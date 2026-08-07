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A 900,000gns Godolphin top lot and William Haggas saddles first runner for Irish Classic-winning owners
Newmarket's evening card features three two-year-old races with eye-catching alumni
The first three races on Newmarket’s Friday evening card on the July course are two-year-old contests that have unearthed many smart types.
Let’s take a look at who has run at the fixture in recent years and the interesting juveniles in action.
Recent alumni
The mile fillies’ maiden (6.02) was won last year by the Karl Burke-trained Evolutionist, who ended her two-year-old campaign with a third in the Fillies’ Mile and finished second to True Love in the 1,000 Guineas in May.
There was further depth to the race with debutante Legacy Link, this year’s Oaks runner-up and Musidora winner for John and Thady Gosden, back in third.
Godolphin’s Al Zanati, a winner and dual runner-up at Group 3 level, landed the 7f newcomers confined maiden (5.27) last year. The race was split into two divisions in 2023 and went to Ghostwriter, a Royal Lodge winner and Eclipse and Juddmonte International third, and Macduff, who was second in Sandown’s Classic Trial.
Qirat, the 150-1 Sussex Stakes winner last year, finished third on his debut in 2023 in the 6f maiden (6.37) that is now run as a novice.
Loughnane and Appleby team up
William Buick is on the sidelines due to a careless riding suspension, so Billy Loughnane rides for Charlie Appleby in all three of the two-year-old races.
The championship-leading jockey partners Desert Castle in the 7f newcomers confined maiden (5.27), a race Appleby has won in three of the last six runnings. The son of Frankel is a brother to Dream Castle, a Group 1 winner at Meydan for Saeed bin Suroor, and With The Moonlight, who was a runner-up at the top level at Belmont, Keeneland and Woodbine for Appleby.
Loughnane, who has a 43 per cent strike-rate (33-76) for Appleby in Britain, rides another newcomer in Oh Sweet Adare in the four-runner mile fillies’ maiden (6.02). She was the 900,000gns top lot at Book 2 last year and is a sister to Godolphin’s Flying Scotsman scorer Avicenna.
Gimcrack clues
Some late pointers to the Gimcrack at York’s Ebor festival will be gleaned in the 6f novice (6.37), with Loughnane’s mount Nabati one of two runners with an entry in the Group 2 in a fortnight.
Nabati won on his debut at Yarmouth last month before finishing a neck second to the Gimcrack favourite Arapaho Gold in the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury.
He is also entered in the Mill Reef, as is the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained and Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned Tawakal, who finished off strongly to make a winning debut at Nottingham three weeks ago. The son of Starspangledbanner was a €325,000 breeze-up buy at Tattersalls Ireland in May.
New link-up
William Haggas saddles his first runner for owners Valmont in the debutant Hierax (5.27).
The son of Frankel was a 425,000gns purchase at the Tattersalls December Sale and is a half-brother to Queen Mary and Temple Stakes winner Dramatised.
Alex Elliott, Valmont’s racing adviser, said: “Anthony [Ramsden] and I have known William for a long time and we wanted to send him a nice horse. He’s from quite a fast family and we think an intermediate distance of seven furlongs is a good starting point.
“You never quite know what you’re running into in these two-year-old races on the July course, and there’s some big pedigrees on show, but we’re looking forward to getting him started and hopefully running a nice introduction.”
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- A strong piece of form to follow on a Group 1 Sunday and a well-backed handicap debutant - The Edge with Graeme Rodway
- 4.00 Curragh: Sun Goddess a hot favourite for the Phoenix Stakes - but rival trainer warns his 'high-class' challenger can cause an upset
- 2.40 Hoppegarten: 'He's a Group 1 winner and we're hoping that he can win again' - Saeed bin Suroor saddles two as he aims for fifth Grosser Preis von Berlin success
- Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider
- 3.40 Deauville: old allies clash as Johnny Murtagh's 50-1 Royal Ascot runner-up takes on Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas winner in French speed test