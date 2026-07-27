150-1 shock Sussex winner Qirat bidding for first leg of quickfire Goodwood double - but he is not the only Lennox contender with the same target

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Qirat , who pulled off arguably the biggest shock in Glorious Goodwood history when landing last season's Sussex Stakes at 150-1, will bid to outdo himself when he returns to the South Downs this week, with plans to run in two Group races in two days.

Owned by Juddmonte, Qirat warms up for the defence of his Sussex Stakes crown on Wednesday in the Group 2 HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes on the opening day of the meeting. But he is not the only runner in the Lennox line-up with designs on pulling off the same big-race double, after connections of Lake Forest stated their intention to tackle both races.

Unbeaten in three starts at Goodwood, Qirat could conceivably take his course record to five wins from five runs on Wednesday, although trainer Ralph Beckett is not getting ahead of himself.

"About ten days ago I suggested to Barry Mahon at Juddmonte that we have a go at both races," said Beckett. "That was sanctioned and off we go. If he runs well on Tuesday I'm pretty sure he'll run well on Wednesday. That's the way I look at it.

"Mark Johnston and Dandy Nicholls always used to run them more than once at this meeting and it's something I'm always keen on trying. Angel Bleu won the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood for us five years ago having been beaten in the Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot three days before."

Ralph Beckett: "It's something I'm always keen on trying" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Rightly so after last year's heroics, Qirat is a stable legend at Kimpton Down and every day he runs is one the yard looks forward to.

"I wouldn't say he's quirky but he's a horse who has his own view on life," said Beckett. "Goodwood suits him because he has to think about what he's doing at a track like that. He has a more obvious chance in the Lennox but if he were to get his head in front on Tuesday, that wouldn't stop him from running the following day, that's for sure."

The memories from last year's giant-killing exercise remain vivid for Beckett. Qirat was supplemented for the Sussex to carry out pacemaking duties for hot favourite Field Of Gold and ended up taking the spoils home himself.

"I remember William Buick, John Gosden, Richard Kingscote and I having a meeting beforehand and John and William suggesting they just wanted an even pace for Field Of Gold, which suited us.

"When the Ballydoyle pacemaker went past Qirat at the top of the hill I thought, 'Well, that's great'. Richard Kingscote looked over his shoulder as soon as that happened and saw the rest of them five lengths back and collectively we could hardly believe our luck. It was all pretty smooth from there on in and he was always going to be tough to pass.

"I think William Buick expected Rosallion to sit closer to us as well and that was probably the biggest part of the jigsaw. The fact is he's achieved more than we ever hoped for. This time last year he was a handicapper and it's been great fun."

Lake Forest: shaping up for two runs in two days at Goodwood Credit: Jeremy Ng

Connections of Lake Forest have enjoyed plenty of fun times themselves, including when their five-year-old won £2.8 million in the Golden Eagle in Australia in 2024. Always up for a challenge, they too are keen on the Lennox-Sussex double.

"If tomorrow goes well, we're going to run him in the Sussex Stakes on Wednesday as well," said Sean Graham, racing manager to owners Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy, on Monday. "He thrives on his racing and the key to getting the best out of him against top-class opposition is quick ground."

On his chances in leg one, Graham said: "He likes the ground and he's got an obvious chance in the Lennox. Tactically, you'd think Qirat and Witness Stand will be ridden prominently and we don't want to be too far off them. Since his gelding operation he's turned inside out and we're very happy with him."

What they say

Andrew Balding, trainer of Marvelman

He finished second over six furlongs on his first run since February last time and I think he's got every chance of running very well.

James Owen, trainer of Rogue Diplomat

He had the option of the Golden Mile later in the week but I just felt this race will tell us where we are with him. The favourite will be hard to beat but I think we have an outside chance with a horse who is improving massively. He's a strong traveller and the pace in the race should suit him.

Richard Newland, joint trainer of Witness Stand

We were gutted with the run at Chester last time. He missed the kick and it all went wrong from a bad draw, but he's in good nick and, off the back of his previous run behind Ten Bob Tony at Epsom, he'd have a proper chance. We're excited.

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