 43 per cent strike-rate (33-76) for Appleby in Britain, rides another newcomer in Oh Sweet Adare in the four-runner mile fillies’ maiden (6.02 ). She was the 900,000gns top lot at Book 2 last year and is a sister to Godolphin’s Flying Scotsman scorer Avicenna.

Gimcrack clues

Some late pointers to the Gimcrack at York’s Ebor festival will be gleaned in the 6f novice (6.37 ), with Loughnane’s mount Nabati one of two runners with an entry in the Group 2 in a fortnight.

Nabati won on his debut at Yarmouth last month before finishing a neck second to the Gimcrack favourite Arapaho Gold in the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury.

Simon and Ed Crisford: have a nice prospect in Nottingham debut winner Tawakal Credit: Edward Whitaker

He is also entered in the Mill Reef, as is the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained and Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned Tawakal , who finished off strongly to make a winning debut at Nottingham three weeks ago. The son of Starspangledbanner was a €325,000 breeze-up buy at Tattersalls Ireland in May.

New link-up

William Haggas saddles his first runner for owners Valmont in the debutant Hierax (5.27).

The son of Frankel was a 425,000gns purchase at the Tattersalls December Sale and is a half-brother to Queen Mary and Temple Stakes winner Dramatised.

You Got To Me: won the Irish Oaks in 2024 when jointly owned by Valmont Credit: Patrick McCann

Alex Elliott, Valmont’s racing adviser, said: “Anthony [Ramsden] and I have known William for a long time and we wanted to send him a nice horse. He’s from quite a fast family and we think an intermediate distance of seven furlongs is a good starting point.

“You never quite know what you’re running into in these two-year-old races on the July course, and there’s some big pedigrees on show, but we’re looking forward to getting him started and hopefully running a nice introduction.”

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