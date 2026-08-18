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Raceday Intel

2026 Juddmonte International tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict

It does not get much better than this, Wednesday's Juddmonte International at York set for a superstar clash between Ombudsman and Constitution River. Read on for a full runner-by-runner guide and tip for one of the highlights of the season.

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Juddmonte International Stakes: full list of runners and riders

1 Almaqam

Five-year-old who showed career-best form to win the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in May on his reappearance. Beaten just over seven lengths by Ombudsman when fourth in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot (1m2f) where the fast ground may not have been ideal; today's surface is unlikely to be so quick and he's not ruled out each-way.

TrainerEd Walker
Jockey: Kieran Shoemark
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Almaqam15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

2 Devil's Advocate

Listed runner-up at Kempton in April but he was a pacemaker for stablemate Ombudsman in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, when well beaten at 66-1, and that's set to be his role again.

TrainerJohn and Thady Gosden
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 200-1

Silk
Devil's Advocate15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3 Ombudsman

Impressive in this race last year (good to firm) and took Group 1 tally to four with a four-length win in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot (1m2f, good to firm) in June last time; star three-year-old Constitution River is a new rival but this fellow will be very tough to beat if producing his brilliant best.

TrainerJohn and Thady Gosden
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 11-10

Silk
Ombudsman15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

4 Pride Of Arras

York has brought out the best in him, as evidenced by last season's Group 2 wins in the Dante (course and distance, good to firm) and Great Voltigeur (1m4f, good to firm) and last month's second behind Item in the Group 2 York Stakes over course and distance (good to firm). He may have been inconvenienced by making the running last time but has something to find back in a Group 1.

Trainer: Ralph Beckett
Jockey: Rossa Ryan
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Pride Of Arras15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

5 Zaydann

From the family of Arc winner Zarkava and this lightly raced four-year-old made it five wins in a row with Group 3 success at Vichy (1m2f, soft) four weeks ago. Has also won on good ground. This race is considerably hotter and others have a lot more substance to their form but he did it cosily last time and could still have lots more to offer for top French trainer who saddled Calandagan to finish second in this race in 2024 with the same silks; each-way possibilities.

Trainer: Francis Henri Graffard
Jockey: Mickael Barzalona
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Zaydann15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Mickael Barzalona Tnr: F-H Graffard

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6 Action

Runner-up to Item in the Dante over course and distance (good) in May but well beaten in Group 1s on his next three starts, having made the running each time; looks set for pacemaking duties once more; hard to fancy.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ronan Whelan
Forecast odds: 200-1

Silk
Action15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: A P O'Brien

7 Constitution River

Runner-up on debut last July and 5-5 since, posting Group 1 wins on his last two starts in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly and the Eclipse at Sandown. He's never faced a rival as good as Ombudsman but was impressive when winning the Eclipse by three lengths and has the potential to give the Godolphin horse a serious challenge.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 13-8

Silk
Constitution River15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

8 Hawk Mountain

Won the Group 1 Futurity at Doncaster (1m, heavy) last October and reappeared with Group 3 win at Chantilly (1m1f, good to soft) in May; close second to Constitution River in the Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly next time, then beaten just over three lengths by the same stablemate when third in the Eclipse at Sandown (1m2f, good to firm). Has work to do but he could show improvement if settling better than on his last two starts.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Wayne Lordan
Forecast odds: 14-1

Silk
Hawk Mountain15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

9 Item

Made it 3-3 when winning the Group 2 Dante over course and distance (good) in May on reappearance and bounced back from soft-ground Derby flop to win the Group 2 York Stakes over course and distance last month (good to firm; Pride Of Arras second). Ombudsman and fellow three-year-old Constitution River have achieved more but his two course wins have come with something in hand and it's hard to identify where the ceiling of his ability lies, especially at York. Entitled to respect.

Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Colin Keane
Forecast odds: 6-1

Silk
Item15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

Juddmonte International tip

By Ben Hutton

Aidan O'Brien has won this seven times, with three-year-olds on the last three of those occasions, and his impressive Eclipse winner Constitution River is a riveting new opponent for OMBUDSMAN. However, the Godolphin five-year-old was dominant when taking this prize 12 months ago, and when winning the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, and if he's at the top of his game it will take an immense performance to beat him. It's not necessarily a two-horse race, with the unexposed three-year-old Item having won two course and distance Group 2s in fine style this season.

Read these next...

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Kalpana set to clash with Minnie Hauk and progressive Irish Oaks winner Johanna Walsh in Yorkshire Oaks 

 'It's no easy task' - Balding relishes Item challenge in a Juddmonte International twice named the world's best race in the last six years 

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