2026 King Charles III pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Robbie Wilders' ratings for every contender

A field of 26 will go to post for this Group 1 speed test at Ascot, but who will come out on top in the King Charles III Stakes ? Here's our runner-by-runner guide featuring quotes and star ratings for the big sprint at 3.40.

Robbie Wilders' view: Surprises and British sprinting go hand in hand, yet nobody foresaw this horse’s 100-1 Nunthorpe second. Blew his mark there and disappointing recent efforts mean he is sliding down the weights. The cheekpieces he wore at York are reapplied and he was a Windsor Castle winner in its old guise.

Star rating: *

Assistant trainer's view: Adam Ryan: "His best form was his second over this trip in the Nunthorpe last year and if he gets back to that he would have a chance. He was travelling well until the furlong pole at York last time and we think the drop back to a stiff five should suit him."

Ain't Nobody 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Robbie Wilders' view: Defending champ is a stellar advertisement for Jim Goldie’s Midas touch with slow-burners. Lost his first five handicaps off marks in the high 60s and low 70s before things clicked last season. Sustained an injury after his Royal Ascot heroics and has been brought along steadily with this in mind. Big shout after a solid prep.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Jim Goldie: "He came down on Sunday and had a stretch out on the track this morning and seems in good order. He was drawn 16 when he won it last year and is in 18 this time which I would have picked myself if I had the chance. We couldn’t be happier with him but it’s a strong horse race as it was last year."

American Affair 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Robbie Wilders' view: Better than the result in the Commonwealth Cup and found his swagger when rattling the crossbar in the July Cup before earning his Group 1 breakthrough at Haydock. Unexposed over a stiff 5f and undone by a penalty and lack of match practice at York last time.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Mick Appleby: "He’s going back to five furlongs but has plenty of boot and the stiff finish should suit him. He was a bit unlucky in running there in the Commonwealth Cup last year so hopefully he gets a clear passage and he looks well drawn among the high numbers."

Big Mojo 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

Robbie Wilders' view: Came alive in Meydan over the winter and back from a break after being stretched by 6f in the Al Quoz Sprint. Fittingly named hold-up performer is one from one over course and distance, but that came against decent handicappers.

Star rating: *

Joint-trainer's view: Simon Crisford: "We gave him a racecourse gallop on the July course last week when William Buick rode him and he went well. He has had a break since running in Dubai in winter and he should outrun his odds."

Cover Up 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James McDonald Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Robbie Wilders' view: Boxed his way through the handicap ranks in the autumn and looked a Group winner-in-waiting when third at Naas, meeting all sorts of bother. Stall one didn’t help either in the Temple and will emerge from that box again, which may be another hindrance.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Jack Channon: "It’s the third time in a row that Getreadytorumble has got stall one which is unfortunate but he deserves to take his chance."

Getreadytorumble 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Jack Channon

Robbie Wilders' view: Jamie Spencer, renowned for his in-saddle patience but deadly on a front-runner, is two from two aboard this bullet sprinter in 2026. Touched 1.83 on Betfair when collared late in the Temple and the expectation is that the petrol runs out at the business end of this more demanding test.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Robert Cowell: "We hoped that the draw would be kind to him which it looks to have done as he’s in 23. He was not far off Night Raider and last year’s winner of this at Haydock last time so he should be bang there. It would be nice to win the race again and in my book he’s a bit overpriced."

Jakajaro 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Robert Cowell

Robbie Wilders' view: Another who waved goodbye to handicaps and had his fun in the King George Stakes last summer. That victory is an anomaly, given the Racing Post Rating he posted is 9lb higher than anything he has achieved on his other 40 starts.

Star rating: *

Joint-trainer's view: John Quinn: "He didn’t perform at Haydock last time but he’s been in good shape at home since and this stiff five should play to his strengths. He has a middle draw in stall 14, so he has options from there."

Jm Jungle 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Robbie Wilders' view: Gelding this rare talent was an inspired move. He made all in the Palace House then demonstrated a tactical versatility we didn’t know he had to win the Temple from off the speed. I’d be singing his name in the chorus of Night Fever by the Bee Gees if I were the Emir of Qatar.

Star rating: ****

Racing adviser's view: Richard Brown: "We were delighted with his seasonal return in the Palace House when his attitude seemed to have changed since gelding and he backed that up in the Temple Stakes despite things going wrong for him."

Night Raider 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

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Robbie Wilders' view: Australia laughed at Turkey in the World Cup - will Bjorn Baker be laughing at the whole of Europe after this? Perhaps, as the southern hemisphere sprinters are a cut above ours. The formlines speak for themselves and he stays 6f. A hard-run 5f may be a winning formula.

Star rating: ****

Assistant trainer's view: Luke Hilton: "He’s travelled over fantastic and we couldn’t be happier with him since he arrived last week. He likes to be up on the speed and we were hoping to get a middle to stands’ side draw which we look to have got in 19."

Overpass 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Joshua Parr Tnr: Bjorn Baker

Robbie Wilders' view: Liquor loses its flavour over time once opened, but we are seeing the opposite from Rumstar. The effervescent six-year-old’s close second to Night Raider at Newmarket was almost a lifetime best and he raced away from the front-running winner. Goes well fresh and a huge run is pending.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Jonny Portman: "We’ve kept him fresh since Newmarket where he finished second in the Palace House. He ran as well there as he did when winning it 12 months previously and the winner Night Raider has franked the form since."

Rumstar 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Jonathan Portman

Robbie Wilders' view: Went up a level in the second half of the 2025 season and shaped well in the Palace House on his return to Clive Cox, who won this a decade ago. Below that form when fancied in the Temple and must find at least half a stone on his best efforts.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Clive Cox: "He just didn't enjoy the ground in the Temple Stakes at Haydock last time. He's come out of it in great order and I'm looking forward to getting him back to Ascot, as it's a track he's shown a good level of form at before."

Shagraan 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Clive Cox

Robbie Wilders' view: 2024 Breeders’ Cup winner was sent to stud after his fourth in last year's King Charles III. Infertility hindered his paddock career and he fired a blank in the rearranged Achilles on his return to racing. The run will have been needed, but perhaps another is required before we see his peak.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Ralph Beckett: "He’s training well and we were pleased with his effort at Carlisle last time, from which we think he has improved."

Starlust 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Robbie Wilders' view: This Aussie queen has exposed our shortcomings in this domain. Her European scalps include successes in this race, the Nunthorpe and the Abbaye, but this campaign has been quiet. Will likely spring back to life at some point, although she’ll be eight in August. A concern her best days are behind her.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Henry Dwyer: "She clearly needed her first two runs fitness-wise and we just felt last time she didn't really apply herself on what was a very choppy track at Haydock. A fresh track will be in her wheelhouse with the blinkers going back on. I think every time she's been in a position to win, she has done, and when she hasn't run well there have been genuine excuses."

Asfoora 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Henry Dwyer

Robbie Wilders' view: Only rated 98, but is a breakthrough black-type winner this spring, so why not roll the dice? Her past two starts have granted her access to the three-figure club on RPRs and she has belatedly found her home in 5f sprints. This is a free hit.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Ed Bethell: "She would need everything to drop right for her to win but she looks well drawn in 25 and hopefully she can pick up some of the pieces."

Azure Angel 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Edward Bethell

Robbie Wilders' view: Ties in with Shagraan on their World Trophy meeting and Abbaye disappointment from the widest draw is forgiven. Again stuck on a wing in the Palace House and a suspicion she is capable of more, and this race demands that.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: William Haggas: "She’s a genuine filly who has a low draw but she’s drawn close to a fancied one so hopefully she can overcome that."

First Instinct 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Robbie Wilders' view: Mega-consistent at four but that reliability has evaded her in 2026. Perhaps she was behind schedule on her first run and the first-time cheekpieces she wore at Haydock are discarded for the regular visor. Reached her zenith when second in this a year ago.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: William Knight: "She'll like the conditions after wheel-spinning on soft at Haydock last time but I would have preferred a higher draw than three. Night Raider is not a million miles from us so hopefully she can get a tow into it."

Frost At Dawn 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: William Knight

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Robbie Wilders' view: Made history when a 200-1 winner from 19lb wrong on All-Weather Finals Day 14 months ago and chased home Jakajaro at York last month. Has improved for sprinting, but needs a divine miracle in her first Group race.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Tracy Waggott: "It’s our first ever runner at Royal Ascot and the owners have always wanted a runner there. She ran well behind Jakajaro at York last time and I just hope she runs well and does us proud and we have a good day out."

Heavenly Heather 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Barry McHugh Tnr: Tracy Waggott

Robbie Wilders' view: A player for this a year ago on the strength of her Temple win, but denied herself the chance due to unruliness at the start. Unable to replicate her Temple display in six subsequent runs and probably best watched.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Ed Walker: "I think she's a massive price. It's probably quite an open race and she showed she was coming back to form last time. As long as she behaves and does everything right, she should run well, she's in good form."

Mgheera 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

Robbie Wilders' view: Eye-catching fourth behind Azure Angel at Bath and a slow break wasn't ideal in the Palace House. Held by a few of these there, but looked worth a crack at a top sprint when beating Redorange at Deauville. Still unlikely to be good enough.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Jack Channon: "She's better drawn (16) than our other runner and providing the Australian horse is not head and shoulders above everything she should be on the premises. She’s a ridiculous price."

Miss Attitude 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: Jack Channon

Robbie Wilders' view: French raider is back for more after outrunning 150-1 odds 12 months ago. Sandwiched between that were two Group 3 triumphs, one over Rayevka. Not good enough in the Al Quoz Sprint when last seen and limitations will probably be exposed again.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Mario Baratti: "It was always the plan to give her a break after Dubai. I'm quite optimistic because I think she's better than last year, when we weren't far off in this race. She has more maturity and continues to progress. In Dubai she finished in front of Rayevka and just behind Lazzat over a trip which is further than her best. She's travelled over well and is in good form, having had a little stretch of the legs on the racecourse this [Monday] morning."

Monteille 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Cristian Demuro Tnr: Mario Baratti

Robbie Wilders' view: 5f experiment worked for this daughter of Ascot sprint legend Blue Point in a Longchamp Group 3 last month. There was a wow factor about that and Francis Graffard would have left something to work on. She may be peaking at the right time.

Star rating: *****

Trainer's view: Francis Graffard: "She's a five-furlong, fast-ground filly and she is at the peak of her form. You always need luck in sprints but I think she is in the right race."

Rayevka 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Mickael Barzalona Tnr: F-H Graffard

Robbie Wilders' view: Thriving to win three of her last four and would be seeking a five-timer if Flora Of Bermuda hadn't spoiled the party in the Ellen Chaloner. Cosy winner of the Cecil Frail and among the more appealing options of the black-type-hunting females.

Star rating: ***

Jockey's view: Billy Loughnane: "I'm excited to see her back at five furlongs as I’ve been begging for her to drop in trip for a while. She has a lot of natural speed and with a good set-up to the race she could be a bit overpriced."

Rosy Affair 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Robbie Wilders' view: Versatile performer who can deal with a stiff 6f and sharp 5f. This is somewhere in between and she added to her trainer's outstanding royal meeting record when plundering the 2025 Commonwealth Cup. Not the most trustworthy, but merits a spot on the longlist.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Harry Eustace: "She’s drawn away from a lot of the main contenders apart from Night Raider and it will be nice to get her back on fast ground at a track she won at last year. She ran well over this trip at Goodwood last year to give us every confidence she will be effective at it and if she runs well she could go back there on Saturday."

Time For Sandals 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Harry Eustace

Robbie Wilders' view: Beaten at skimpy odds in a York Listed race and it will take more than a first-time visor to transform this one's fortunes, but gets weight from the older horses and Bradsell offered hope for three-year-old challengers three seasons ago.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: James Owen: "He’s got a nice high draw and he has the visor on for the first time and he’s worked bloody well in it at home. He’s a big price but I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him this year."

Aspect Island 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: James Owen

Robbie Wilders' view: I was ready to load up on this fast-improving youngster if he contested the Palace of Holyroodhouse, but his team want more. Showed a fine turn of foot to win 6f sprints at Lingfield's two tracks and has great potential, although a lack of experience raises doubts.

Star rating: ***

Racing manager's view: Alison Begley: "We were thinking of the Commonwealth Cup but he’s got a lot of natural speed so George Scott thought this was the better option. He’s a raw speedball and whether this is a year too soon for him we’ll see but we think a lot of him."

Behike 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: George Scott

Robbie Wilders' view: Coolmore seldom have time for geldings, but he is paying his way. Landed the inaugural juvenile race here on Champions Day and has since won two Listed events. Aided by his high draw both times and it's an unknown how he'll slot into this company.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Aidan O'Brien: "He's very quick and has done nothing wrong this year in his two runs at Naas. He’s in good form and we’re looking forward to seeing how he gets on against the older sprinters."

Mission Central 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

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