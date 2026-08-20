2026 Nunthorpe tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The top-class action at York's Ebor festival continues on Friday with the big sprint showdown of the week, the Group 1 Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35) . It will be defending champion Asfoora's final run before being retired, while Wesley Ward's spectacular Royal Ascot winner Bacio heads the market. Here are all the runners, riders and odds, as well as a verdict from one of our experts...

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Nunthorpe Stakes : full list of runners and riders

Rose far above his previous form when second of 17 to Asfoora in this race (100-1) last year in first-time cheekpieces but their effect was fleeting and subsequent runs, including in a handicap, don't offer much hope; has been gelded.

Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Forecast odds: 80-1

Ain't Nobody 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

2 American Affair

Said goodbye to handicaps when winning over course and distance in May 2025 and just two runs later he won the Group 1 King Charles III at Royal Ascot (good to firm; handles good to soft). Been off the track for nearly a year after and he's been slowly working his way back to form since, looking more his old self when winning a Group 2 at Glorious Goodwood; a likely force.

Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Forecast odds: 7-1

American Affair 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

3 Cover Up

Has won on soft and yielding ground but best on good or quicker; came from the clouds before meeting trouble in running in the King Charles III at Royal Ascot so did well to finish about three lengths behind the winner; again came from behind when leading near the line in a Group 2 at the Curragh since; in prime form but those tactics can be hard to pull off here.

Trainer: Simon and Ed Crisford

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 14-1

Cover Up 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

4 Jm Jungle

Handles most ground; best form when winning a Group 2 on good to soft at Glorious Goodwood in 2025 and although he hasn't nailed it in the same way this year, the expected rain could give him a toehold into this race; visored once as a two-year-old, now goes in blinkers.

Trainer: John and Sean Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Forecast odds: 25-1

Jm Jungle 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

5 Night Raider

Has taken time to get to grips with turf and was easily seen off when fourth here last year; however, a gelding operation in the close season has worked wonders and he followed a Group 3 win with one in a Group 2 at Haydock (5f, good to soft), overcoming a slow start to win in some style; his star has dimmed somewhat at Royal Ascot and Goodwood since, but the return to a flat track offers hope that he can be on song again.

Trainer: Karl Burke

Jockey: James Doyle

Forecast odds: 14-1

Night Raider 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

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6 Partisan Hero

Some good efforts over 5f this year but he has met his match in Group races won by Rumstar, Cover Up and American Affair on his last three starts and has it to prove in this company.

Trainer: Dave Loughnane

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Forecast odds: 66-1

Partisan Hero 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: David Loughnane

7 Redorange

All turf races on good or quicker ground; best form to date when a narrow winner of a course and distance Listed race in July but his sights are raised much higher today in this, his first Group race.

Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: PJ McDonald

Forecast odds: 25-1

Redorange 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Clive Cox

8 Rumstar

Has four Group 3 wins (on good and good to firm) under his belt; outward appearances suggest this level is beyond him but if the door had opened in time for him here last year he might have been placed instead of finishing only fifth; frame chance.

Trainer: Jim Bolger

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Forecast odds: 16-1

Rumstar 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Jonathan Portman

9 Starlust

Finished a close third in the 2024 running and went on to win the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (5f, firm; has won on good to soft) later in the year; seen only twice in 2025 and it's been a slow process recapturing form but a recent close fourth to Redorange in a course and distance Listed race (first-time visor, now discarded) in July was better; no surprise to see him go well at a price.

Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Forecast odds: 50-1

Starlust 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

10 Bacio

Front-runs; all turf races on firm and good to firm; was an unknown quantity for the 5f three-year-old handicap at Royal Ascot but not any more as he justified strong market support when keeping daylight between himself and his rivals throughout; this fast 5f should suit him even better and, if coping with the change in the weather, he would have a lot going for him.

Trainer: Wesley Ward

Jockey: Juan Hernandez

Forecast odds: 100-30

Bacio 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Juan J Hernandez Tnr: Wesley A Ward

11 Mission Central

Started the year with two Listed wins at 5f before charging up the stands' side to snatch the Group 1 King Charles III at Royal Ascot (5f, good to firm) from under Rayevka's nose; not the same horse in the Group 1 July Cup at Newmarket after (6f; had good form at the trip as a two-year-old) where he wouldn't have won at 5f and was eased down; has a question mark now but he's capable of putting his stamp on this race.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 8-1

Mission Central 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

12 Asfoora

Made an indelible impression in Britain, taking Royal Ascot by storm in the King Charles III two years ago and adding two more Group 1s in 2025, this race (good to firm) and the Abbaye (very soft); has held on to much of her ability in 2026, not far away back at Royal Ascot and going down narrowly to American Affair in a Group 2 at Goodwood recently, but it's not certain that she still has what it takes to add to last year's win.

Trainer: Henry Dwyer

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 8-1

Asfoora 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Henry Dwyer

13 Azure Angel

Not yet won above Listed level; anything but disgraced when in mid-division in the King Charles III at Royal Ascot and when a close fifth to Redorange in a course and distance Listed race after, but it's hard to see her in this picture.

Trainer: Ed Bethell

Jockey: Danny Tudhope

Forecast odds: 150-1

Azure Angel 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Edward Bethell

14 Heavenly Heather

Her tremendous progress was highlighted by a close sixth in the King Charles III at Ascot (good to firm, probably acts on soft), but her hopes were ended by some interference in a course and distance Listed race won by Redorange next time; can't rule out her finding a bit more even now but this bar is high.

Trainer: Tracy Waggott

Jockey: Barry McHugh

Forecast odds: 50-1

Heavenly Heather 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Barry McHugh Tnr: Tracy Waggott

15 Rayevka

Stays 6f well but this looks her trip and, following a Group 3 win at Longchamp (soft) she so nearly held on in the King Charles III (good to firm) at Royal Ascot, where Mission Central was better positioned on the stands' side; has come from off the pace on her last two starts, which is a worry on this track, but she has a strong form chance.

Trainer: Francis Henri Graffard

Jockey: Mickael Barzalona

Forecast odds: 11-2

Rayevka 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Mickael Barzalona Tnr: F-H Graffard

16 Time For Sandals

Won Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in 2025, then finished a close third to Jm Jungle in a Group 2 at Goodwood (5f, good to soft); she's had a chequered season but the return to Goodwood last time may have helped when again close up in third; now needs to find more in this company.

Trainer: Harry Eustace

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Forecast odds: 25-1

Time For Sandals 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Harry Eustace

17 Fitzella

Group 3 winner over 6f at Ascot as a two-year-old and she ran her best race of the year back there when fifth of 22 in the Commonwealth Cup in June; has had excuses since and although she should have plenty to find at this level in only her second 5f run, at least the track will suit her front-running style.

Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Colin Keane

Forecast odds: 150-1

Fitzella 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Hugo Palmer

18 Pershaada

Out of a Listed winner on soft; has improved with each of three turf runs at 5f (good and good to firm), picking up impressively in two-year-old Group 3 at the big Goodwood meeting, considering she had to wait for a run; looks capable of better and she has to be respected in receipt of a big weight allowance.

Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Forecast odds: 14-1

Pershaada 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Richard Hannon

Nunthorpe Stakes tip

The change in the weather has muddied the waters with so many of the runners having shown their best form on fast ground and also having had uneven campaigns. Rayevka won on soft in France earlier in the year and was a little unfortunate not to hold on against Mission Central at Ascot but she often comes from off the pace which isn't usually ideal on this track. Last year's winner Asfoora continues to set a high standard and although it's not as high as in the past, she may be able to have a say. American Affair can also be involved but a chance is taken on BACIO coping with underfoot conditions and confirming the brilliance he showed at Royal Ascot on a track that may well play more to his strengths. His low draw should also be helpful judged on past results in most of the recent runnings. The two-year-old Pershaada is also interesting with her huge weight allowance, while Starlust makes some appeal among the outsiders.

Bacio 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Juan J Hernandez Tnr: Wesley A Ward

Read more York Raceday Intel:

Wesley Ward's spectacular Ascot winner Bacio heads Nunthorpe line-up - plus confirmed runners for Friday's other big races at York

The lowdown on Wesley Ward's hot Nunthorpe favourite Bacio - and why our tipster will be 'very surprised' if he is beaten

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