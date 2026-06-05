150-1, 66-1 and 50-1 outsiders have made the Derby frame in recent years - can any of these five repeat the trick?

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It is by no means unusual for a big-priced outsider to massively outrun his odds in the Derby.

Mojo Star was a 50-1 shot when chasing home Adayar in 2021 for trainer Richard Hannon and owners Amo Racing.

Hannon, never afraid to aim high, saddles 125-1 Alderman , who will surely get further than owner Julie Wood’s last Derby runner Voyage, famous for unseating Pat Dobbs in the first furlong of the 2024 race.

Hannon said: “He's the right horse to have a go at the race, and Julie is keen to run him. Voyage went 50 yards and proceeded to win the Derby without a jockey!”

Alderman, a maiden after three runs, only has an official rating of 83, but Hannon believes he is better than that.

“He had a spin around the track last week," the trainer said. “He handled it well and is a very talented horse. He needed the run at Newbury where he got there on the bridle.”

Richard Hannon: "He's the right horse to have a go at the race" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The 80-rated Poker , widely available at 200-1, represents Amo Racing this time, an outfit which also went close to realising the Derby dream in 2023 when 66-1 King Of Steel was only beaten half a length by Auguste Rodin.

Amo boss Kia Joorabchian told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast of his burning desire to win the Derby.

“For me the Derby, the Kentucky Derby, Royal Ascot and the Breeders' Cup are four events that I just absolutely adore," he said.

“The Derby goes top of the list, of course, because it's one of the most historic races in the world and it's one of the most prestigious races in the world.”

Joorabchian, who will also have Ancient Egypt sporting his colours, added of his second string, who cost 4.3 million guineas: “Poker ran his first race over a mile and a half and he put up a very, very good performance, so we know he wants the trip. We know he has grown a lot [since last year]. We still think he's a very, very good horse.”

Kia Joorabchian: "I just absolutely adore the race" Credit: Alisha Meeder

Andrew Balding and Ahmad Al Shaikh teamed up with Hoo Ya Mal, 150-1 runner-up to Desert Crown in 2022, while Khalifa Sat (50-1) filled the same position in 2020 behind Serpentine.

The pair are represented by the 84-rated dual scorer A Taste Of Glory , this time the mount of Jamie Spencer and a general 200-1 shot.

Assistant trainer Anna Lisa Balding said: “We've been lucky with Ahmad Al Shaikh. He's had horses with us who have finished second twice at big, big prices and A Taste Of Glory might do the same.

“He's drawn seven, just like Pour Moi was [in 2011], and fingers crossed.”

Rebel Rocker and Balzac, both generally available at 100-1, boast official ratings of 99 and 97 respectively.

Trained by Sir AP McCoy’s tenant Faye Bramley, Rebel Rocker finished runner-up to Saxon Street in Epsom’s Listed Blue Riband Trial Stakes in April.

McCoy has reportedly played his part in the preparation by riding him out, and Rob Hornby , who will be in the saddle on Saturday, is excited by the prospect.

“Rebel Rocker has had a spin round Epsom which is a big advantage,” Hornby said. “He’s very uncomplicated, and who knows what can happen?”

Balzac , who is trained by Jane Chapple-Hyam, finished one place behind Rebel Rocker at Epsom.

Silvestre de Sousa , who rides Balzac, finished second in the Derby in 2018 aboard 20-1 Dee Ex Bee.

He said: “It is every jockey’s dream to win the Derby, it is one of the most prestigious races in the world. It would be nice to win it before I finish.

“It’s a very competitive Derby this year. Balzac ran well in the trial at Lingfield. He's a big outsider but he handles Epsom well. I had a gallop on him round there and I was pleased with him.”

Read more Derby Intel:

2026 Derby pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Keith Melrose's ratings for every contender

The Derby reborn: will the attempts to bring new investment, areas and life to Epsom's famous Classic work as planned?

Derby tips 2026: Racing Post experts predict the first three home in the big race at Epsom

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