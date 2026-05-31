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The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

It was very well disguised. The track was in perfect order but that was a well-camouflaged trap.

John Gosden has called on tracks to familiarise themselves with historical drainage lines to avoid a repetition of the "well-disguised trap" that forced Haydock to abandon three races.

'Well-camouflaged trap' - sympathetic John Gosden suggests how more Haydock drama could be avoided after his mare stepped in hole

I've never had a feeling like that - we'll be full of confidence going to Royal Ascot.

Clifford Lee thinks Venetian Sun will be hard to beat in the Commonwealth Cup after a dazzling win at Haydock

Clifford Lee: 'I've never had a feeling like that - we'll be full of confidence going to Royal Ascot'

I'd rather go out while I'm still wanted in the saddle than fade away, especially if I'm going to be going into training. I don't want people to think of me as a has-been.

Charlotte Jones called time on her career in the saddle after steering Zumbi to success on Wednesday evening

'I'd rather go out while I'm still wanted than fade away' - Charlotte Jones retires after riding Cartmel winner

Charlotte Jones is soaked by her fellow jockeys after announcing her retirement Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

We need to make the Derby the be-all and end-all, like the Kentucky Derby is in America and the Melbourne Cup is in Australia.

Epsom general manager Jim Allen was one of the racing figures to speak to Lee Mottershead as part of a special report on the Derby

'I felt terrible for saying it, but the day was desolate' - so how does racing fix the Derby and return it to the glory days?

Benvenuto Cellini is the most incredible mover, very like his grandad [Galileo]. He might be a bit quicker than him, too. But he has that beautifully balanced action.

Aidan O'Brien compares the Derby favourite to former winner Galileo.

Aidan O'Brien compares Derby favourite and 'incredible mover' Benvenuto Cellini to the legendary Galileo

They couldn't care less about what they said was a lame filly getting on a horsebox and travelling all the way back from Ireland. Where is the horse welfare there? They couldn't give a s*** what we did with her afterwards.

A furious Richard Hughes after his star filly America Queen was stopped from running in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

'I was disgusted' - furious Richard Hughes threatens to boycott Irish racing after Curragh Classic hope pulled by vets

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It's had the Romans and Red Rum - how about a future Arc winner? Estrange is the star on an historic day at Carlisle

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