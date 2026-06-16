2026 Royal Hunt Cup pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Phill Anderson's ratings for every contender

A full field of 30 will go to post for this famous old handicap at Ascot, but who will come out on top in the Royal Hunt Cup? Our runner-by-runner guide features quotes and star ratings.

Phill Anderson’s view: Won the Chesham Stakes on his debut at this meeting four years ago and generally goes well here, as also seen when narrowly denied in last year's Balmoral Handicap on Champions Day. However, he has not won often enough for a horse of his ability and this is the highest mark he's had in a handicap.

Star rating: ***

Holloway Boy 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jack Nicholls (5lb) Tnr: K R Burke

Phill Anderson’s view: It's a quarter of a century since the yard won this with Surprise Encounter at 8-1 and this representative will be a much bigger price. His sole course run resulted in a second in the Britannia, but he has not been at his best in 2026 and now sports headgear for the first time. While the booking of Christophe Soumillon is eye-catching, his recent run at Epsom was poor and there are a host of others with more obvious claims.

Star rating: *

Skukuza 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Phill Anderson’s view: The right type for this, being a lightly raced, progressive four-year-old, and arrives on the back of an all-the-way success in the Spring Cup. That was his seasonal return and a first run since he was gelded. A 3lb rise hardly looks insurmountable, therefore. Don't expect the usual Jamie Spencer Ascot ride as he has won his last two from the front.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Richard Hannon: "I was very pleased with his victory in the Spring Cup; he showed good determination and ability. He's continued to thrive at home and is certainly on the upgrade."

Linwood 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Richard Hannon

Phill Anderson’s view: Tailed off in the 2025 Buckingham Palace, but was better than ever in the Middle East over the winter. Has raced keenly on his last couple of starts, which is hardly ideal at this venue, and the handicapper hasn't taken any chances.

Star rating: *

No Retreat 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Scott

Phill Anderson’s view: His standout piece of form is a two-length defeat to Zeus Olympios last season and he would need to be every bit as good as that effort to defy a mark of 106 here, even with promising apprentice Toby Moore claiming 7lb. Has shaped like a stiff mile would suit at times, but there are others in his price bracket that look a bit more appealing for each-way players.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Jack Channon: "He's taken a long time to come to himself and he's run some good races while not being 100 per cent. I think he's back to form now and, with the weight off, he's got an outstanding chance."

Excellent Believe 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Toby Moore (7lb) Tnr: Jack Channon

Phill Anderson’s view: Back to his best to win a Meydan handicap when last seen in March, but the handicapper hasn’t missed him with an 8lb rise and this is a lot tougher. Can be keen.

Star rating: **

Owner's representative view: Richard Brown, Wathnan Racing adviser: "He got clobbered by the handicapper for his last win. It's a tough ask but he's talented and will like the ground."

Archivist 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James McDonald Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

Phill Anderson’s view: Typical David O’Meara handicapper who has improved with age. Has finished runner-up twice on the round course here, but yet to figure in three attempts on the straight track. Hard to rule out on the back of a career-best narrow defeat at York and Danny Tudhope has the knack of this straight course. One of the more interesting runners at a price, even with a career-high mark.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: David O'Meara: "His last run was very good for all that he over-raced a little. His finishing effort was very good and he's in great order."

Cerulean Bay 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Phill Anderson’s view: Has a cracking Ascot record of two wins and three places from seven starts, and his four-length seventh in this contest last season is worth marking up as he finished second on his side. Arrives on the back of a solid run at Newbury and, while others could be on better marks, he's just the type to run well back at his favourite venue.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: William Muir, joint-trainer: "A few of ours haven't quite run as we've wanted, but he's tested fine and is in great shape. He wasn't beaten far last time and has a pull at the weights with Indalo."

Ebt's Guard 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: William Muir & Chris Grassick

Phill Anderson’s view: Runner-up in a Randwick Group 1 at the end of 2024 and, while the middle-distance races in Australia are not up to European standards, he showed this mark could be workable on his British debut when beaten just over three lengths at Haydock. The step up in trip can only help and he's an intriguing runner, for all that stall two may not be ideal – the last couple of renewals were won from the high numbers.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Adam Ryan, assistant trainer: "He has some very useful form in Australia and stepping back up to a mile should suit him."

Henlein 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Phill Anderson’s view: Back to form with a length defeat at York last time, but his four best Racing Post Ratings are over middle distances and he may find this test too sharp on decent ground.

Star rating: *

Owners' representative view: Lars Kelp, for The JC Organization & Partner: "The mile may be on the short side for him, but he's in great form and has a good chance of picking up some place money."

Thunder Run 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Phill Anderson’s view: Best form in France came on softer ground than what he will get here, and he was below that level in a couple of starts at Meydan this year. Having his first run for four months and he looks like one to put a line through provided significant rain doesn’t arrive.

Star rating: *

Chibitty 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: David Simcock

Phill Anderson’s view: Held on grimly to win the Lincoln on his return and has performed with credit in two Ascot starts, including a fifth in this last year. Is 5lb higher this time around and you would have to forgive his run in the Spring Cup, although he did lose a shoe. Could be in the handicapper's grip and looks the right price at around 40-1.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Jack Channon: "Nothing went right for him last time. He's on a career-high mark but he's in good form."

Urban Lion 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Jack Channon

Phill Anderson’s view: Made very easy work of a Naas handicap on his yard debut after changing hands for 125,000gns. However, that form has been knocked and he is now 9lb higher tackling the toughest mile handicap of the season. If he comes on for that run, he could be a player, but there is a nagging doubt about his form.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Stephen Thorne: "He was a very good winner at Naas on trials day. You need a strong-travelling horse and that's what he is. We were surprised with how well he did it that day, because we felt there would be more to come with a run under his belt."

Jagged Edge 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Stephen Thorne

Phill Anderson’s view: Owes his followers one having not won since 2023 and his Ascot record isn't exactly convincing, albeit he's been set some tough assignments. Has slipped to his lowest mark and you can just about see him making the frame if they go hard enough from the high numbers.

Star rating: **

Checkandchallenge 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: William Knight

Phill Anderson’s view: In-and-out performer who was back on song when second to Erzindjan on 2,000 Guineas day. A 1lb rise looks on the lenient side and the Gosden yard has won this twice, but the concern would be his Ascot record, having failed to figure in three runs here, including two handicaps over this trip.

Star rating: ***

Fifth Column 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Phill Anderson’s view: Left the impression handicaps were going to be a stepping stone to Group company when narrowly denied in the Britannia last season. Missed the remainder of the campaign and, while his return in an all-weather Lincoln trial was encouraging, he's gone the wrong way in three runs since. Seems short in the betting for one who has something to prove.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Harry Eustace: "He's got his ideal set-up. He probably hasn't progressed as we'd hoped so far this year, but he's been in deeper waters."

La Botte 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Mark Zahra Tnr: Harry Eustace

Phill Anderson’s view: Seemed to enjoy a switch from front-running tactics when winning at Epsom on Oaks day, despite meeting some trouble. That gives Oisin Murphy options on how he can be ridden, and he's 1lb well in at the weights. He should be a factor if this doesn't come too soon.

Star rating: ****

Mister Winston 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Phill Anderson’s view: Unlucky fourth in last year's Cambridgeshire when first home on his side, and right back to form when winning the Suffolk Stakes on 2,000 Guineas day, beating Fifth Column. Connections must be delighted with just a 2lb rise and it's a little surprising that he's as big as 14-1 with Ryan Moore booked. A stiff mile should be fine, particularly with how this race will be run. If he takes to Ascot, he's likely to be involved.

Star rating: *****

Erzindjan 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: T J Kent

Phill Anderson’s view: Placed at Listed level three times in Ireland, but doesn’t look well treated on his debut for his new yard. This looks like a huge ask on what is his first appearance since September.

Star rating: *

One Smack Mac 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Phill Anderson’s view: Followed up a 2025 Lincoln success with another come-from-behind win at Newcastle, but lost his way a little subsequently and it was a low-key yard debut at York last month. While back on a good mark, he has finished down the field in two previous Ascot outings and the percentage call is to look elsewhere.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Jack Channon: "He's come on massively for his last run. The ground may be a touch quick, but he's working well."

Godwinson 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: George Bass Tnr: Jack Channon

Phill Anderson’s view: Ian Williams does well with his French recruits and this one ran respectably in Group class on the continent last year. Not at that level in two starts in Britain, though, and the stable's last 50 runners have been beaten.

Star rating: *

Ozat 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Ian Williams

Phill Anderson’s view: Went close to justifying strong market support in the Thirsk Hunt Cup before a lesser effort at Newbury. He was steadily progressive before that and rates as the type to bounce straight back, but it is a tough race in which to do so.

Star rating: **

Blue Rc 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: James Tate

Phill Anderson’s view: Ran respectably when sixth in the 2025 Golden Gates and some solid efforts in defeat at Meydan this winter behind the likes of Dividend and English Oak. Didn't get an ideal trip on a couple of those occasions and gained compensation in Sweden since but the British handicapper has made life difficult.

Star rating: **

Owners' representative view: Lars Kelp, for JWC Bloodstock Ltd: "He was a good winner last time, but the handicapper hasn't taken any chances. The trainer [Niels Petersen] is really pleased with him though."

War Socks 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Niels Petersen

Phill Anderson’s view: Four runs here last term included a soft-ground success over this distance, while he was beaten less than two lengths in the Balmoral. Took a couple of runs to get going this term, but was back to his best when third at York last time. Interesting here at double-figure odds and with the talented Jack Callan claiming 3lb.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Ed Crisford, joint-trainer: "Shout ran a very good race at York last time. He's a high-class, quality handicapper who has a high draw, which should help."

Shout 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jack Callan (3lb) Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Phill Anderson’s view: Narrowly denied by Linwood in the Spring Cup before getting his head in front back at Newbury last month, when he travelled smoothly into the contest before getting the breaks inside the final furlong and just beating Indalo. Ran well in the International Handicap here last term and, while he's on a career-high mark, he's in the form of his life.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Richard Hannon: "He's a strong traveller with plenty of pace and has the attributes required for Ascot's straight mile. If things fall his way, he could be very competitive."

Classic 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

Phill Anderson’s view: Turf winner in France when trained by Andre Fabre but has done his winning on dirt in the UAE for this yard. He missed 2025 and has been below form on dirt in two runs this year. Off since February and hard to gauge where he's at. He probably has too many questions to answer on his Ascot debut and facing the quickest ground he will have encountered.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Ed Crisford, joint-trainer: "Swing Vote is drawn well and could surprise a few people at big odds."

Swing Vote 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Phill Anderson’s view: Progressive last season, winning twice and beaten just a nose in the Cambridgeshire (would have won in another couple of strides). Subsequently caught only late on at Newbury by the reopposing Classic, and his yard won that Newbury race with My Cloud before winning this 12 months ago. Drawn in seven, which isn't guaranteed to be the place to be, but easy to see why he will be challenging for favouritism.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Roger Varian: "He’s very solid. I’m not sure he’s a My Cloud, but I think the race will suit him."

Indalo 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Phill Anderson’s view: Rattled off a four-timer last term and was only narrowly denied in the Lincoln on return by re-opposing Urban Lion. Not at that level twice since and also must prove he is just as effective on faster ground but could give a good account.

Star rating: ***

Owners' view: Tony Elliott, founder of The Rogues Gallery: "I'm told it's a good draw but I'd love it to be softer ground. He's got a good race in him."

Rogue Diplomat 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: James Owen

Phill Anderson’s view: The least exposed runner in the field with just five runs. Looked potentially smart when winning his first two starts, but has beaten only one rival home in three runs since. No encouragement can be taken from his Thirsk return, and is now having his first start since wind surgery, with a tongue-tie also fitted. Hardly looks like value, but it says something that trainer William Haggas and his owners are persisting with him.

Star rating: **

Scoville 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Phill Anderson’s view: The 50-1 Buckingham Palace winner in 2023, but 0-8 at the track since, running well on just a couple of those occasions. Down to a workable mark, but with good reason having finished nearer last than first on his last couple of outings.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Richard Hannon: "His proven class makes me optimistic, and he should have every opportunity to show it."

Witch Hunter 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy Tnr: Richard Hannon

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