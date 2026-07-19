'We had an unusual visit from Racing Victoria - they wouldn't normally find a Melbourne Cup possibility lurking in Seven Barrows'

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The best quotes from the racing world this week

I thought Ascot had left its mark but he has an amazing constitution and within a week or so he was back to where we wanted him. He’s come out of it a man. I’m not afraid of anyone and I’m not afraid of getting beat.

George Boughey is excited for Glorious Goodwood with Bow Echo

'I'm not afraid of anyone and I'm not afraid of getting beat' - George Boughey bullish as unbeaten Bow Echo steps up Goodwood prep

It was a beautiful place to do it. My mother, who's 93, came over from Ireland with my three sisters. My son Charlie was my best man and we both had kilts with the Wilson tartan!

Noel Wilson is all smiles after getting married and then having his first winner in 16 months.

'It's not been a bad week!' - trainer ends 16-month wait for a winner just six days after getting married

He's so ambitious and it's infectious. God, he works hard. He has so much belief and in five years' time I believe he will be competing right at the very top, and I want to be there too.

Kieran Shoemark is full of praise for in-form trainer Ed Walker.

Kieran Shoemark thinks Ed Walker is going places Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

'He'll be right at the very top and I want to be there too' - Kieran Shoemark's strong backing for new boss Ed Walker

We had a visit yesterday from Racing Victoria, which was unusual, because they wouldn't normally find a Melbourne Cup possibility lurking in Seven Barrows. I think they would be very keen for us to try and do it, and I agree it would be a tremendous thing to do, but there are several reasons why it almost certainly can't happen.

Nicky Henderson contemplates an unexpected destination for Constitution Hill.

Constitution Hill has Windsor Listed race as his next aim - and Nicky Henderson reveals Melbourne is back in the conversation

We always knew this day would come, but it’s nevertheless a very sad day for everyone at Moulton Paddocks and Godolphin as a whole. Rebel’s Romance has proved an outstanding horse for so many years and has taken us on a journey that we will never forget.

Charlie Appleby is in a reflective mood after the retirement of his globetrotting winner Rebel's Romance.

Godolphin globetrotter Rebel's Romance retired after nine top-level wins and £12 million in prize-money

An extra £700? It should be an extra £17,000. It's disgraceful they are proposing to run those two races for the same prize-money and they should hang their heads in shame. Rather than adding poxy bonuses they should put on some proper prize-money.

Hugo Palmer hits out at Chester over their new bonus scheme.

Trainer Hugo Palmer is not happy with his local track Chester's new bonus scheme Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

'It's an absolute disgrace - they should hang their heads in shame' - Hugo Palmer launches attack on Chester prize-money after new bonus is announced

It’s not drastic news. Nobody has died. Not being able to ride again is disappointing but it isn’t a disaster. I always wanted to be a jockey and I lived out my childhood dream.

Henry Brooke is thankful for a career he always dreamed of.

Grade 1-winning jump jockey Henry Brooke forced to retire after 18-year career in the saddle

Given what I’ve put in, and what has happened, I’m thinking this might be it for me as an owner. Most people are in racing for the love of it, but I don’t know if that’s still the case for me.

Owner Dave James hits out after his horse is mistakenly withdrawn at Lingfield.

'I'm thinking this might be it for me in the sport' - owner considers quitting after horse mistakenly withdrawn at Lingfield

It's been a phenomenal relationship and I must admit I couldn't help myself, I was sat on the gallops today watching reruns of Subjectivist in Dubai and in the Gold Cup and reminiscing. They were two of the most special days we had and Ascot sticks in the memory as the most special day we had as a team.

Charlie Johnston hails Joe Fanning after the rider announced his retirement.

Joe Fanning after winning the Ayr Gold Cup Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

'It's been a phenomenal relationship' - Charlie Johnston pays tribute to retiring former stable jockey Joe Fanning

There remain well-evidenced concerns that the Gambling Survey for Great Britain substantially oversamples gamblers and therefore produces inflated participation and harm levels.

The Betting and Gaming Council repeats concerns that official statistics about gambling are inaccurate.

'It's vital that policy remains proportionate' - industry body reiterates concerns that official gambling statistics produce 'inflated' figures

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