2026 Yorkshire Oaks tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The top-class action at York's Ebor festival continues on Thursday with the Group 1 Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks (3.35) . King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Kalpana bids to back up her brilliant victory at Ascot but faces tough competition in the form of last year's York winner Minnie Hauk and Irish Oaks heroine Johanna Walsh.

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Yorkshire Oaks (3.35) : full list of runners and riders

1 Kalpana

Poetry in motion up the straight at Ascot where she has registered all three of her Group 1 wins, on a range of ground, crowned by the King George (1m4f, good to firm) last month; unraced here but also shone at Newbury on 2026 reappearance; as today's chief rival on ratings is Minnie Hauk, who finished well adrift of her in the King George, this mare is the one to beat.

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Colin Keane

Forecast odds: 5-4

Kalpana 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

2 Minnie Hauk

1m4f Group 1 wins last summer in the Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks before she was beaten a head in the Arc at Longchamp; creditable runner-up to top-class Ombudsman at Royal Ascot this June but disappointing either side of that and well adrift of Kalpana in the King George at Ascot last time; can go head to head with Kalpana if back to her best.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 7-2

Minnie Hauk 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

3 Tattycoram

Progressive three-year-old on varied ground last season who won a Listed race at Goodwood (1m4f, good) in May on her 2026 reappearance; it was a revelation, though, when she responded so well to sustained pressure to assert by four and a half lengths in the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks at Newmarket (1m4f, good to firm) early last month; problem today is that the Group 1 Yorkshire version includes much more daunting opposition.

Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Eddy Greatrex

Forecast odds: 12-1

Tattycoram 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Ralph Beckett

4 Earth Shot

Second on soft ground in her only two-year-old race; vastly better form on good/good to firm this season, most notably when catching Johanna Walsh on the line in Group 2 Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot; the placings were reversed big time in the Irish Oaks (again 1m4f on good to firm) one month later, which wasn't her true running but she now needs to resume progress and in a major way.

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: James Doyle

Forecast odds: 20-1

Earth Shot 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: William Haggas

5 Inis Mor

Ran well on soft as two-year-old, confined to good or good to firm this season; beat Earth Shot by a head in a Listed race at Goodwood in May, which preceded fine Group 1 placed efforts in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly and 1m4f Irish Oaks at the Curragh; saw out the 1m4f well but Johanna Walsh was four lengths ahead.

Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 20-1

Inis Mor 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: David Menuisier

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6 Johanna Walsh

Third in a soft-ground maiden on reappearance; huge advances in her three starts since, notably when pipped by Earth Shot at Royal Ascot and four-length winner of Irish Oaks at the Curragh (both 1m4f on good to firm); the latter was in smooth style, as she skipped clear over a furlong out before Inis Mor ran on into second, while Earth Shot disappointed in sixth; any further improvement would make her a serious rival for the older stars in this race.

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Jockey: Dylan Browne McMonagle

Forecast odds: 4-1

Johanna Walsh 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

7 Legacy Link

Won the Group 3 Musidora here in May and a clear second in the Oaks at Epsom (1m4f, good to soft) in June, albeit no match for the winning stablemate of Johanna Walsh; favourite for the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot (good to firm) but already no answers when hampered over a furlong out; she'd be far from the first to find that race coming too soon after the Oaks and could bounce back, but today's task requires a huge career best.

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 16-1

Legacy Link 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

8 Sparan Nua

Unraced on worse than good to yielding; won first three races, notably a 1m4f Group 3 at Cork in June; had to be switched two furlongs out in Irish Oaks at the Curragh (1m4f, good to firm) next time, keeping fairly close tabs on Inis Mor thereafter as both came from well off the pace to be placed, but Johanna Walsh had gone well beyond recall; while that might have promised better still, she needs to leave this month's flop at Leopardstown way behind her.

Trainer: Jim Bolger

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Forecast odds: 20-1

Sparan Nua 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: J S Bolger

9 Sugar Island

Group 3 winner as a juvenile on heavy who was six lengths behind Legacy Link when third in the Oaks at Epsom (1m4f, good to soft) this June; tailed off when 20-1 in Irish Oaks (made most) last time, which was her first run both on good to firm and in cheekpieces; likely to have neither of those today but she is comfortably bottom of this pack on ratings; could have front-running duties.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ronan Whelan

Forecast odds: 66-1

Sugar Island 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Yorkshire Oaks tip

While there have been admirable performances aplenty in this field, the other runners need to be at another level if KALPANA , Johanna Walsh and Minnie Hauk are on their game. The key factor in preferring them in that order is that last year's star Minnie Hauk ran poorly last month behind Kalpana in the King George. Kalpana was restating her class with that triumph, whereas Irish Oaks winner Johanna Walsh is the rapidly improving three-year-old, but Kalpana sets a tough standard for the others to match in what could be a vintage renewal.

Kalpana 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

Read more York Raceday Intel:

Kalpana set to clash with Minnie Hauk and progressive Irish Oaks winner Johanna Walsh in Yorkshire Oaks

'It looks perfect for her' - Kalpana and Minnie Hauk have a huge rival to worry about at York as explosive Irish Oaks winner is gunning for them

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