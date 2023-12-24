The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

We won’t be looking forwards until it’s over on Boxing Day. I’ll be horrible on Christmas Day, so keep out of my way. We do feel pressure but don’t get me wrong, I love having a horse that people want to talk about

Nicky Henderson says he will have a nervous Christmas Day as stable star Constitution Hill returns to action at Kempton on Boxing Day

Nicky Henderson braced for nervy Christmas as 'unbelievable' Constitution Hill one of six entered in Christmas Hurdle

I can't see why Kempton won't suit him. The betting suggests he's one of the outsiders but Bravemansgame's been beaten the last twice and Allaho won't want the ground on the better side, so the race has an open feel to it

Gavin Sheehan has high hopes for Hewick in the King George after picking up the ride on the American Grand National winner

Gavin Sheehan: 'The more I look at it, the more I think I've got a chance on Hewick in the King George'

I can't believe he's here winning a Grade 1 after a battle in the EBF Final last season. It’s only my second Grade 1 and I’ve been training for 12 years so it’s been a long time between drinks

An emotional Fergal O'Brien after winning the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday with Crambo

'Unique' Crambo slashed to 8-1 for Stayers' Hurdle after giving Fergal O'Brien second Grade 1 win in Long Walk thriller

I keep saying I don’t see how you can win a King George without having a [prep] race but, for him, he's going really well and his schooling the other morning was fantastic

Henderson reports Shishkin to be in good form before his King George bid despite missing out on a prep run

Nicky Henderson concerned by Shishkin's race fitness more than refusal threat after eight confirmed for King George showdown

Cannock Park: heads to Aintree for the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle on Boxing Day Credit: Edward Whitaker

They’ll all be sending their horses up, and we wouldn’t expect an easy fight in a Grade 1. We’re going to give it our best shot – it’s up to them to come and get us

Paul Robson is excited about the chances of Cannock Park in the Grade 1 Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day

Meet the part-time trainer and undertaker relishing taking on powerhouse yards in Boxing Day Grade 1

Willie [Mullins] will make the final decision as always and he won't need to make that call until declaration time for the Matheson Hurdle, which will be on the 27th. So we will know then

Simon Munir and Isaac Souede's racing manager Anthony Bromley outlines the options for Cheltenham Festival winner Impaire Et Passe

'Serious consideration' being given to Cheltenham New Year's Day option for Ballymore star Impaire Et Passe

Premierisation is not something we’ve been involved in creating but, as always, ITV Racing will look to support the whole industry, along with any efforts to grow the sport and boost the racing we broadcast

ITV Racing editor Tim Williams reveals how the channel will cater to British racing's premierisation plan, which begins on January 1

ITV explains how it will 'evolve' its coverage of new Premier racing strategy

Gerri Colombe: will head to Leopardstown instead of the King George at Kempton Credit: Patrick McCann

He's been in great form since Down Royal and it was always our intention to run him at Christmas before freshening him up for the Gold Cup. I'm very happy with him and we're looking forward to the race next week

Gordon Elliott confirms Gerri Colombe will skip the King George in favour of Leopardstown's Savills Chase

Gerri Colombe to skip King George in favour of blockbuster showdown with Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown

I know there has been some discussion about various issues and having it on the same day as Kempton, but ultimately it's a rerouted Grade 1 and it's much more competitive than most Tolworths have been for a long time

Ben Pauling sees the newly-named Formby Novices' Hurdle on Aintree's Boxing Day card as an advantage to the sport

Bullish Ben Pauling keen on star novice ahead of 'incredibly competitive' Formby Hurdle

We did well having yards on both sides of town in the past but it will be easier having one team of horses and riders. We're excited for the future

Trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy is excited for the next step after completing the purchase of Chris Wall’s former base at Induna Stables

Kevin Philippart de Foy excited for future after snapping up Chris Wall's yard

