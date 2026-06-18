2026 Commonwealth Cup pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Keith Melrose's ratings for every contender

A field of 22 will go to post in the feature of day four of Royal Ascot, but who will come out on top in the Commonwealth Cup ? Our runner-by-runner guide features quotes and star ratings.

Keith Melrose's view: At last year's Royal Ascot, we were told Aidan O'Brien's best two-year-old had not made the journey. It was this lad, and as time has gone on that claim has increasingly resembled the schoolboy boast of 'You wouldn't know my girlfriend; she goes to a different school.' In three runs this season, he has looked a useful sprinter but no better. This race will have been the main aim, but he needs to show up a lot better to justify his price.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Aidan O'Brien: "We think we have Albert Einstein right and the high tempo of this race will really suit him. He ran well when dropped in trip last time and we think he's come forward for that."

Albert Einstein 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Keith Melrose's view: Now here's an interesting one. He has already been third in a Group 1 and this year has been bullied by the older boys a little, including in Tuesday's King Charles III Stakes when he found more trouble than Odysseus. His brother was second in two Group 1s over 6f at Ascot and I can see a career best from him today. That might be good enough for seventh, it might be good enough to place at monster odds.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: James Owen: "He ran a massive race on Tuesday when it just didn't work out for him as he got stopped two or three times. He finished full of running and he's got a great chance back in his age group."

Aspect Island 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: James Owen

Keith Melrose's view: Second in a few big races as a two-year-old, but has pretty much sunk without trace in two runs this season and now Aidan O'Brien is putting cheekpieces on him. That is rarely a good sign.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Aidan O'Brien: "We think Brussels is coming forward and he has done nicely since his run at Haydock."

Brussels 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Keith Melrose's view: Won the race to be the most precocious two-year-old when winning the Norfolk Stakes at this meeting last year. Was then off until April and there is no obvious sign that he has developed. That he is now wearing blinkers suggests it was not necessarily the plan to build him up for this race.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Aidan O'Brien: "Charles Darwin was disappointing at Naas last time but he hit a ridge and we think you can put a line through it. We think the blinkers will help as he's a lazy type at home."

Charles Darwin 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Keith Melrose's view: Think three-year-old sprinters, think Clive Cox. They seem to grow in the flower beds at his Lambourn yard. This one has taken the classic route to this race, winning a minor Group 2 as a juvenile and putting in a polished prep run here in May. There is a question whether he will be quite good enough, but at least he's still an each-way price.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Clive Cox: “He won the Pavilion Stakes over course and distance and I've been really pleased with him since.”

Coppull 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Keith Melrose's view: Shaped like the best horse in the race Coppull won here in May and ran even better in the Sandy Lane at Haydock, the main trial for this race, next time. The problem is Venetian Sun brushed him off like he wasn't there that day and it is hard to see how he turns the form around.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: William Haggas: "He's very well and should run a good race but he's drawn three and it looks as though you need to be high."

Division 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: William Haggas

Keith Melrose's view: Won at this meeting last year, but has barely improved since. It's really hard to see him being good enough.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Eve Johnson Houghton: "Karl Burke's filly will be hard to beat but he's in really good form and he loves Ascot."

Havana Hurricane 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Keith Melrose's view: Even some racing experts couldn't tell you what the Prix Sigy is, but it is one of France's best trials for the Commonwealth Cup. Last year's winner finished second in this race. My Calyx Cen won the 2026 running in April and is still pretty new to sprinting, so there is potential for him to do better, but he needs to.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Patrik Olave Valdivielso: "It’s a Group 1 in Ascot so you never really know until you run but we’re happy with him. He looks like he has taken a lot of natural speed from his sire."

My Calyx Cen 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Aurelien Lemaitre Tnr: Patrik Olave Valdivielso

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Keith Melrose's view: Looked to have his limitations exposed against some of the world's best sprinters when last seen in Dubai in March. Horses will often carry improvement out there back to Britain, but in this case the amount needed is huge.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Ed Walker: "He missed Epsom due to the soft ground and you can put a line through his previous effort in the Al Quoz Sprint, which was a big ask. He'd won his two previous starts in Dubai.”

Northern Champion 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Ed Walker

Keith Melrose's view: Has been given a kicking the twice he's come against names we Europeans might recognise, but in his own patch he has looked pretty good. The race he won by three lengths last time was not a big one, but it was worth more than £200,000. There are probably too many unknowns, but with the rain now forecast to stay away he should at least get conditions to suit.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Wesley Ward: "He's a big, imposing horse and he's very fast but every race at Royal Ascot is competitive."

Outfielder 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Wesley A Ward

Keith Melrose's view: Going for the Gimcrack meant he was seen as his trainer's best two-year-old last year, and he came well clear in that race with a horse we haven't seen since. His last run might have been a stretch of the legs, but putting cheekpieces on him suggests things have not gone entirely to plan.

Star rating: **

Assistant trainer's view: Adam Ryan: "He had very good form as a two-year-old. He needs to step up on his run in the Sandy Lane but he ran well here last year and we've always liked him."

Rock On Thunder 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Keith Melrose's view: His sire is Blue Point, who is the daddy of dads at Ascot these days, although he is bred for the Arc on his mum's side. Came into the Prix Texanita, France's other big trial for this, as odds-on favourite but flopped. Even on previous form, he needed to improve.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Francis Graffard: “Samangan is really a fast-ground horse. He’s been training really well, Mickael Barzalona galloped him the other day and was very pleased with him on fast ground. You need a bit of luck but he's at the top of his form and if he gets his ground he could be interesting.”

Samangan 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Mickael Barzalona Tnr: F-H Graffard

Keith Melrose's view: That man Cox again. To me, Coppull has the better chance as he has the superior body of work. This one came from nowhere to win a major trial at Newbury, gunning it from the gates and holding off Albert Einstein. It will be harder to pull that off in a Group 1 at Ascot.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Clive Cox: "He's drawn low but has some excellent form and I've been very pleased with him since his success in the Carnarvon Stakes."

Song Of The Clyde 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Clive Cox

Keith Melrose's view: Ran well behind Mission Central in a 6f race here on British Champions Day, but that aside, he would be pretty much a no-hoper.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Karl Burke: "He’d prefer cut in the ground. He’s a good horse but I think he’s going to find this difficult."

Super Soldier 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Pierre-Louis Jamin Tnr: K R Burke

Keith Melrose's view: Won the two-year-old version of this race, the Middle Park, and that is still among the best form in the race. You can make some excuses for his two runs this year, and if he gets back to his best he will be placed.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Charlie Appleby: "I feel that Wise Approach has come forward with each run this year and a big field with plenty of cover is going to suit. Hopefully, he can produce the same turn of foot that he displayed when winning the Middle Park Stakes. He is in good shape and we are looking forward to it."

Wise Approach 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Keith Melrose's view: Her trainer Hugo Palmer gets his share of success at Ascot, although he would run the stable cat here if he could. She probably belongs in the latter group. The only performance that even entitles her to be running here came over seven furlongs.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Hugo Palmer: "She needs to find a new level of form but has run three times at Ascot and been first, second and fourth. Any of those results would do!"

Fitzella 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James McDonald Tnr: Hugo Palmer

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Keith Melrose's view: Ran the 1,000 Guineas winner close last autumn and recovered from nearly falling over herself to win on her first run this season. Like many, she has to find a lot of improvement to win, but she seems one of the likelier ones to dig it out.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Donnacha O'Brien: "She's been good since Naas and all her training has gone smoothly. The track and trip will suit her so we think she goes there with a decent chance."

Havana Anna 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Gavin Ryan Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

Keith Melrose's view: Has been placed in both the French trials already mentioned. That entitles her to a shot in this race, and the suspicion is that faster ground will suit her. The form gap is again the sticking point, especially as she has already had six goes in Listed and Group races.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Francis Graffard: “She always surprises me when she runs. You go to the races and she always gives her all. She enjoys her job and the owners will be very happy to go to Royal Ascot. She’s not much to look at in the paddock, she always performs well.”

Kimi Rey 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Clement Lecoeuvre Tnr: F-H Graffard

Keith Melrose's view: She split Coppull and Division here last month. Rightly seen as much the least interesting of the three, she nearly proved the doubters wrong at 66-1 last time.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Ed Walker: “She ran a huge race when narrowly beaten in the trial here last month and has been freshened up since. This has always been the target and I don't understand why she is 40-1. This looks an open race if you take out Venetian Sun, who's the most likely winner.”

Midnight Tango 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

Keith Melrose's view: Generally got found out against the best two-year-olds last year and it has been the same on her way to this race. There are loads of interesting outsiders in this, she is not one of them.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Michael Bell: "She's in very good form and looked effective over the trip at Haydock last time."

Spicy Marg 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Bell

Keith Melrose's view: Almost spoils this race, which but for her presence would be a puzzle. She won at this meeting last year, beat Gstaad in a Group 1, and looked nigh-on unbeatable when hosing up in the Sandy Lane at Haydock on her return to sprinting.

Brighton fans - and Hearts fans, for that matter - may want to cheer on this horse's joint-owner Tony Bloom. This Jambo loves trying to get 6-4 shots beaten even more, although I must confess I am finding it tough this time.

Star rating: *****

Trainer's view: Karl Burke: "It’s so hard to win races at Royal Ascot, let alone Group 1s. That said, she brings the best form into the race and she has what we think is a nice draw so all we need now is a clear run and she’ll have every chance of winning again."

Venetian Sun 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Keith Melrose's view: Normally this race has more failed Guineas horses in it. Spicy Marg and Venetian Sun ran in the 1,000 Guineas, while this filly ran in the French version. She pulled much too hard, and a return to sprinting is worth a try. A dark horse on form and, while her draw right over the far side in stall one would normally be a negative, three of the last four winners have come from that stall so clearly it can be done.

Star rating: ***

Joint-trainer's view: Simon and Ed Crisford: "The ground was really soft in the French Guineas and it didn't suit her at all. She's in good form but the draw in stall one might not be ideal, to say the least."

Zanthos 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

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