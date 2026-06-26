2026 Northumberland Plate pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Phill Anderson's ratings for every contender

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A full field of 20 will go to post in the ferociously competitive Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate , one of the liveliest betting heats of the Flat season. But who will come out on top? Our runner-by-runner guide features quotes and star ratings.

Phill Anderson's view: Trainer George Scott has a top-class stayer now – Caballo De Mar went off third-favourite for the Gold Cup at Ascot last week – but this horse might be his next best. He won the Marathon on All-Weather Championships finals day here in 2024 and finished second again in April. Would probably need a Listed or Group-class performance to win, and he is 1-6 at that level.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: George Scott: "He loves the track and seems in good shape. He has top weight and is an older statesman now, but if he's on a going day he'll run well."

Prydwen 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: George Scott

Phill Anderson's view: To local lad Brian Ellison, the Northumberland Plate is the Derby, and when he finally won it in 2024 this horse trailed in second-last. He's picked up more than £400,000 in prize-money, but he's eight now and hasn't been competitive on the Flat for a couple of years. You'd want bigger than 25-1 in a wide-open contest.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Brian Ellison: "If it rides deep, which it might do, it will suit him. He's in good form."

Tashkhan 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Brian Ellison

Phill Anderson's view: Course winner who showed promise over staying trips last season, and his mark has been protected by a campaign over insufficient distances in 2026. However, the market is wise to that and, while he warrants respect, he hardly looks like value as a 3-1 favourite on his first try at two miles.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Richard Hughes: "He's got a good profile, I suppose. He won there last year in the Racing League and we decided we'd come back for this. He's trained well and had a nice prep run over a mile last week."

Circus Of Rome 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Richard Hughes

Phill Anderson's view: His yard is the dominant force with stayers in the north, but has won the Plate only once, back in 1994. He boiled over at Goodwood in the last heatwave, so the hot weather is a worry. If he keeps his cool, he may get an easy lead.

Star rating: **

Align The Stars 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Charlie Johnston

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Phill Anderson's view: Last year’s winner, taking his form figures in this race to 291. He hasn't caught fire this year and low-drawn runners don’t have a good recent record in this race – just one horse drawn lower than seven has won since the switch to the all-weather. He finished second to the top-class Trueshan off a higher mark in the 2022 running, but was a sprightly four-year-old then.

Star rating: ***

Jockey's view: Rob Hornby: "He's not getting any younger but he's in good shape and he's been gearing up for this."

Spirit Mixer 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Andrew Balding

Phill Anderson's view: The only colt in the field, he didn’t get a clear run at Royal Ascot last week. He previously looked like a stayer going places when winning on his first try at two miles. There’s something to be said for winning four of his last seven, and this unexposed sort may keep hold of the crown jewels a little longer if he can make it five from eight.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Sean Woods: "He's come out of his race at Ascot, where he had no luck whatsoever, very well. He's won at Newcastle, but has a bad draw to overcome."

Bahadur 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: S Woods

Phill Anderson's view: Only four wins to his name, but has placed 12 times, including a career-best effort when beaten a neck by Spirit Mixer in this race last year. His trainer, who excels with stayers, seems to have turned a corner and this will have been the plan. Looks overpriced.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Ian Williams: “He’s in there off a decent weight – he's just a few pounds higher than when he was second last year – and he's in good form.”

Dancing In Paris 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: Ian Williams

Phill Anderson's view: Ewan Whillans trains just over the Scottish border and came within a neck of landing Newcastle's big jumps handicap, the Eider Chase, in 2024. He has turned this previously consistent sort into a winner. He finished a good fifth in the Chester Cup from a wide draw last time and has to be high on the shortlist at double-figure odds, having already won over two miles at Newcastle.

Star rating: *****

Trainer's view: Ewan Whillans: "We got to Newcastle last week for a racecourse gallop and he worked well. He's fit, fresh and ready to go."

Team Player 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Greg Fairley Tnr: Ewan Whillans

Phill Anderson's view: The sole mare in the line-up. Her yard is flying, but she didn’t figure on her only course visit when in the form of her life and there’s a suspicion the handicapper has her where he wants her.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Alan King: "I've been trying to keep her simmering away and I just hope she hasn't gone over the top."

Blazeon Five 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Alan King

Phill Anderson's view: Spent four years off the track before returning to action in September, and it was a remarkable training performance to get him to win within two runs. The form of his most recent Thirsk fourth looks okay and his jockey, Rhys Elliott, takes 5lb off his back, which can only help.

Star rating: ***

Elysian Flame 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rhys Elliott (5lb) Tnr: Samantha & Jacqueline Coward

Phill Anderson's view: At his best when delivered late, which often suits this venue, but there have to be significant stamina concerns given he has only twice raced beyond a mile and a half and puttered out both times.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Dylan Cunha: "The ground was too soft for him last time. He won well the time before. He was too far back in this race last year but still ran well."

Asgard's Captain 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Dylan Cunha

Phill Anderson's view: Seems short enough in the betting for one with form figures of 9047 in the last year. Neither his form nor pedigree point towards him being a stayer. The market is possibly fearing an unexposed runner from the Brian Ellison yard, but he has a lot to prove.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Brian Ellison: "This has always been the plan since we got him. He's working very well and I think he's got a good chance."

Saint Etienne 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Brian Ellison

Phill Anderson's view: Sir Mark Prescott, the handicap king who started training just after The Beatles split up, has never won this major handicap. He has course form, and loads of all-weather form generally, including a win at Lingfield last time. He needs another career best, though, and is running off a mark 3lb higher than he should be.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Sir Mark Prescott: "You'd think something will be better handicapped, but you'd feel he'll run his race."

Synergism 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Phill Anderson's view: Ado McGuinness's runners are always worth a look in these races, and he was fourth from a 2lb lower mark in this race last season. While he’s been running well in defeat this term, including a third in the Chester Cup, there’s nothing to suggest he’s improved. The type to run well without bothering the judge.

Star rating: ***

Tribal Star 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Adam Caffrey Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

Phill Anderson's view: Has just a Nottingham maiden win to his name, but his Racing Post Ratings tell you that he’s improved since. However, he can be a bit too keen in his races and he's not certain to get a strong pace to aim at, despite the big field. Unexposed and his yard is going great guns, but there’s a suspicion that better options are available at the prices.

Star rating: ***

Ride The Thunder 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

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Phill Anderson's view: Won three of his first six but then spent a year off the track and hasn’t looked quite the same since. Back on his last winning mark, but he’s not the obvious form choice.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Ralph Beckett: "He’s been training very well, but it’s a terrible draw."

Moon Over Miami 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Phill Anderson's view: Looked like he was going to win the 2024 Cesarewitch before just failing to last home. Only run once since, at Kempton last month, and while it’s hard to gauge where he’s at, he was a consistent sort in his pomp and is 1-1 at the track. If you want to have a swing at a big price, you could do a lot worse.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Ian Williams: "It's been a long road back with him, but his run at Kempton recently was very good and he's come out of that race very well.”

Aqwaam 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Mikey Sheehy Tnr: Ian Williams

Phill Anderson's view: Hurdle winner at Newcastle but was only 11th in last year’s renewal on his sole run on the Tapeta here. Beaten eight lengths in the Chester Cup and doesn’t look well treated on any recent Flat form.

Star rating: *

Zanndabad 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: N G McCullagh Tnr: A J Martin

Phill Anderson's view: Struggled on the Flat and over jumps since joining this yard from Henry de Bromhead and, while his best form has come on all-weather, he seems very risky.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Matt Crawley: "He’s an outsider, but he definitely retains ability. If he could put it all together on the day, I could see him running a nice race and being there or thereabouts."

Gentleman Joe 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Warren Fentiman (3lb) Tnr: Matt Crawley

Phill Anderson's view: Lightly raced French recruit who has shown promise in two starts for James Owen without threatening to win. The trainer has a knack of steadily improving these types, but this one doesn’t seem like an obvious candidate for marathon trips.

Star rating: *

Kirchner 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: James Owen

Phill Anderson's Northumberland Plate 1-2-3 prediction

1 Team Player

2 Dancing In Paris

3 Aqwaam

4 Bahadur

Team Player 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Greg Fairley Tnr: Ewan Whillans

Read more:

'We calculated it right' - Sir Mark Prescott hoping to finally crack the Northumberland Plate puzzle



'Odds of 33-1 look far too big' - why this horse can win the Northumberland Plate or the Irish Derby this weekend

'He has a huge chance' - two monster gambles in the Northumberland Plate and connections are full of confidence

2026 Northumberland Plate tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict

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