The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

It's very hard, but ultimately I'm 47 and those kids I was galloping beside are 25 years younger than me and made of rubber.

David Maxwell announces his retirement from the saddle on doctor's advice after breaking his back for the fourth time.

David Maxwell 'went through all the stages of grief' before making agonising decision to retire from riding after breaking back

Haiti Couleurs: could attempt an ambitious Gold Cup and Grand National double Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The Gold Cup is an endless gallop and you want a horse who stays like he does, and jumps well. He's like a Synchronised or Native River, he's an out-and-out stayer and the best chaser we've had.

Rebecca Curtis is considering the Gold Cup and Grand National for stable star Haiti Couleurs next spring

A Gold Cup and Grand National double? Excited Rebecca Curtis maps out ambitious campaign for 'the best chaser we've had'

It's been tough, it's been stop-start. I haven't had that big horse and there have been a few hurdles along the way – I'm definitely looking forward to next season. I like a challenge and I'm not delusional, I know how hard it is in Hong Kong, I just want to learn as much as I can.

Hollie Doyle reflects on her domestic campaign and is looking forward to a winter stint in Hong Kong

Hollie Doyle excited by Hong Kong challenge after 'stop-start year' with Dylan Browne McMonagle also set for winter stint

It was a big thing for me, seeing me and JP McManus on level points going into the final meeting. I thought, ‘I’ve got to beat him, I’m never going to beat him at anything else.’ I would never have dreamed that when I started racing.

Bill Hawkins was crowned the most successful owner in the summer jumping campaign after a winner at Newton Abbot on Friday enabled him to usurp JP McManus

‘I’ve got to beat JP, I’m not going to beat him at anything else' - Bill Hawkins secures owners' prize as summer jumps titles are decided

Kalpana: on course for Arc despite Kempton defeat Credit: Edward Whitaker

She hasn't encountered soft ground and that is probably the main reason [for failing to score this season]. She's still shown a high level of form in all her runs, so if the soft ground can eke out a little bit more improvement we'd be hopeful she can be very competitive next month.

Juddmonte's racing manager Barry Mahon is hopeful Kalpana can produce her best performance of the season in the Arc next month

'We hope she can be very competitive' - Arc still on the agenda for leading British contender Kalpana despite Kempton defeat

What a horse he was. It is hard to find the right words to tell you what he meant to everyone. There will never be another Brave Inca, he broke the mould. We have spent the last 20 years trying to find another one, but haven't even come close. He was one of a kind.

Colm Murphy pays tribute to Brave Inca after the Champion Hurdle winner's death at the age of 27

'I feel so lucky to have trained him' - Colm Murphy pays tribute to Brave Inca after death of Champion Hurdle hero at age of 27

He’s potentially the best I’ve trained, but what makes great horses is their longevity, which is never a given. You have to work hard at that and, ultimately, they do have to be a little bit lucky as well.

Dan Skelton is working back from the Champion Hurdle with The New Lion, who will start his season off in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle

‘It’s not easy to find these worldies and maybe he’s one of them’ - Dan Skelton bullish about Champion Hurdle favourite The New Lion

Read more . . .

'This is what we do it for' - owner, trainer and jockey revel in sensational Ayr Gold Cup-Silver Cup double

Richard Hannon lands incredible 2,393-1 double on an afternoon of big-priced winners at Newbury

Words Of Truth pounces late to deny Into The Sky in Mill Reef and leave Jim Boyle 'gutted'

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.