2026 Oaks pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Robbie Wilders' ratings for every contender

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Read our horse-by-horse guide for the Betfred Oaks , featuring top quotes and analysis on the fillies' middle-distance Classic at Epsom, live on ITV and Racing TV at 4.00.

Robbie Wilders' view: A La Prochaine means ‘see you next time’ in French and the second half of the season is when we will witness this filly’s zenith. Held by Amelia Earhart on Cheshire Oaks form, but she has run only twice and is proven with juice underfoot. Lowest-rated on Racing Post Ratings, and that is off-putting relative to her price despite her potential to do a lot better for her two-time Oaks-winning trainer.

Star rating: ***

Racing manager's view – Richard Brown: "She's in good form. James Doyle rode her in work on Saturday and was very happy. The ground will really suit, but she's got to improve. She hadn't come in her coat at Chester and now looks fantastic. She'll step forward from that, but whether it'll be enough to turn it around with Amelia Earhart, I don't know."

A La Prochaine 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Robbie Wilders' view: Long-term ante-post favourite for Flat kingpins Coolmore, she was a slow-burner as a juvenile, breaking her maiden at the fifth attempt. Destined to thrive over middle distances at three, and proved the point when victorious in the Cheshire Oaks, but she was entitled to win that given the inexperience of the second and third. There is a suspicion Ryan Moore has made the wrong call.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view – Aidan O'Brien: "We were delighted with her at Chester and everything has gone right since. She's by Camelot, so you’d hope she'd handle some ease in the ground, and she should get the trip well. We have left the blinkers and the hood on her. That’s what we think she's best with."

Amelia Earhart 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Robbie Wilders' view: The second-string on jockey bookings among Aidan O’Brien’s three runners, although she achieved more than Amelia Earhart when dominating the Lingfield Oaks Trial in a faster time than the colts’ version. Won with plenty in hand and is a proven stayer with form on slower ground. Can play the starring role.

Star rating: *****

Trainer's view – Aidan O'Brien: "Cameo had a lovely run at the Curragh on her seasonal return in a Group race against older fillies, when she finished fifth. It was quick enough ground at Lingfield last time, but she travelled very well and got the trip well. She’s by Wootton Bassett, so most of them do handle dig in the ground, and I couldn’t be happier with her."

Cameo 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Robbie Wilders' view: Lacked the speed to get involved in the Fred Darling on her return and was always set to raise her game for a greater emphasis on stamina in the Musidora. Difficult to imagine this sister to Dante winner Pride Of Arras, who flopped when a 4-1 chance for the Derby a year ago, reversing positions with Legacy Link at Epsom even with the longer trip likely to suit.

Star rating: **

Racing manager's view – Patrick Cooper: "Her brother needs a mile and a half and so does she. If K Sarra and Legacy Link had started [the run for home] from the same point in the Musidora, I think they'd have finished besides one another. Legacy Link always had a couple of lengths on her and that's how they finished. One is second-favourite for the race and we're 16-1, so there's a big price differential. The rain they've had won't inconvenience her, and the owner was keen to run. There's only one Oaks so let's have a rattle. Ralph Beckett doesn't think we'll be embarrassed, so why not have a go?"

K Sarra 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

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Robbie Wilders' view: Boasts elite lineage as a daughter of Dubawi whose dam is a sister to Frankel. Shaped like an Oaks type when a staying-on fourth in the Fillies’ Mile and returned with a gutsy Musidora strike, finding extra when pressed by a race-fit rival after hitting the front soon enough. Any notions Dubawi is unable to sire Epsom Classic winners were dispelled in this race two years ago.

Star rating: ****

Joint-trainer's view – Thady Gosden: "It's her first time at this trip but it shouldn't cause any problems, and she has a great turn of foot. You'd expect her to handle some juice in the ground, she's very athletic and well-balanced, so should also be okay on the unconventional track."

Legacy Link 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Robbie Wilders' view: The sole course winner in the field, but is the clear third string of Ralph Beckett’s three runners. That track triumph came in a 1m½f handicap off a mark of 80, and the form of her latest Height Of Fashion effort at Goodwood is some way short of the level required, even allowing for the fact her fast-finishing third deserved upgrading. Mixed messages on pedigree regarding this new trip.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view – Ralph Beckett: "We felt that Goodwood was one that got away last time. She's taken a slightly unorthodox route to get here, having won a handicap on her first start this season, but it's fitted together nicely for her. She has the benefit of having already been around Epsom and won, and she's taking her racing well. The ground shouldn't be an inconvenience to any of my runners."

On Message 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Robbie Wilders' view: Backed at huge prices when significant rain hit Epsom earlier in the week, with punters latching on to her heavy ground Group 3 win over Thundering On as a two-year-old. Ran below that form at Chester on her reappearance, but may have found conditions too lively. Could be a different proposition on this ground, and Ballydoyle have won this with similar sorts before.

Star rating: ***

Trainer's view – Aidan O'Brien: "Sugar Island is an honest filly and would definitely be helped by softer ground. She ran a grand race at Chester when making the running for Amelia Earhart."

Sugar Island 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Robbie Wilders' view: Arrived from left-field as a serious Oaks contender when an authoritative winner of the Salsabil Stakes in a good time. That race proved the golden trial in the 2024 running, and this Frankel filly gives the impression she will stay further than her Group 1-winning dam, who was a ten-furlong specialist. It's seems significant that Joseph O’Brien is happy to shun next week’s Prix de Diane as that looked a good fit.

Star rating: ****

Trainer's view – Joseph O’Brien: "She’s a really nice filly and has earned her spot after easily winning her trial at Navan. The distance would be a slight question mark. Her dam didn’t get any further than a mile and a quarter, but she's by Frankel and relaxes well. Navan is a stiff ten-furlong test, and she hit the line strongly. We’re excited to go to Epsom with her, and I don’t think the rain will be an inconvenience."

Thundering On 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Robbie Wilders' view: Battle-hardened juvenile who progressed as she stretched out in distance last term, signing off her campaign with a gallant second in the Fillies’ Mile. She showed the world she had trained on with a rallying third in the 1,000 Guineas and will benefit for longer trips, although whether a mile and a half is beyond her remains to be seen. May find a few too classy.

Star rating: **

Trainer's view – Charlie Johnston: "I don't think anyone can question that we have the strongest form in the book going into the race. We're a little bit more exposed than some of the others, but she certainly sets the standard. The trip is an unknown. Because of her pedigree and her relaxed nature I was pretty optimistic about it, but the fact it looks like we're going to be on good to soft ground at best is going to increase the demands on stamina, which is probably not ideal. The only time she's really run below par in her life was on softish ground in the May Hill, so the ground is the only negative I think. I would have been very confident without the rain, but the ground is a bit more of an unknown now."

Venetian Lace 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Robbie Wilders' Oaks 1-2-3 prediction

1 Cameo

2 Thundering On

3 Legacy Link

Cameo 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

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