2026 Wokingham Handicap pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Keith Melrose's ratings for every contender

A full field of 28 will go to post in the ferociously competitive Wokingham Stakes , one of the liveliest betting heats of the entire Flat season. But who will come out on top? Our runner-by-runner guide features quotes and star ratings.

Keith Melrose's view: I backed this horse for a Group 1 last year, so surely he's a snip for a mere handicap? That is not how the Wokingham works. This race is so competitive that winning it off a mark of 108 would justify a return to the top level. Ran well last time and would not be a surprising winner at all if the higher stalls end up being favoured.

Star rating: ***

Spy Chief 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Keith Melrose's view: Went from a small Irish trainer to James Owen and immediately improved, finishing right on Spy Chief's tail in a Listed race. Completely unexposed and Owen has already won the other big handicap this week, the Royal Hunt Cup. Might be on his way to Group races. If so he's a real player even off a high mark.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: James Owen: "He’s only run once for us, finishing off his race well at Salisbury. He’s come on a good bit for that run."

Soldier's Tree 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: James Owen

Keith Melrose's view: You would be surprised how many horses these days turn up at Royal Ascot directly after a winter campaign in Dubai and run their face off. This horse went east after winning last year's Ayr Gold Cup, possibly the only sprint handicap bigger than this one, and boosted his earnings if not his level of form. The type to run well without winning.

Star rating: ***

Run Boy Run 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Richard Spencer

Keith Melrose's view: Andrew Balding took this promising sort from Charlie Hills and pressed fast forward, turning him into a Group-class sprinter overnight. Has absolutely gagged up in his last two races at Newmarket, so much so that he's almost too obvious for this race. The only snag is he blew it on his only previous run at Ascot, but you would be mad to write him off on that one poor effort.

Star rating: *****

Double Rush 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Andrew Balding

Keith Melrose's view: Reminds me of myself when playing football these days, in that he's getting worse and needs patching up just to get on the pitch. In this horse's case, that means wind surgery and a tongue tie since his last run. Unlike me he was actually good in his prime, a Group 2 winner, so there is class in there if the running repairs work the trick.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Charlie Hills: "He hasn't run for a while but is in good form and is off a very handy mark of 104. He's had a wind op but could be back to his best. He's well drawn."

Mitbaahy 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charles Hills

Keith Melrose's view: This enthusiastic grey is made for big-field handicaps where he can keep his head down. In his last four races he has faced 81 horses and beaten 73 of them. Finished second against the run of things at York last time, so there's more to come. He's a serious player.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: William Haggas: "No doubt 22 will be a bad draw by the time we get to the Wokingham, but Binhareer's preparation has been good."

Binhareer 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Keith Melrose's view: The same connections as Run Boy Run and the same Dubai campaign over winter. He won last year's Stewards' Cup, another major sprint handicap, as well as a big handicap over 7f at this track. His profile is exceptional, with the drawbacks that he has shown plenty to the handicapper and is drawn closer to an extreme than is ideal.

Star rating: ***

Two Tribes 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Richard Spencer

Keith Melrose's view: Took until the 21st run of his life to touch grass and it ended in a 13-length defeat. I like a bit of form on synthetic surfaces when it comes to Ascot, but there's a limit.

Star rating: *

Heathcliff 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: James Fanshawe

Keith Melrose's view: Another who spent winter on his travels, but in his case he has come back and shown improvement in Britain this spring. He got a raw deal at Chester, has the sort of draw you'd choose from a shelf and Oisin Murphy is riding. It is a surprise he's 40-1.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Hugo Palmer: "He was unlucky at Chester. We think he is better than his current mark."

Dubai Bling 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Keith Melrose's view: People run scared from this horse's astute owners, who include a couple of guys on the Racing Post's payroll, but it is rare for them to gear a whole season around one big pot the way others might. Even so, they have still won plenty of top handicaps and this Listed winner has a sporting chance to be the next, although the draw might have been kinder.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Mick Appleby: "He’s in great order. The race should suit him. He ran well over seven furlongs last time, but I think he’s better over a stiff six."

Royal Zabeel 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Michael Appleby

Keith Melrose's view: A talented eggshell, and one of the by-products of her not making the track much since she won here as a two-year-old is that her handicap mark has only slipped a little. Has had wind surgery since last seen in February and in a race as deep as this you don't need to make the leap of faith required to back her. You can just back something else.

Star rating: *

Racing manager's view: Richard Brown: "She enjoyed a big day here two years ago when she won the Queen Mary, but has experienced a few niggles since. Her work has been good recently, and she goes well fresh."

Leovanni 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James McDonald Tnr: K R Burke

Keith Melrose's view: As enthusiastic as his name implies, and he suffers for it. His jockey could barely hold him back over 5f at this meeting last year. He may have his name on a big sprint handicap this season, but this is the one that needs the most restraint and that is not his bag.

Star rating: **

Assistant trainer's view: Adam Ryan: "This has been the plan all year. He’ll appreciate the step back up to six furlongs, and we’re expecting a good run. He was very progressive last year as a three-year-old."

Hammer The Hammer 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Keith Melrose's view: Finally, one you can write off. Or can you? The talent is there, he was third in a Listed race two runs ago and probably didn't stay last time. Let's settle on 'there are at least a dozen better options', just in case he does pop up.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: James Tate: "He’s in great form. The stiff six furlongs is ideal, but fast ground is a bit of a worry."

Caburn 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: James Tate

Keith Melrose's view: Loves Chester, Bahrain and nowhere else. Has run four times at Ascot and beaten only a quarter of his rivals. Doing that again would be about a par score for him in this field.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Hugo Palmer: "He’s better on a turning track, but he did win in Bahrain."

Roman Dragon 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Mason Paetel (5lb) Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Keith Melrose's view: We still don't know how good he is, after seven starts and only six for Clive Cox. Could easily end up looking well handicapped off his current mark, and while I see no shortage of more appealing alternatives you'd be forgiven for opening the box and finding out what's inside with this lad.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Clive Cox: "He has come forward since his seasonal reappearance at Salisbury. I think he’s on an upward curve. I am very pleased with him."

Flash Harry 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Keith Melrose's view: Has been running on snow, and no that's not a euphemism. Since coming back from St Moritz, he has run two crackers to finish third at York and win at Thirsk. The downsides are he has shown a bit more of his hand than others this season, plus stall one leaves very little margin for error. Anything below 20-1 is very tight, in my view.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Richard Hannon: "He has been on the upgrade since he joined us, finishing third of 22 at York at the beginning of May before winning his most recent contest at Thirsk. He has the speed, and heads to Ascot in top form."

Fandom 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Keith Melrose's view: People will be drawn to all the 1s in his form, and I am less sniffy about that than I used to be. Still, he was not the most interesting horse to come out of his last win at Newbury, he just avoided the worst of the scrimmaging. Not discounted, but there are more attractive horses at bigger prices.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: James Owen: "He’s won both his starts this season, and looks to be maturing and improving as a four-year-old. He should run a big race."

Far Above Dream 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: James Owen

Keith Melrose's view: You have to admire how deft a plot job this is. Third in this race last year, then worked up slowly until last time, when he ran as well as ever to finish second in a Listed race at Carlisle. The handicapper couldn't touch his mark for that run, and now his connections have booked Ascot alchemist Jamie Spencer. You almost hope they pull it off.

Star rating: ****

Ten Pounds 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Joey Ramsden

Keith Melrose's view: My pick for this race last year, when he finished fifth, and has improved since despite what his last two runs would suggest. It feels like the fitting of cheekpieces was long overdue, if you look at his slightly lazy style. Has been saved for a big day like this. Ryan Moore evidently sees the upside.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Harry Charlton: "He’s in very good form at home. He ran well in the race last year, improved over the winter, and we’re excited to get him back in the Wokingham with Ryan Moore aboard."

Completely Random 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Harry Charlton

Keith Melrose's view: Something of a flag-bearer for his midweight Irish yard, but he has been far more out than in over the last year. The high point was a Listed win, though, and he's done well to get in a race like this off 98 four runs later. I still struggle to see it.

Star rating: *

Thunderbear 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Ryan Tnr: Jack W Davison

Keith Melrose's view: You could almost copy and paste the comments from Run Boy Run and Two Tribes. Same owner and trainer, all making their first appearance in Britain this year, just a different big handicap won in 2025, the Ayr Silver Cup. He has Ascot form, too.

Star rating: **

Candy 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

Keith Melrose's view: Other than winning on soft on his debut, he does indeed love a fast track. If anything, he might be a bit too fast for this race as he has sometimes finished tamely over a stiff 6f. He'd be interesting most days, but a surprise winner of a race as hot as this.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Clive Cox: "He was drawn badly at York last time, and will appreciate the track and ground. He seems in good order."

Fast Track Harry 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jack Nicholls (5lb) Tnr: Clive Cox

Keith Melrose's view: Perhaps the most likeable horse in training, for all his tendency to come up one short. He has been second in this race, the Stewards' Cup (twice), the Portland at Doncaster (again, twice), Badminton Horse Trials and the Eurovision Song Contest. The only worry is whether age is just starting to catch up with him, but you can bet he will give it a good go down the stands' rail.

Star rating: **

Apollo One 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: P Charalambous & J Clutterbuck

Keith Melrose's view: Last seen pushing Far Above Dream to a neck at Goodwood. His price is now bigger, but to me his claims are stronger as he has not had to show any more to the handicapper and he may well be better suited to Ascot. Check your cap colours, his owners throw everything they've got at Royal Ascot and he is one of three for them in this race.

Star rating: ****

Racing manager's view: Richard Brown: "On his day he is very talented, and he remains relatively unexposed for a four-year-old. He would prefer some juice in the ground, but his form is very solid."

Evening Saigon 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

Keith Melrose's view: Has been making Graeme Rodway sweat for weeks, with it being uncertain whether he would get in. Good news, Rodders, he made it, and he's halved in price from when you backed him. I would say there's juice in his odds still, so easily did he win at Carlisle three weeks ago.

Star rating: ****

Racing manager's view: Richard Brown: "No doubt he is talented, but he probably wants a bit more juice in the ground. You couldn’t help but be impressed by his win at Carlisle last time and I’m sure there’s a big day in this horse. I am not sure about his draw; I would prefer him to be higher."

Realign 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: William Haggas

Keith Melrose's view: Seasoned David O'Meara watchers have been waiting for this horse to come right since he joined from France. It took a while, but he won at Goodwood last time. That win was very stylish for five furlongs, a slog for the last one, and it was only 13 days ago. Maybe the Ayr Gold Cup will be more his race.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: David O'Meara: "He won at Goodwood last time after leaving the impression on his two previous runs that he was coming back to form. He is drawn in eight which, based on the week’s results, might be a bit of a negative, but this type of race suits him well."

Toyotomi 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Keith Melrose's view: You might think this horse had his day at Epsom the other week, or that he does his best work on softer ground. Look a bit further and you'll spot that he has won on quick ground at this track, and start to wonder whether the plan all along was a double-dip of major handicaps. Joint-trainer Mick Easterby is 95 now, but has never lacked for ambition.

Star rating: ***

Sondad 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Keith Melrose's view: Has been around so long in these big handicaps that you think his chance has gone, then you notice that he's never run at Ascot, has almost certainly been worked up to this race, and won his main target last summer. This will be the best chance Toby Moore, Ryan's son, gets of a winner this week, although given the price of his previous mounts that isn't saying much.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Charlie Hills: "He is well drawn and we are taking a handy seven pounds off his back with Toby Moore."

Trefor 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Toby Moore (7lb) Tnr: Charles Hills

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