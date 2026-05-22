A 39 per cent strike-rate together - will this partnership be the secret recipe to cracking this classy Curragh handicap?

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Colin Keane has found the knack of getting on the winner of this big-field handicap in recent times, landing two of the last five runnings, so his mount, Deressa , is a pertinent place to begin.

The six-time champion jockey does not often ride for Paddy Twomey, but when he does, he makes it count. Keane's nine wins from 23 starts (39 per cent strike-rate) in Ireland and Britain for the trainer is an impressive return and increases interest in the former Dermot Weld-trained filly.

Deressa was highly tried after winning her first two starts last term to no avail, but she is an interesting handicap debutant on her first run for Twomey and clearly runs well fresh.

Apercu and Cloud Seeker return for more after they fought out the finish of last year’s running in a ding-dong battle that saw Apercu prevail by a short head.

The Andy Oliver-trained six-year-old is back down to his winning mark and has not been disgraced in a handful of outings since his victory, particularly when fourth of 16 at Cork in April.

Cloud Seeker is up 4lb compared to his runner-up finish, but he deserves it following some good runs in defeat, including during a stint in Bahrain over the winter.

Joseph O’Brien fires two darts at the contest, with Dylan Browne McMonagle opting to partner dual French winner Yulia . Her wins came over further and she had been unraced over shorter than 1m4f until making her stable debut for O'Brien at Sligo this month.

The four-year-old filly was denied a clear run on that occasion after being slow out of the stalls over 1m2½f, but she remains lightly raced. It will be no surprise to see her win races off higher marks than this, although perhaps they will come over further.

Both of Gavin Cromwell’s representatives are appealing. Fiver Friday was a five-time winner for Paul Traynor and is now on course for a three-timer after adding two further victories for her new trainer.

She appears well suited by the course and distance given her close third there on stable debut and an easy victory in a similarly valuable handicap in April. She easily beat the Irish Lincoln winner, Ribee, on his favoured soft/heavy ground that day, and although 11lb is a hefty hike, she confirmed her good health when easily scoring over hurdles at Bellewstown last time. Better ground should cause no issues and she can go well.

JP McManus’s In My Teens returns to the Flat after the Camelot filly exhibited some dodgy jumping in juvenile hurdles. She never finished outside the top two in four starts on the level last season, including an easy maiden win at Down Royal.

The four-year-old finished ahead of her stablemate on her most recent course-and-distance start, when just behind the winner Retracement. Her consistent Flat form is impressive, and she looks like the type that has plenty more to give in this sphere.

What they say

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of In My Teens and Fiver Friday

In My Teens has been a bit disappointing over hurdles but hopefully back on the Flat in her first handicap, she can show a little bit more. The trip and ground should be ideal. Fiver Friday was a good winner the last day but got a fair hike for it. Jack [Kearney] is claiming 3lb off her to try and give her a bit of help. Conditions should suit fine.

Andy Oliver, trainer of Apercu and Railwayview Lady

Apercu has good form and obviously won this race last year off the same mark. Put a line through her last run. She got upset going to the start and never really participated in the race. It was a good opening run at Cork, and she took a blow. We've followed the same path as last year. Railwayview Lady was a filly that we thought was on the up last year. She had a disappointing run last time, but we think it could be down to the track. She doesn't seem to perform at Leopardstown.

Andy Slattery, trainer of Cloud Seeker

He's not back long from Bahrain. He had a bit of a holdup there due to the conflict. He'll probably improve for the run. Hopefully, we get to Royal Ascot, as that's the plan. It's hard to gauge how fit he is, but he's working well, in fairness.

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