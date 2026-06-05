2026 Derby pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Keith Melrose's ratings for every contender

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The Betfred Derby is worth £2 million and has attracted a field of 14 runners. Read our horse-by-horse guide, featuring top quotes and star ratings, to the famous Epsom Classic, live on ITV and RTV at 4.00.

Keith Melrose's view: Would have been a major player on his juvenile form, when he was third to 2,000 Guineas winner Bow Echo and second to French Derby runner-up Hawk Mountain. It looked like he wanted nothing to do with racing on his first run this season, and he still looked awkward when push came to shove in the Dante last time, but he did at least run a lot better, following home Item. Cheekpieces go on now. Has the talent, but the application is in doubt.

Star rating: **

Action 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Keith Melrose's view: Has yet to win a race and the Derby is hardly the place to start. The only thing in his favour is that the horse who beat him last time, Water To Wine, looks destined for the top.

Star rating: *

Alderman 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

Keith Melrose's view: Cost 1.1 million guineas as a yearling and is bred to win a Derby: dad Frankel produces Classic winners for fun and his mum's sister Midday was second in the Oaks. Belatedly looked the part on his only outing of 2026, when he handled Newmarket's quirks admirably. The draw has been kind at even quirkier Epsom, but the niggle is whether he will be quite good enough. Could be the each-way bet in the race.

Star rating: ****

Ancient Egypt 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Keith Melrose's view: Has recorded his wins at Brighton and Lingfield, two tracks said to be similar in layout to Epsom. That means this rank outsider should at least handle the track as he disappears out the back of the telly.

Star rating: *

A Taste Of Glory 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Andrew Balding

Keith Melrose's view: Has twice been third behind Maltese Cross, who is a contender today. On neither occasion has he looked to have any chance of reversing the form, so if you back him you are on a wing and a prayer even before factoring in his tricky draw in stall two.

Star rating: *

Balzac 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

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Keith Melrose's view: Six and a half lengths ahead of Balzac, and just a neck behind Maltese Cross, in Lingfield's big trial last time and comes here with more potential, having got there via a novice race at Redcar. His sire New Bay is excellent, his half-brother Absurde won the Ebor and his trainer Ralph Beckett is bound to win the Derby at some point. This colt gives him a puncher's chance of making it this year.

Star rating: ***

Bay Of Brilliance 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Keith Melrose's view: Words like 'battallion' and 'cavalry' may be something of a cliche in racing, but the four Aidan O'Brien runners in the Derby are likely to act as a military unit of sorts. This horse will be their general, their king. He had a pacemaker setting Sabastian Sawe fractions in his trial at Chester and his yard produced a masterclass in setting up a race up for Constitution River in Sunday's French Derby. That horse would have won this race, in my view. This one might, but I wouldn't be mad keen on taking odds around 2-1.

Star rating: ****

Benvenuto Cellini 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Keith Melrose's view: You might think he's too ridiculously named to win the Derby, but Santa Claus did it in 1964. That horse had already won the Irish 2,000 Guineas, whereas this one has only won a couple of Group 3s. Only third in the Dante last time, and Aidan O'Brien never runs his best Derby hopes in that race anyway.

Star rating: **

Christmas Day 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Keith Melrose's view: Sir Michael Stoute was the last trainer to have a Derby winner (Workforce, 2010) in Juddmonte's famous green-and-pink silks. Stoute has retired now, but this unbeaten Juddmonte colt has taken the route to the Derby that he made famous, going from novices straight to the Dante at York. That was a messy enough race, but this horse's class shone through the murk and you have to be excited by what's still to come. Isn't that what the Derby is all about?

Star rating: *****

Item 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

Keith Melrose's view: In case you were wondering, a former world heavyweight champion, played by Russell Crowe in the 2005 movie Cinderella Man. Got knocked down in the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown, got back up again to win the Derby Trial there a month later. Beat Pierre Bonnard in that race, but did so because of a superior change of pace and the sense is there will be a stronger gallop on here, which would dull that skill.

Star rating: ***

James J Braddock 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

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Keith Melrose's view: Has never won by far, but he has always run in good races and the form of his Lingfield win last time is even better than it looks on paper. Stall one is a tricky draw, but at least this week's rain is unlikely to be bad news. He's officially French-bred but has a German family and the received wisdom is that they cope well with softer ground.

Star rating: ****

Maltese Cross 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Keith Melrose's view: Has been strong in the betting ever since the rain arrived and skeptics might quip that's because boats like him go well on water. He won a French Group 1 on 'very soft' ground last year, which earned him Derby favouritism over the winter, but has not looked quite the same in two runs this year, but then nor has he had the sort of test of stamina that is bound to suit. A real poser of a horse, or at least he would have been if you could still back him at 10-1.

Star rating: ***

Pierre Bonnard 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: A P O'Brien

Keith Melrose's view: Connections went all in to pay 4.3 million guineas for him and have chosen not to fold despite him failing to win any of his first three races. His price tag, pedigree and top trainer are all positives. That he looks nowhere near good enough at this stage is a more powerful negative.

Star rating: *

Poker 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: K R Burke

Keith Melrose's view: Looked smart when winning on his debut and largely backed that up when second in Epsom's trial for the Derby. Could easily be a Group horse and would be a fairytale winner for his relatively small yard, but if you like fairytales then the Derby, racing's quintessentially elitist race, rarely delivers for you.

Star rating: *

Rebel Rocker 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Faye Bramley

Keith Melrose's Derby 1-2-3 prediction

1 Item

2 Ancient Egypt

3 Benvenuto Cellini

Item 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

Read more Raceday Intel:

Confirmed runners and riders for the Derby and Oaks at Epsom: Christophe Soumillon bags big ride for Aidan O'Brien

'He is progressive and unexposed at the trip' - why this horse can win the Betfred Derby

Who will win the 2026 Derby and Oaks at Epsom based on previous trends?

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