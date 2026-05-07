2026 Chester Cup pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Graeme Rodway's ratings for every contender

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The Ladbrokes Chester Cup is worth £170,000 and has attracted a full field of 17 runners. Read our horse-by-horse guide, featuring top quotes and star ratings for the big race over 2m2½f, live on ITV4 and Sky Sports Racing at 3.05.

Graeme Rodway's view: The class act of the race and heads the weights by 6lb, but it’s a long time since we last saw him turn it on. He started with Roger Varian, but is now with Jennie Candlish via a spell with Karl Burke, and he jumped sloppily when beaten at 11-10 on his hurdles debut at Chepstow last month. He has not run over this far before and the petrol light will be on at the viaduct last time round.

Star rating: *

Assistant trainer's view: Alan O'Keeffe: "Aimeric needed the run at Chepstow and he didn't jump with any fluency, but he was a good Flat horse. His draw in stall 13 isn't great, but he's got a bit of class about him and the trip won't be a problem."

Aimeric 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Graeme Rodway's view: If you were trying to find a horse with the perfect Chester Cup profile, it would look a lot like this fellow. He was second in the Irish Cesarewitch in 2024 and had a nice prep when second at the Curragh last month, but the icing on the cake is stall one. That is the golden ticket on the Roodee and this prominent runner should be scraping paint the whole way. He is a big player.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Joseph O'Brien: "A Piece Of Heaven is a front-runner with a good draw. He should like the track and has an each-way chance."

A Piece Of Heaven 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Graeme Rodway's view: Maxi King has yet to tackle further than 1m6½f, but Toby Moore is booked and his mount is best when fresh. Moore’s 7lb claim is invaluable, but the glaring issue is stamina and Maxi King may have cried enough and hit the Roman wall by the final circuit.

Star rating: ***

Maxi King 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Toby Moore (7lb) Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Graeme Rodway's view: We all know what this eight-year-old is about. He is an absolute mudlark of the highest order. When the heavens open he can slog it with the best of them, but the ground has been quick this week and, while there is rain forecast, there isn’t likely to be enough for him. He’s a warrior, but is surely up against it, giving lumps of weight to younger rivals on this going.

Star rating: **

Tashkhan 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

Graeme Rodway's view: You have to tip your cap to a horse who bagged the Northumberland Plate and the Watergate Cup, held at this course, last season all at the age of seven. He handles the tight turns and he stays, but he’s like a 90s boyband on a reunion tour – we still love them but the dance moves are getting a bit stiff. The handicapper has also had enough of it and ruins the party by giving him his highest turf mark since 2023. Spirit Mixer will run his heart out, but a heroic sixth awaits.

Star rating: ***

Spirit Mixer 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Andrew Balding

Graeme Rodway's view: If it were a beauty pageant this lad would win. He’s a flashy chestnut with a big white face, but he can run a bit too. He’s won seven of his last ten completed starts, but let’s address the elephant in the room: he has been drawn in stall 15. That’s so wide he could probably stop for a pint in the city centre on the way round and I’ll eat my racecard if he overcomes that draw.

Star rating: **

Rider's view: Oisin Murphy: "He was very good at Newcastle last time. He's not ideally drawn in stall 15, but he has a good chance in an open race. A lot will depend on luck in running."

Berkshire Sundance 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

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Graeme Rodway's view: There are pedigrees, and then there are pedigrees, and this son of star sire Dubawi is a brother to multiple Group 1 winner Ghaiyyath. But Duraji is trading almost entirely on his sibling’s reputation and barely lifted a leg in his last four starts for Dermot Weld. He has been handed a tough task on his debut for Richard Hughes and remember what I said about Berkshire Sundance’s draw? Duraji is outside him in stall 16.

Star rating: *

Trainer's view: Richard Hughes: "He’s fit and well and now we’ll see if he stays. It’s a very hard draw so we’ll see what happens."

Duraji 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Richard Hughes

Graeme Rodway's view: Joseph O’Brien, Ryan Moore, a good draw (stall six) and a classic dual-purpose profile is the blueprint for winning big staying races, so what’s not to like? The answer is nothing bar the price. She ticks every box so loudly it's deafening after a promising prep run when second at Navan in March. Provided you aren't put off by the cramped odds in what promises to be a typical elbows-out shoving match on the Roodee, she stands out. Moore wouldn’t be on if she didn’t.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view: Joseph O'Brien: "Galileo Dame has a nice draw and has prepared well for the race. We think she has a live each-way chance off the back of a good run at Navan."

Galileo Dame 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Graeme Rodway's view: He’s by Sea The Moon and out of an Adlerflug mare, which in this game is essentially the bloodstock equivalent of having webbed feet – you just know he wants it deep. He has won twice on good ground, though, and this has reportedly been his long-term target. He rocked up at Musselburgh over Easter after nearly a year off and ran well for a long way before the engine cut out, but that would have blown the cobwebs away. I still think soft ground will be the key and, if the sun shines, his winning prospects evaporate. Get those rain dances going.

Star rating: ****

Racing manager's view: Alex Elliott: "He's been training well but more rain would help his chances. He should improve on his first run back but has a decent draw [stall seven] and we're hopeful."

Moon Over Miami 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Graeme Rodway's view: If you thought stalls 15 and 16 were bad then pour a stiff drink for Billy Loughnane, who might as well be starting from the River Dee in stall 17. It’s a shocker because this lad has the dual-purpose profile that is so desirable for this race, having landed the Fred Winter at Cheltenham and the Irish Cesarewitch last year. Should he get his head in front, I’ll be leading the standing ovation for Loughnane.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view: Joseph O'Brien: "Puturhandstogether has a bad draw, but he is progressive and hopefully can run a nice race."

Puturhandstogether 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Graeme Rodway's view: The plot alarm almost always rings when a Tony Martin-trained runner turns up in a big staying handicap in Britain, whether it be on the Flat or over jumps, and we know that Zanndabad stays and has the gears to get out of trouble. He’s a big price, though, and all six wins have been at 100-30 or shorter. He’s a dangerous lurker, but only if the money arrives.

Star rating: **

Zanndabad 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: A J Martin

Graeme Rodway's view: Hat-trick seeker who has come from the back to win at Newcastle and Musselburgh on his last two starts, but the headache for his backers is that he is drawn in stall 12 and is a hold-up horse around the tightest, most prominent racer-friendly track in Britain. He’s going to need all the luck in the world around this spaghetti bowl of a circuit, so it could be a brutal watch.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Ewan Whillans: "He was bought as a jumper and a lot of people said I'd paid too much for him, which I thought I did at the time. We got him schooled up and touch wood he was brilliant to jump, but the ground went a bit soft in the winter so we thought we'd run him at Newcastle. He won quite well there and we thought he might be quite well handicapped on the Flat, so we ran him at Musselburgh and he won again. He's in good form and he goes well fresh. I'd rather a lower draw, but stall 12 isn't catastrophic and he's won at the track, so I'm looking forward to it."

Team Player 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Greg Fairley Tnr: Ewan Whillans

Graeme Rodway's view: If we are talking about the ultimate wildcard in the field then look no further. He was a Listed winner for Aidan O’Brien, but now shows up in a handicap off a mark of just 90. There were signs his old ability was still intact on the all-weather over the winter for Ivan Furtado and he made a successful debut for Jennie Candlish over hurdles at Sedgefield four weeks ago. He’s still unexposed on the Flat, is well drawn in stall three, and rates a lively outsider.

Star rating: *****

Assistant trainer's view: Alan O'Keeffe: "Chemistry was sent to us to go hurdling but he won at Sedgefield first time for us, which might just have got his confidence back. The owner fancied a go at going back on the Flat, he was highly rated at one stage and he had the rating to get in to this. He's in good form and he's got a good draw, so hopefully he'll give a good account of himself in such a big race."

Chemistry 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Graeme Rodway's view: If you like an Irish raider at a price then pull up a chair. Punters don’t tend to miss these types, but County Kildare trainer Andrew Kinirons doesn’t terrify the life out of the layers in the same way a Joseph O’Brien or Tony Martin might. Blow the cobwebs off the form book and you’ll find this six-year-old won two Listed races in Italy in 2023 and 2024, while he comes here after a win over hurdles. This wouldn’t be the biggest shock of all time.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view: Andrew Kinirons: "He did it well over hurdles at Downpatrick and we had an eye on some of these big handicaps. I know it's the opposite way but Downpatrick wouldn't be a dissimilar track as it's unique and tight. He has a nice weight and a good draw [stall five], while Ashley's [Lewis] 5lb claim will help. If we can get a nice position, I think he should run well. I think he'll stay, he's relaxing well and he's mature."

Lips Freedom 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Ashley Lewis (5lb) Tnr: Andrew Kinirons

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Graeme Rodway's view: His stellar 2024 will go down in punting folklore after he was plotted up to land the Chester Plate, Northumberland Vase and the Cesarewitch. We know he handles the dizzying turns of the Roodee, we know he stays, but the question is whether his quiet season last year was a sign of his demise. Trainer Tony Martin prepares his horses with military precision and Alphonse Le Grande has slid back to a dangerous mark. He may pop up again.

Star rating: ***

Alphonse Le Grande 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Jamie Powell Tnr: A J Martin

Graeme Rodway's view: When it comes to staying handicaps, seeing the name Sir Mark Prescott by your selection is the ultimate comfort blanket. The problem with his runner here is that he prefers to be the bridesmaid rather than the bride. He has finished second on seven of his last nine starts and on several occasions he looked set to win only to give way to his nearest challenger. The draw gods have smiled on him because stall four is ideal and Prescott attempts to eke out a bit more by applying blinkers. He is sure to be involved at the finish, so could this be his day?

Star rating: ****

Assistant trainer's view: William Butler: "He comes second a lot which is why we’ve fitted blinkers. He’s in great form and has a handy low draw. Hopefully he will improve for the headgear and has a great chance. The Chester Cup is a race in which we’ve had very few runners in my time as it comes a bit early in the season for us."

Blindedbythelights 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Graeme Rodway's view: The new kid on the block and, after just six starts, the handicapper is effectively guessing how good he is. He could blow this field apart from a rating of just 90, but here’s the sticking point: the Chester Cup is no place for a rookie and his inexperience may catch him out. Does he have the street smarts to handle the argy-bargy of a race like this? Stall two should help, but I prefer a more streetwise stayer for this brutal test. A fascinating watch but a risky bet.

Star rating: ***

Peaky Blinder 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Andrew Balding

Graeme Rodway's Chester Cup 1-2-3-4 prediction

1 Chemistry

2 Moon Over Miami

3 Blindedbythelights

4 Galileo Dame

Chemistry 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Read more Raceday Intel:

'There's the Sir Mark Prescott mystique about him' - is the Chester Cup favourite an archetypal Prescott plot?

Joseph O'Brien has three big chances in the Chester Cup - but who is his number one?

'This trip is a little short for him' - dual Derby hero Lambourn returns to action in hot renewal of the Huxley Stakes

'He's bred to relish this longer trip' - Harry Wilson was in the winners again on Thursday, find out his tips for day three at Chester

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